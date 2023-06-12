June 11, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis called ‘Grand Wizard’ at Tony Awards

A.G. GancarskiJune 11, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lauren Book awarded honorary doctorate at NSU graduation ceremony

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump allies cite Hillary Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals

DeSantis AP (2)
Denee Benton made a joke during an award presentation.

Florida’s Governor wasn’t up for a Tony Award Sunday. But Ron DeSantis made news anyway.

Actor Denee Benton was presenting the 2023 Excellence in Theater Education Award to Jason Zembuch Young, a teacher from Plantation, when she couldn’t resist getting in a jab at the Florida Governor.

“And while I am certain that the current Grand Wizard, I’m sorry, excuse me, governor of my home state of Florida will be changing the name of this following town immediately,” Benton, a native of Eustis who has been nominated for a Tony in the past, said to raucous applause.

The actor’s “Grand Wizard” reference was pejorative, likening DeSantis to the leader of the Ku Klux Klan, and playing off the meaning of the word “Plantation.” Benton’s jokes landed with the crowd in Manhattan.

We have reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment on Benton’s brand of humor, and will incorporate response when provided.

Zembuch Young certainly will have a story to tell his students in Plantation. In an article earlier this year discussing his work, he discussed the importance of diverse voices and an “inclusive” theater.

“As a high school theater teacher, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many students from different backgrounds with varying exceptionalities. When we are inclusive in the theatre, everyone is better for it. Everyone deserves to have a voice,” Zembuch Young said. “It is in the theatre that we have an opportunity to give our students a platform to use that voice, regardless of who they are, where they come from or what language they use to communicate.”

 

 

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLauren Book awarded honorary doctorate at NSU graduation ceremony

One comment

  • SteveHC

    June 11, 2023 at 10:26 pm

    I wouldn’t count on DeSantis having actually watched The Tony Awards…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories