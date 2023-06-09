In North Carolina, Ron DeSantis defends Donald Trump, derides Hillary Clinton

Ron DeSantis isn’t letting a little matter of 37 federal counts against Donald Trump keep him from offering a backhanded defense of the former President and current 2024 opponent.
On Friday night, the Governor alluded to Trump’s legal issues regarding retaining classified documents, invoking principles of whataboutism to attack former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a political speech in North Carolina.
“When I was in Congress, I remember, you know, Hillary had the e-mails with the classified and my view was, ‘Well, gee, you know, as a naval officer, if I would have taken classified to my apartment, I would have been court martialed in a New York minute.’ And yet they seem to not care about that,” lamented DeSantis.
The Governor then asked, seemingly rhetorically, if there was a “different standard for a Democrat Secretary of State versus a former Republican President.”
“I think there needs to be one standard of justice in this country. Let’s enforce it on everybody and make sure we all know the rules. You can’t have one faction of society, weaponizing the power of the state against factions that it doesn’t like,” DeSantis said. “And that’s what we’ve seen.”
DeSantis made the comments Friday night at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention. While he didn’t mention Trump by name, the remarks were essentially an extended version of a tweet so valued by the former President’s political operation that it was spotlighted in an email showing intraparty support.
“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society,” DeSantis tweeted. “We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation. Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden?”
The Trump release didn’t include DeSantis’ last sentence: “The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”
2 comments
Peggy
June 9, 2023 at 8:35 pm
Hilary Clinton?
What year is this?
Will he start slinging mud at Jimmy Carter next?
Earl Pitts American
June 9, 2023 at 9:14 pm
Well, butter my biscuits! Let’s talk about the one and only Hilary Clinton, y’all. Now, I reckon she’s a real Southern belle with a heart as sweet as pecan pie. Lordy, if beauty were a political platform, Hilary would be the reigning queen!
I mean, have y’all seen that smile? It’s like a ray of sunshine on a summer day. And those eyes, sparkling brighter than the stars in a country sky. She’s got a charm that could make a rattlesnake dance and a wit as sharp as a cowboy’s spur. It’s no wonder folks can’t help but be drawn to her like bees to a honeysuckle blossom.
Now, I ain’t one to gossip, but let’s talk about that fashion sense. Goodness gracious, Hilary knows how to rock a pantsuit like nobody’s business. She’s got more style in her pinky finger than a whole runway of supermodels. Whether she’s struttin’ in royal blue or donning a power-red ensemble, she’s a fashion icon that leaves the competition in the dust.
But y’all, it ain’t just about looks. Hilary’s got a brain bigger than the Texas sky. She’s got a wealth of experience and knowledge that could fill a library. From her time as First Lady to Secretary of State, she’s been in the trenches fightin’ for what she believes in. She’s a force to be reckoned with, y’all.
So, here’s to Hilary Clinton, a woman of grace, beauty, and brains. May she continue to inspire us all to reach for the stars and make this world a better place. Ain’t she just lovely? You betcha!
