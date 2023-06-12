Kevin Stitt explains why ‘true conservative’ Ron DeSantis can ‘take the White House back’

Oklahoma’s Governor is offering more context for his endorsement in the 2024 presidential race.

After backing Ron DeSantis in Tulsa Saturday, Kevin Stitt took his enthusiasm for the Florida Governor to “Fox & Friends” to start off the week, explaining why he thinks the Florida Governor is the “right guy to take the White House back.”

“Well, I think the big picture here is who can beat Joe Biden, who can win and take back the White House, and then we need somebody that’s going to be there for eight years,” Stitt said.

The Oklahoma Governor then pivoted to pandemic response.

“I watched my friend Ron DeSantis lead through COVID. I mean, that was such a beatdown for Governors all across the country. I was one of the few Governors that refused to do a mask mandate statewide to keep our states open. And I just saw the leadership of DeSantis leading Florida and now their economy is booming,” Stitt added.

After lauding DeSantis’ “leadership,” the Oklahoma Governor said his state was enthusiastic about his run.

“I saw the excitement on the ground. I mean, he was in Oklahoma, thousands of people,” Stitt said. “(We) did a rally in Tulsa and then I took him to a rodeo in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and the excitement was unbelievable. People running up to him. ‘I’m going to vote for you. We’re excited for you.'”

Stitt is undaunted by polls showing DeSantis far behind Donald Trump with Republicans.

“I think there’s a lot of momentum. He just got in the race,” Stitt said. “I watched how he led. I watched what he did. He never backs down. He’s a true leader, a true conservative and I believe there’s a lot of momentum that’s behind him right now.”

“I saw it on the ground in Oklahoma,” Stitt reiterated. “But you got to think about who can get into the White House, who can win. And we need somebody who can win.”