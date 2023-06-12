Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.12.23

Good Monday morning.

A memorial service for Aimee Nicole Sachs will be held at Tallahassee’s Temple Israel at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 to celebrate the life and impact of the native news, sports, and courts journalist who died May 31 after suffering two strokes in less than two weeks.

Family and friends will honor the middle daughter of Sachs Media Founder/Chair Ron Sachs. Aimee made an active choice to donate her organs to help others — and the lives of three people have positively been changed by receiving successful transplants from Aimee.

For those out of town or unable to attend, the service will be streamed on Temple Israel’s YouTube channel and may be accessed via the Temple’s website by clicking here.

With her family, Aimee’s alma mater, the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, has established the “Aimee Nicole Sachs Memorial Scholarship in Sports Journalism” to help support the education of the next generation of print, broadcast and digital sports journalists. The family encourages anyone wanting to help to donate through this portal by clicking here.

Veteran communications strategist Valerie Wickboldt has been tapped to serve as president of a new strategic communications practice at Avail Strategies.

Wickboldt, who will join the firm July 1, has nearly 20 years of experience working at the intersection of public relations and public policy. At Avail Strategies, she will assist clients in navigating state and local government issues and advise them on issues such as procurements and contracting.

“Valerie is a results-driven, dynamic leader with an impressive record of local, statewide and national consulting and communications experience. We are thrilled to have her as a leader in our firm,” said Avail Strategies co-founder and CEO Heath Beach. “Her versatility is a key strength bolstered by her work with a multitude of state agencies and private sector organizations. Her experience will bring a new and unique perspective that will greatly benefit our clients and expand our capabilities.”

Wickboldt previously worked as Assistant Vice President of strategic communications at HCA Healthcare, where she developed and implemented the North Florida Division’s public relations and communications strategies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Her cross-functional team also played an integral role in the launch of HCA Florida Healthcare, the state’s largest health care network.

Wickboldt has also collaborated with most Florida state agencies on issues ranging from juvenile justice to transportation.

“Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of helping organizations focus on their strategic purpose, create operational efficiencies, and communicate effectively to their valued stakeholders,” Wickboldt said. “There is great synergy amid my personal values, professional career journey, and the vision of Avail Strategies — to make government better today than it was yesterday and even better tomorrow. I am excited to serve our clients and our partners in government in this new capacity.”

Rep. Tommy Gregory is a pro-business all-star, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Gregory was selected for the Florida Chamber’s 2023 Most Valuable Legislator award “for his leadership in rebalancing Florida’s civil justice system and strengthening Florida’s competitiveness through historic lawsuit abuse reform.”

As Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, the Lakewood Ranch Republican played a key role in getting the torts package (HB 837) across the finish line earlier this year. Multiple business groups, including the Chamber, listed the bill as their No. 1 priority for the 2023 Legislative Session.

“The Florida Chamber could not have asked for a better partner or more tenacious champion for Floridians to work shoulder-to-shoulder with Florida’s united business community to accomplish the strongest lawsuit abuse reform package in Florida’s history,” said Florida Chamber President & CEO Mark Wilson.

“Thanks, in large part, to Rep. Gregory’s leadership, Florida will begin to reverse the damage done by personal injury billboard trial lawyers, redirecting the billions of dollars spent annually on frivolous litigation and will pull Florida up from its bottom-five legal climate to one of the top 12 legal climates in the nation.”

The Chamber also lauded the third-term lawmaker for working to make the torts bill stronger by adding more provisions favored by the Chamber and other business groups. The Chamber said his contributions to the torts bill and other legislation going after so-called “billboard lawyers” will put a dent in the “torts tax” — the Chamber estimates that trial lawyers’ litigiousness imposes an additional $5,000 per year in costs for everyday Floridians by way of higher premiums and prices.

The Chamber said Gregory’s “exemplary leadership has made Florida the envy of the nation in 2023 as other state’s grapple with lawsuit abuse. With more to do, we know he will ‘keep attacking.’”

The Chamber is also releasing its report on how lawmakers voted on a range of bills impacting Florida businesses.

The 2023 How They Voted report is a comprehensive review of what passed this Legislative Session, what didn’t, and what remains unfinished business. The votes tracked in the report informed the Florida Chamber’s concurrently released 2023 Legislative Report Card, which issues a letter grade to all 159 legislators in the state House and Senate.

