Poll: Half of independent voters regard Ron DeSantis unfavorably

A new poll undercuts Ron DeSantis’ argument that he’s best positioned to prevail in a 2024 General Election.
A survey conducted by The Economist and YouGov from June 3-6 shows 50% of self-identified independent voters regard the Florida Governor unfavorably.
Compounding the problem, 35% of independents polled have a very unfavorable impression of the Sunshine State’s chief executive, a number that’s far and away the biggest among the potential answers. An additional 15% see DeSantis in a “somewhat unfavorable light.”
The passion isn’t matched on the positive side of the ledger, where 17% of independent voters see DeSantis in a “somewhat favorable” light and just 10% hold a “very favorable” regard for the Governor.
Just 23% have no impression at all, leaving DeSantis at -23 with the voters who may prove most pivotal if DeSantis secures the Republican nomination.
Philosophically “moderate” voters have an even worse impression of the Governor, meanwhile, with 55% disapproving, including 40% with a “very unfavorable” disposition and 15% who see DeSantis in a “somewhat unfavorable’ light.
Meanwhile, 21% have a “somewhat favorable” impression of DeSantis, with just 7% seeing him in a “very favorable” light. All told, DeSantis is -26 with moderates.
During a recent Fox News Radio interview, DeSantis told host Brian Kilmeade that voters were fatigued of Trump and would “default” to Joe Biden if the former President gets the Republican nomination.
“I think that there’s a lot of voters who just aren’t going to vote for him, who don’t like Biden. And you realize the country is going in the wrong direction, but they’re not going to go there. And I think that in 2016, the voters that disliked both Trump and Hillary, they sided with Trump. I think in 2020 and ’24. It will be that they dislike both, but they would probably default to Biden. So I think that they want a vehicle to go forward.”
Indeed, Trump is polling even worse with independent voters (with 58% disapproval) and moderate voters (67% disapproval). But whether DeSantis is the “vehicle” going forward is an open question.
5 comments
Ocean Joe
June 7, 2023 at 12:15 pm
Oops! Guess all that ‘my way or the highway’ stuff only works in a place like Florida.
Dont Say FLA
June 7, 2023 at 12:48 pm
Given Florida state government’s GOP super majority, Ron has zero real political experience. The little guy hasn’t had to negotiate a single thing as Governor. He’s got some hard lessons to learn ahead of him, and I doubt he’s the right guy who could learn those lessons. Unless Casey tells him, lol
Rob Desantos
June 7, 2023 at 12:39 pm
Such an utter implosion couldn’t happen to a more deserving politician.
Dont Say FLA
June 7, 2023 at 12:45 pm
Half of independent voters regard Ron DeSantis unfavorably, and the other half has not yet encountered him or his “Disney, trans and drag queens are coming for your children” nonsense platform.
Earl Pitts American
June 7, 2023 at 1:08 pm
Good afternoon America,
Typically when we consider the Independants we expect 1/2 to lean twoards the dook 4 brains leftist side. Which leaves I/2 typically leaning to the good, normal, God fearing side which is the wise and correct Republican side.
Two things:
1.) It does not appear either The Economist or YouGov actually did any polling whatsoever.
And
2.) With less than a 30% approval rating Nation Wide for the current Puppet Master regime controlling The White House logically we Do Not have a 50/50 split with the Independants. Proof Positive no actual polling was conducted.
Earl Pitts American’s Fan Club’s polling clearly indicates:
Third grade elementry school math clearly tells us the Independants Really are leaning 70% for Desantis/Trump and just 30% for Anyone else.
After we pause and reflect it is quite clear 70% of the Nation is voting Republican and 28% Democrat.
FYI the remaining 2% will be casting their votes for that TV star who played APU on The Simpsons who changed his name to Vivick Ramaswammy.
You are welcome America,
Earl Pitts “All Early Polling Is BS” American