Personnel note: Tyrone Bland joins Ballard Partners Los Angeles office

Tyrone Bland, the former Head of Government Affairs at Creative Artists Agency is joining Ballard Partners as a partner in its Los Angeles office.

“We are delighted to have Ty join our firm in Los Angeles and significantly expand our capabilities in California,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s President and Founder. “The remarkable depth and breadth of his relationships in the Golden State, along with his invaluable public and private sector experience, give our firm unique capabilities to serve our clients’ growing needs from Los Angeles to Sacramento to Washington, DC.”

Bland served as Head of Government Affairs at CAA, where he led a range of legislative, regulatory and political issues directly impacting the agency’s global and national clients and business segments.

He previously served as Vice President of State and Local Government Relations at Herbalife Nutrition from 2016 to 2020, Managing Partner at Porter Tellus and Managing Director at Capitol Hill Consulting Group. Bland also led Government Affairs in 11 Western States for Amtrak and directed the Sacramento legislative agenda for LAPD, LADWP and the Port of Los Angeles as the Senior Legislative Advocate for the City of Los Angeles’ Chief Legislative Analyst Office.

Prior to joining the City of Los Angeles, he served as Special Assistant to the General Manager at the Long Beach Water Department and Chief of Staff in the California State Assembly. In 2022, Bland was appointed to the California Water Commission by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and recently confirmed by the California State Senate.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners and assist in building the firm’s momentum and growth in California. I look forward to working with colleagues and clients on all segments of our business, from California to Capitol Hill,” said Bland.

As the most Senior lobbyist in Ballard’s West Coast operation, Bland will offer strategic advocacy to Fortune 500 companies, global business leaders, trade associations, and groups seeking to retain top-level advocacy before the Los Angeles City Council, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, regional City Councils throughout California and representation before Federal government regulators, Congress and the White House.

Bland is a native of Los Angeles County and attended the University of California at Berkeley and the University of California at Los Angeles.