“Florida welcomes $4.48 million per hour, and a unified business community is how we will keep Florida’s economy growing and competitive,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Wilson. “I want to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Speaker Paul Renner and the pro-jobs legislators who continued to put Florida’s business climate first by prioritizing the growth of private sector jobs and diversifying our economy.”

Graded items included the torts package, the “live local” affordable housing bill, the universal school choice bill and several other pieces of legislation that the Chamber placed on its 2023 Session priority list.

After tabulating 5,819 votes cast during the 2023 Legislative Session, the Florida Chamber’s Legislative Report Card shows an average grade of 82% among all lawmakers, with Senators earning slightly better scores than their House counterparts, 85%-82%.

While many lawmakers earned passing grades, only a handful broke the curve and earned a Distinguished Advocate Award from the Chamber.

The list: Passidomo and Sens. Jim Boyd, Alexis Calatayud, Nick DiCeglie, Travis Hutson, Corey Simon, Linda Stewart, Jay Trumbull and Clay Yarborough as well as Renner and Reps. Alex Andrade, Dean Black, Robbie Brackett, Demi Busatta Cabrera, Wyman Duggan, Tom Fabricio, Griff Griffitts, Tom Leek, Stan McClain, Lauren Melo, Dana Trabulsy and Kaylee Tuck.

Gregory was the Chamber’s overall No. 1, which earned him MVP honors.

— TOP STORY —

“Donald Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’” via Paula Reid and Jeremy Herb of CNN — CNN obtained the transcript of a portion of the meeting where Trump is discussing a classified Pentagon document about attacking Iran. In the audio recording, Trump says that he did not declassify the document he’s referencing, according to the transcript. “Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this,” Trump says at one point, according to the transcript. “This was done by the military and given to me.” Trump continues: “All sorts of stuff — pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.”

“Trump put national secrets at risk, prosecutors say in historic indictment” via Glenn Thrush, Maggie Haberman and Alan Feuer of The New York Times — The 49-page, 38-count indictment said the documents held onto by Trump included some involving sensitive nuclear programs and others that detailed the country’s potential vulnerabilities to military attack. In some cases, prosecutors said, he displayed them to people without security clearances and stored them in a haphazard manner at Mar-a-Lago, even stacking a pile of boxes in a bathroom at his private club and residence. In one of the most problematic pieces of evidence for the former President, the indictment recounted how at one point during the effort by the government to retrieve the documents, Trump, according to one of his lawyers, made a “plucking motion” that implied: “Why don’t you take them with you to your hotel room, and if there’s anything really bad in there, like, you know, pluck it out.”

“‘Prosecuting politicians is hard here’: Why South Florida is a tough place for DOJ to try Trump” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — Former federal prosecutors and seasoned defense attorneys have this blunt advice: consider trying Trump elsewhere. South Florida, they say, is a hard place to get federal convictions against political figures and celebrities. And Trump is both. “I would absolutely try this case in Washington D.C.,” said Richard Gregorie, a former federal prosecutor in Miami who noted that Trump has far more support in South Florida than in the nation’s liberal capital city. “People who operate in D.C. have no idea what it’s like down here. Prosecuting politicians is hard here,” he added. “Forget documents; if Trump shot someone on Calle Ocho, a Miami jury would find him not guilty,” said David Oscar Markus, a top criminal defense attorney who successfully defended former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in his corruption trial.

“‘This is the final battle’: Trump casts his campaign as an existential fight against his critics” via Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — Trump on Saturday cast both his indictments by prosecutors and his bid for the White House as part of a “final battle” with “corrupt” forces that he maintained are destroying the country. “Either the Communists win and destroy America, or we destroy the Communists,” the former President said in Georgia, seeming to refer to Democrats. And he attacked by name Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, who is weighing criminal charges against Trump, calling her “a lunatic Marxist” and accusing her of ignoring violent crime and instead spending all of her time “working on getting Trump.”

“Pluralities of Americans support second Trump indictment, say charges are politically motivated: Poll” via Brittany Shepherd of ABC News — According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, nearly half — 48% — of Americans think Trump should have been charged in this case, whereas 35% think he should not have been and 17% saying they do not know. Not surprisingly, an overwhelming majority (86%) of self-identified Democrats believe the former President should have been charged. On the other hand, Republicans remain mostly loyal to Trump, with two in three (67%) saying the former President and current front-runner for the Republican nomination should not have been charged. Independents are more divided, with 45% believing he should have been charged, a third saying he should not have been, and 22% saying they don’t know.

