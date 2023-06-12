Personnel note: Valerie Wickboldt to lead strategic comms practice at Avail Strategies

Veteran communications strategist Valerie Wickboldt has been tapped to serve as President of a new strategic communications practice at Avail Strategies.

Wickboldt, who will join the firm on July 1, has nearly 20 years of experience working at the intersection of public relations and public policy. At Avail Strategies, she will assist clients in navigating state and local government issues and advise them on issues such as procurements and contracting.

“Valerie is a results-driven, dynamic leader with an impressive record of local, statewide and national consulting and communications experience. We are thrilled to have her as a leader in our firm,” said Avail Strategies co-founder and CEO Heath Beach. “Her versatility is a key strength bolstered by her work with a multitude of state agencies and private sector organizations. Her experience will bring a new and unique perspective that will greatly benefit our clients and expand our capabilities.”

Wickboldt previously worked as Assistant Vice President of strategic communications at HCA Healthcare, where she developed and implemented the North Florida Division’s public relations and communications strategies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Her cross-functional team also played an integral role in the launch of HCA Florida Healthcare, the state’s largest health care network.

Wickboldt has also collaborated with most Florida state agencies on issues relating to education, public health, the support of Florida’s children and families, emergency management, business and environmental regulation, consumer services, juvenile justice, and transportation.

Before HCA, she was an executive at the Florida Department of Revenue, where she helped set the strategic direction for internal and external communications initiatives for the agency. She previously worked as Vice President of communications at The James Madison Institute and as communications director at CoreMessage.

“Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of helping organizations focus on their strategic purpose, create operational efficiencies, and communicate effectively to their valued stakeholders,” Wickboldt said. “There is great synergy amid my personal values, professional career journey, and the vision of Avail Strategies — to make government better today than it was yesterday and even better tomorrow. I am excited to serve our clients and our partners in government in this new capacity.”

Wickboldt is a Florida native and holds a bachelor’s in communication and public relations from Florida State University. She is a board member with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend and also serves as a mentor through her role at the agency. She also is a member of the Florida Public Relations Association and the Economic Club of Florida.

In 2014, she was named a “30 Under 30” rising star by Florida Politics, and in 2017, she was named one of Florida’s “Great Communicators” by INFLUENCE Magazine

“Avail Strategies’ growing team of dedicated experts take pride in serving our innovative clients while simultaneously helping the state we care about find solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Dennis Beach, co-founder of Avail Strategies. “Valerie will be a welcomed addition to the team and a person of integrity that I am confident will carry on that tradition.”