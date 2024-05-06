Rick Scott rips National Public Radio ‘crisis of confidence’

Florida’s junior Senator is sounding off about what he believes is an overly left-leaning public radio landscape in America.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrote Laura Gore Ross, the Chair of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting who was appointed to the panel in 2018 by President Donald Trump, to raise concerns about what he calls “disturbing allegations of bias in NPR’s reporting, stemming from leadership that has been accused of politicizing the editorial process and favoring liberal narratives.”

This “has created a crisis of confidence in public radio’s ability to provide objective, fact-based news to the American public,” according to Scott.

“As both Florida’s governor and my state’s U.S. senator, I have worked with local NPR affiliates to shed light on important issues facing families in my state. From covering local news, to providing life-saving guidance to Floridians during hurricanes, local NPR affiliates play a critical role in keeping families across the Sunshine State informed and safe,” Scott said.

He added that “Floridians must be reassured that the objective reporting we have come to expect and appreciate from local NPR affiliates, and the confidence that they have in these stations, will be maintained.”

“Allowing the crisis of confidence currently brewing at the national leadership level of NPR to spread to local affiliates would represent a colossal failure and could destroy the credibility of local public radio and public broadcasting services,” Scott continued, calling for “objective and fact-based” public broadcasting “to be free from narratives that favor any side of the political spectrum.”

NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher has gotten scrutiny for some of her tweets over the years, but as Reason reports, Maher claims her personal opinions don’t affect the newsroom writ large.

“The newsroom is entirely independent,” she said last month. “My responsibility is to ensure that we have the resources to do this work. We have a mandate to serve all Americans.”