— “CBS News Poll: After Trump indictment, most see security risk, but Republicans see politics” via Anthony Salvanto, Kabir Khanna, Fred Backus and Jennifer De Pinto of CBS News

“Trump’s disdain for intelligence rules foretold his indictment” via Shane Harris of The Washington Post — The way Trump handled classified information, which some of his own advisers considered reckless, was his official prerogative. Now, as a private citizen, it’s allegedly a crime. The 37 counts against Trump describe a man who seemed not to recognize or care about the bright legal line that separates the presidency from life after it. According to the indictment, the documents in Trump’s possession either originated from or implicated the interests of every major intelligence agency. They cover the entire gamut of U.S. spying capabilities, including information acquired by electronic surveillance, satellite reconnaissance and human spies. As President, Trump chafed against procedures designed to protect secrets that he saw as restraints on his authority, enforced by an intelligence bureaucracy that he held in deep suspicion.

“Trump stares down criminal jeopardy with bluffs and bluster” via Isaac Arnsdorf and Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post — Trump made fun of the 37-count indictment accusing him of mishandling sensitive government secrets, saying sarcastically, “I got a box.” He suggested a photo released by the Justice Department showing the spilled contents of a box proved that no one could see a classified document it held when, in reality, prosecutors redacted that document to obscure classified information. Trump claimed the Presidential Records Act absolves him because it’s not a criminal statute, when in fact other criminal provisions cover the handling of classified materials. He aggressively demonized the FBI, Justice Department and attorneys behind his prosecution. “This is a sick nest of people that needs to be cleaned out immediately,” he said at one point, bringing the crowd to its feet. “Get ’em out.”

“Trump goes off on Jack Smith and the indictment brought against him” via Kyle Cheney and Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — In his first public remarks since a magistrate judge unsealed the damning case against him, Trump made clear that his best — and perhaps primary — defense against the charges will be waged in arenas before friendly audiences rather than in the courtroom. The indictment, he said, was a “joke,” done only because Democrats feared him. “These people don’t stop and they’re bad and we have to get rid of them,” Trump said to an audience assembled by the Georgia Republican Party. “These criminals cannot be rewarded. They must be defeated.” But while that strategy has helped Trump turn the scandals into political strengths, the new and extremely detailed case will test the bounds of that strategy in ways Trump has never faced before.

“Unanswered in indictment’s details on Trump’s hoarding of documents: Why?” via Maggie Haberman and Alan Feuer of The New York Times —Trump’s motive was not addressed directly in the 49-page indictment filed. The charging document did not establish that Trump had a broader goal beyond simply possessing the material. The indictment did offer some hints. It described how Trump, who views most everything in terms of leverage and often focuses on payback against perceived enemies, brandished a classified “plan of attack” against Iran at a meeting in July 2021 at Bedminster, his golf club in New Jersey, as a way to rebut what he perceived to be criticism from Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In a recording of the meeting, Trump can be heard rustling paper and telling those around him that the document in question proved that he was right in his dispute with Milley.

“Who is Walt Nauta, the other person indicted along with Trump?” via Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Walt Nauta, the only other person indicted along with Trump, has been serving as his personal aide after previously working for him in the White House. A native of Guam, Nauta was a military aide working as a White House valet while Trump was President. The valets in the White House have unusual proximity to the commander in chief, encountering them at moments of vulnerability, including at meals and on foreign trips. He was one of the very few members of Trump’s post-presidential office when Trump first returned to Mar-a-Lago. There, Nauta resumed the kind of personal chores that he had helped Trump with while he was President. Nauta has been seen as deeply loyal to Trump by other aides.

— THE TRAIL —

“Poll: Trump over 60% nationally, 38 points ahead of Ron DeSantis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The survey of 586 likely voters in the 2024 GOP Presidential Preference Primaries shows Trump with 61% support, with the Florida Governor far behind, with 23%. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former Vice President Mike Pence each have 4% support, with former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley at 3%, and other names farther back still. The poll offers a reminder of DeSantis’ second-place standing, with the number of people considering voting for him less than Trump’s current support. While the 51% considering supporting the Governor is second only to 75% considering Trump, it’s still under that 61% threshold. Meanwhile, 27% of those polled have already ruled out supporting DeSantis, with 23% saying they don’t know enough about the Governor to express an opinion.

