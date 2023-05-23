Last Call for 5.23.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be waiting until after Memorial Day after all.

The second-term Republican Governor is widely expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign tomorrow during a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk, the billionaire business owner who owns the social media platform.

The Governor’s wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, seemingly confirmed the announcement in a tweet.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Eastern on Twitter. DeSantis is set to appear on “Fox News Tonight” two hours later when host Trey Gowdy will interview him.

DeSantis has long been expected to enter the Republican presidential primary, and many top GOP donors have opined that the Governor has waited too long to make it official, missing his so-called “moment” when his popularity peaked in the first few months after his landslide re-election win.

Chatter intensified a few days ago when many news outlets reported that DeSantis would file his campaign paperwork sometime this week and hold a “soft launch” on May 25.

While DeSantis’ appeal to GOP primary voters has waned over the past few months, he is still the clear No. 2 behind former President Donald Trump.

RealClearPolitics’ polling average shows DeSantis with about 19% support compared to 56% for Trump. The Governor’s zenith was 31.2% in mid-February. No other candidate, declared or otherwise, is polling above the mid-single digits.

As of Tuesday afternoon, DeSantis’ team had not filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission, nor had they revealed plans about a more traditional campaign launch event.

“Big if true …”

— First Lady Casey DeSantis, on reports the Governor will announce his campaign Wednesday.