“Carefully, backhandedly, DeSantis comes to Trump’s defense” via Nicholas Nehamas and Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times — In an address to Republicans in North Carolina on Friday night, DeSantis asked what the Navy would have done to him had he taken classified documents while in military service. “I would have been court-martialed in a New York minute,” he said, in a riff on Trump’s hometown. DeSantis made his remark in reference to the fact that Hillary Clinton did not face charges over her use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State; his comments could just as easily have applied to Trump. “Is there a different standard for a Democrat Secretary of State versus a former Republican President?” he asked. “I think there needs to be one standard of justice in this country. Let’s enforce it on everybody and make sure we all know the rules.”

“‘No excuse for espionage’: New Lincoln Project ad blasts DeSantis, GOP defense of Trump” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A new Lincoln Project ad about Trump’s most recent indictment is highlighting the severity — and rarity — of the former President’s alleged crimes and putting several of his 2024 Election opponents on blast for defending him. The one-minute spot, titled “Espionage,” describes Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents as “one of the worst crimes imaginable” for which “a select list of Americans” have been charged. The video then flashes a side-by-side shot of DeSantis, former Vice President Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Haley. “And what will Trump get? The men and women running against him for President will defend him, praise him, make excuses. They’ll lie about the prosecution and make up stories about the ‘deep state’ to rile up the MAGA base.”

To watch the video, please click on the image below:

“Trump, DeSantis bring tailored messages to GOP faithful after indictment” via Siobhan Hughes of The Wall Street Journal — DeSantis, who is a clear second in a crowded field of GOP aspirants but trails Trump in many polls of GOP Primary voters, spoke at a campaign event in Tulsa. He already has condemned the indictment as politically motivated but has also alluded to Trump’s improper behavior in handling classified documents. In Tulsa, he didn’t directly address the indictment, instead alleging that the government was weaponized against the citizenry and would “have the Justice Department cleaned out” on his first day in office. “What I can tell you is this: we need to have a President that’s going to do something about that,” a reference to his frequently repeated campaign theme that he would be a more competent President than Trump.

“Trump vows to stay in the race even if convicted” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — “I’ll never leave,” Trump said in an interview aboard his plane. “Look, if I would have left, I would have left prior to the original race in 2016. That was a rough one. In theory that was not doable.” Trump is not legally prohibited from running for President from prison or as a felon. But such a bid would nevertheless provide a massive stress test for the country’s political and legal systems. Trump predicted he would not be convicted and said he did not anticipate taking a plea deal, though he left open the possibility of doing so “where they pay me some damages.” He sidestepped the possibility that he would pardon himself should he win the presidency in 2024. “I don’t think I’ll ever have to,” Trump said. “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

“Trump gives advice to DeSantis: ‘Never change your name in the middle of a campaign’” via Julia Shapero of The Hill — DeSantis has faced questions about the correct pronunciation of his last name, as he has switched back and forth between two different versions in recent weeks: Dee-Santis and Deh-Santis. “He’s changing his name. Now, it’s Dee-Santis,” Trump said at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention on Saturday. “And I put a little message out: Never change your name in the middle of a campaign. You don’t change your name in the middle of a campaign.” Trump has previously mocked the Florida Governor’s changing pronunciations of his own name, noting on Truth Social, “Actually, I like ‘Da’ better, a nicer flow, so I am happy he is changing it.”

“Trump supporters’ violent rhetoric in his defense disturbs experts” via Michael S. Schmidt, Alan Feuer, Maggie Haberman and Adam Goldman of The New York Times — In social media posts and public remarks, close allies of Trump — including a member of Congress — have portrayed the indictment as an act of war, called for retribution and highlighted the fact that much of his base carries weapons. The allies painted Trump as a victim of a weaponized Justice Department controlled by President Biden. The calls to action and threats have been amplified on right-wing media sites and have been met by supportive responses from social media users and cheers from crowds. Experts on political violence warn that attacks against people or institutions become more likely when elected officials or prominent media figures are able to issue threats or calls for violence with impunity.

“Could DeSantis lose Florida in the 2024 Primary? Here’s what his poll swing could mean.” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — DeSantis scored a 19-point re-election victory last year and then began the presidential polling season in February with a 31-point lead in the Florida Republican Primary, according to a University of North Florida poll. But since then, three polls by different organizations had DeSantis behind Trump. The descent among voters began during this year’s Legislative Session when DeSantis, in the middle of pushing a hard-right, culture-war-infused agenda, went on a national tour to promote a book that introduces him to the country. An Emerson College Poll taken in March during the book tour found Florida voters favored Trump by three points. After Trump was indicted in New York in April, he opened a 28-point lead on DeSantis in a Florida Atlantic University poll.

“Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses DeSantis in 2024 Republican race, praises ‘dogged conviction’ in COVID era” via Adam Shaw of Fox News — “Gov. DeSantis is a strong conservative and principled leader, and I am proud to endorse him for President,” Stitt said in a statement. Stitt praised DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that the Florida Governor “did not surrender states’ rights and individual liberties over to groupthink.” Stitt went on to praise DeSantis as having “boldly delivered results for the people of Florida that laid the groundwork for a booming economy, an education system focused on student outcomes and better infrastructure for working families.” The endorsement marks a key voice of support from a Governor with a reputation as a strong conservative.

— MORE 2024 —

“‘We are getting pretty good at this’: Trump and aides plot indictment response” via Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post — Those first hours proved to be the easy part, one of the last moments in an unprecedented legal drama that gave him full control over his own fate. By midday Friday, the order had begun to slip away. His legal team had crumbled and supporters of his 2024 rivals inside the party started to express optimism that this time would be different from the April indictment. The indictment rattled some of his advisers, who were not aware of the granular evidence obtained by the Justice Department. But while the case internally is viewed as a rallying cry politically, it is also viewed as perilous in a legal sense — and driven by unforced errors and stubbornness. “The story of this will be we didn’t have to get to this place. None of this really had to happen. It was all so, so dumb,” one person close to Trump said.

“As Trump versus DeSantis contest rages, there’s another big Republican battle — Fox versus Newsmax” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fox News — long the premier, go-to source for right-leaning viewers, and friendly venue for conservative thinkers and Republican politicians — is under pressure. Newsmax, which is headquartered in Boca Raton, is on the ascent, nipping at the conservative media behemoth’s heels. Fox is attempting to steady itself after its ouster of Tucker Carlson, its biggest ratings draw, periodic attacks from Trump, and the channel’s agreement to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit over false information about Dominion Voting Systems’ role in the 2020 Election. “Fox isn’t the same brand it was two years ago. Can it right the ship? I think so, but is it an opportunity for Newsmax to gain viewership and audience? Absolutely,” said Justin Sayfie, a lawyer-lobbyist who splits his time between South Florida and Washington, D.C.

“Francis Suarez teases upcoming California speech as possible 2024 campaign launch” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Suarez, 45, appeared on Fox and Telemundo, where he was asked about his political ambitions and about the significance of an appearance scheduled for Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. “My announcement is to stay tuned,” he told Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream. “Next week, like you said, I’m going to be making a big speech in the Reagan Library, and I think it’s one that Americans should tune into.” The Herald reported last week that the Mayor was putting pieces in place to formally launch a campaign, with Suarez raising money for a federal super PAC and five of the Mayor’s City Hall staffers taking leaves of absence for the summer.

“George Soros hands control to his 37-year-old son: ‘I’m more political’” via Gregory Zuckerman of The Wall Street Journal — Soros, the investor, philanthropist and right-wing target, is handing control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son — Alexander Soros, a self-described center-left thinker who grew up self-conscious of the family’s wealth and wasn’t thought to be a potential successor. The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, said in the first interview since his selection that he was broadening his father’s liberal aims — “We think alike,” the elder Soros said — while embracing some different causes. Those include voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity. He plans to continue using the family’s deep pockets to back left-leaning U.S. politicians. “I’m more political,” Alex said, compared with his father.

“Are Republicans’ attitudes coming around on support for recreational marijuana?” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — As Florida’s proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana continues to surmount key obstacles, a poll conducted earlier this year yielded a surprising result: a strong majority of likely 2024 Republican Primary and caucus voters support the measure. The data was gathered during a survey conducted by FTP Insights. The online survey, conducted from Jan. 20 to Jan. 25, 2023, shows 68% of the polled Republican voters nationwide favor ending the federal prohibition on cannabis for adult use. While opponents point out that the online poll’s methodology could be flawed, the real takeaway is that the new poll marks a 10-point increase from a similar survey conducted a year before.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Anger and anxiety as DeSantis’ asylum-seeker flights return to U.S. skies” via Richard Luscombe of The Guardian — Air DeSantis, as supporters colloquially refer to the state’s unauthorized alien transportation program, doesn’t even exist as an official entity. It isn’t registered as a company or with the Federal Aviation Authority, is mired in legal troubles, and has been grounded for months. Yet its renewed mission, ferrying scores of South American asylum-seekers around the country aboard chartered aircraft and leaving them on church doorsteps in Democratic states and cities for authorities there to deal with, provides the perfect vehicle for DeSantis to enhance his reputation as an immigration hard-liner. The timing of the resumption of DeSantis’ migrant program, operated by Florida’s Department of Emergency Management, despite none of the Sacramento groups coming within 1,200 miles of the state’s border, is also raising eyebrows.

“DeSantis reduced Miami Beach COVID-19 testing out of spite, Mayor says in CBS documentary” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — A new documentary about DeSantis delves into whether the Governor’s team silenced Florida’s former Surgeon General Scott Rivkees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed to close a testing site on Miami Beach in response to criticism by the Mayor. The documentary by CBS News Miami’s Jim DeFede broadly details the Governor’s rise from a relatively unknown Congressman to a national figure on the front lines of the culture wars. Most of the one-hour program focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic as the Governor’s launchpad onto the national stage, where he is now a serious candidate in the Republican Presidential Primary.

“Florida anti-LGBTQ laws prompt families who feel unsafe to flee” via Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post — A tectonic shift in how the LGBTQ community perceives its welcome is underway in a state famed for both a vibrant gay history in pockets like Key West and a past filled with examples of intolerance and aggression. While some of the new legislation builds on previous laws, gay rights advocates say they are alarmed by the sheer number of bills and the increasingly hostile rhetoric from DeSantis and Republican state lawmakers, who have championed the legislation as making Florida safe for children and standing up for parental rights, echoing a theme frequently used on the campaign trail by DeSantis. Those who cannot afford to relocate are turning to GoFundMe to raise money to leave a state they say has become a dangerous place for them and their children.

— STATEWIDE —

“Could Jeanette Nuñez’s profile rise to a governorship as DeSantis makes bid for White House?” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — Florida’s Lieutenant Governors usually make little news, but that could change as DeSantis continues to traverse the country in his bid to become President in 2024. Depending on how successful DeSantis is in his attempt to win the Republican nomination for the White House, the opportunity exists for Lt. Gov. Nuñez to emerge as a significant actor in Florida’s governance, setting her up to perhaps make history and become the first woman and first Cuban American to serve as Governor in the Sunshine State. “I think she would make an amazing Governor if (DeSantis) is in fact elected to be President of the United States,” says Deb Tamargo, the former president of the Florida Federation of Republican Women.

“Nikki Fried hits the ground running as she tries to inspire Florida Democrats” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Four months into her Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Fried is arguably its most visible leader, a frequent social media poster and sometimes provocateur who seeks to “motivate and energize” a divided and dispirited organization. “It’s imperative,” Fried told the Orlando Sentinel in an interview. “This is the first time since the 1800s that the Democrats don’t have a statewide elected (position). So, it is even more important that we have an active party, that there is a Chair that is visible not just to Democrats in the state of Florida, but to Democrats across the country.” Fried made headlines in April for her arrest at a Tallahassee protest against the state’s six-week abortion law.

“‘Survival mode’: Florida’s migrant workers consider future after new law” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — After avoiding detection for 17 years, Elda Chafoya had hoped that one day she would find some peace. A decade ago, she followed the crops to Georgia, Ohio and North Carolina. Before the coronavirus pandemic, she settled in Florida to provide some stability for her family. She found steady work picking strawberries, cucumbers and sweet chilies. She rented a home in the Wimauma area that reminded her of growing up in Guatemala. Two other families moved in with her. But when DeSantis signed legislation last month that’s considered among the nation’s toughest crackdowns on illegal immigration, Chafoya realized that the stability she had sought for so long might be lost for good.

“Citizens’ rate hikes among lowest of Florida’s top 10 insurers” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — There’s little an argument that folks who rely on “the insurer of last resort” have been facing insurance rate hikes that rank among the lowest over the past two years. It’s one reason, along with a growing reluctance by private-market insurers to continue insuring Florida homes, why the number of accounts covered by Citizens has grown from 420,000 to 1.3 million since 2019. And if you can manage to keep Citizens as your insurer, many would point out that you are in better shape than neighbors who are stuck paying rates with larger year-over-year increases. Only United Services Automobile Association (16%) and First Protective Insurance Co. (21.8%) had lower totals over the past two years.

“Farmers Insurance bans new business in Florida after Hurricane Ian ‘blindside,’ agents say” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Farmers Insurance Group is the latest national carrier to lose its appetite for business in Florida’s troubled property insurance market. California-based Farmers, a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group, placed a moratorium on writing new homeowners policies in Florida in February, roughly five years after it first entered the state, according to a memo sent to agents that was obtained by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Farmers initially capped new homeowners policies to 650 homes per month in August 2022, citing the “industrywide challenge of increasing loss costs” as a reason for the pullback, according to the memo.

“Former Rep. James Grant steps down as Florida CIO” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Grant, a former Republican state House member from Tampa, is stepping down as Florida’s Chief Information Officer on July 1 after a three-year stint in the job. In a three-page letter sent to Gov. DeSantis, Grant outlined a list of accomplishments, including building up a cybersecurity structure, aiding disaster response after Hurricane Ian and transitioning from old infrastructure. “The rest of the country has noticed Florida’s crucial advances in safeguarding our state and building a digital service that has positioned us as a model for other states,” Grant wrote. “I have no doubts the team we’ve built is prepared to take Florida to even greater levels of success.”

“Cities withdraw suit against state review of law enforcement budgets” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Six municipalities — mostly in South Florida — are declaring victory for home rule. The plaintiffs — the cities of Gainesville, Lauderhill, Miramar, North Miami Beach, Tallahassee, and Wilton Manors — are withdrawing their suit against anti-riot legislation passed in 2021 in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. They say the 2023 legislation that DeSantis signed on May 25 cures the problem their suit addressed. The 2021 legislation was passed amid cries to “defund the police.” One provision of the law created a pathway for the state to overrule a city’s decision to reduce its law enforcement budget and divert funds to other projects.

“Choose your fighter: Florida streamlines license requirements for timeshares, boxing” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Cigarettes in liquor stores? Lightweights and heavyweights in the same ring? DeSantis just signed a legislative package that establishes new statewide standards on licensing for activities ranging from mold removal to boxing matches. Florida regulators believe an update of licensing requirements will streamline the process for more than a million professionals. “With the Governor’s leadership and the investment of the Florida Legislature, Florida’s business and professional community will continue to grow and thrive in the Free State of Florida,” said Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Secretary Melanie S. Griffin. “These important updates will enable DBPR to better serve our more than 1.6 million licensees.” The new law goes into place on July 1.

“New law makes it easier for unwed Florida fathers to gain custody rights” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Just in time for Father’s Day, a measure that makes it easier for men with children born out of wedlock to be legally known as the child’s parent — with all the rights and responsibilities — is now law. The bipartisan proposal DeSantis signed makes it so that going to court and establishing paternity is no longer required to earn the title “father,” with custody rights along with support obligations for those who are not married. Instead, the legislation Miami Gardens Democratic Rep. Christopher Benjamin filed makes it so that a man gets custody rights if both mother and father sign a voluntary acknowledgment of his paternity.

“Fewer ‘Tiger Kings’? Carole Baskin celebrates law requiring big cat pet registry” via Josh Archote of the Tampa Bay Times — People who keep tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars, cheetahs or cougars have until June 18 to tell the government about their oversized pets or face potential criminal charges and fines under a new federal law. The Big Cat Public Safety Act outlaws the private ownership, breeding and selling of big cats in the U.S. The bill was championed by Hillsborough County residents and animal welfare activists Carole and Howard Baskin, who were featured in Netflix’s hit 2020 documentary series “Tiger King.” The Baskins on Friday gave the bill’s sponsors, U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, and Mike Quigley of Illinois, a tour of their Big Cat Rescue sanctuary to celebrate the enforcement of the new law.

“Some home and community-based Medicaid providers set to get pay increases” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Medicaid Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) plans have been given $181 million to distribute to the home and community-based services (HCBS) providers they contract with to bolster Florida’s provider network. Specifically, the one-time incentive payments are targeted at MMA-contracted companies that provide assistive care, home health care, and private-duty nursing services, community behavioral health, and certain durable medical equipment. Providers don’t have to submit any paperwork to get the additional payments. That’s because the state calculated the payments in advance, essentially increasing by 19% the rates paid for home and community-based services during Fiscal Year 2021-22. It’s not quite clear when providers should expect payments.

Happening today — Sen. Shevrin Jones and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava are scheduled to speak to the Miami Beach Democratic Club: 7 p.m., Marseilles Hotel, 1741 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Ways and Means GOP preps tax package for vote next week” via Laura Weiss of Roll Call — The House Ways and Means Committee is preparing to consider a package of tax breaks for individuals and businesses next week, laying out GOP priorities ahead of potential bipartisan tax talks later this year. Several lawmakers said after leaving a closed-door meeting of panel Republicans that the goal is to complete a markup by Friday. Kansas U.S. Rep. Ron Estes told reporters there is enough support on the Committee to report the not-yet-released bill to the floor. Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith said previously he’s briefed a range of House GOP groups on the tax package he’s developing, including the House Freedom Caucus, Main Street Caucus, Republican Governance Group and opponents of the $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes, known as the SALT cap.

“As Fed signals rate pause, Jerome Powell will have to placate hawks” via Catarina Saraiva of Bloomberg — Policymakers are expected to leave rates in a range of 5% to 5.25% at their June 13-14 meeting, allowing them to take stock of the outlook following recent strains in the banking sector. But Chair Powell will also have to placate a number of officials who worry progress on inflation has stalled and say the Fed may need to do more to cool a surprisingly resilient economy. “They seem intent on taking a timeout at the June meeting next week to continue to assess banking sector stresses and make sure there aren’t any lurking issues,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG. “But with a stronger labor market and really no signs of progress in those inflation metrics that Powell has highlighted, the Fed’s got more work to do.”

“Marco Rubio Chief of Staff Mike Needham leaves to launch think tank” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sen. Rubio’s Chief of Staff will leave his office to start a think tank. Mike Needham, who has led Rubio’s Office since April 2018, told RealClearPolitics he will launch America 2100, billed as a conservative policy institute for a modern and populist age. “Anybody with any curiosity, coming out of the 2016 cycle, saw a country that faces challenges which the traditional conservative policy agenda was not speaking to,” Needham told RCP. Rubio publicly blessed the venture and thanked Needham for his service. “I am very grateful for Mike Needham’s five years of service as my Chief of Staff. During this time, our office has been an innovator in policy and achieved historic legislative successes,” Rubio said.

“Florida lawmakers seek classified briefing on China’s plans for spy base in Cuba” via Warren P. Strobel of The Wall Street Journal — In a letter, Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to provide lawmakers with a briefing on the issue, including “the known or assumed capabilities that this listening post will possess” and what steps the U.S. is taking in response. China and Cuba have reached an agreement in principle for China to establish such a facility, according to U.S. officials familiar with the highly classified intelligence. Such a site, roughly 100 miles from Florida, would allow Chinese intelligence services to scoop up electronic communications throughout the southeastern U.S., where many military bases are located, and monitor U.S. ship traffic.

“China has had a spy base in Cuba for years, U.S. official says” via Karoun Demirjian and Edward Wong of The New York Times — A Chinese spy base or facilities in Cuba that could intercept electronic signals from nearby U.S. military and commercial buildings have been up and running since before 2019, when they were upgraded, according to a Biden administration official. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence, said the spy base was an issue that the Biden administration had inherited from Trump. After Biden took office, his administration was briefed about the base in Cuba as well as plans China was considering building similar facilities across the globe, the official said. Carlos F. de Cossio, a deputy foreign minister of Cuba, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that the latest reports on spying facilities were “slanderous speculation.”

—”Here’s how other democracies have prosecuted political leaders” via Matthew Brown of The Washington Post

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“DeSantis names Juan Fernandez-Barquin to succeed Miami-Dade’s longtime Democratic clerk” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — The appointment of Fernandez-Barquin comes five months after the death of Miami-Dade’s longtime Democratic clerk, Harvey Ruvin. Privately, Fernandez-Barquin has told associates he’s eager to expand the public role of clerk and assume the financial powers exercised by clerks in other Florida counties. In announcing his appointment, DeSantis said he was naming Fernandez-Barquin to be “Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Miami-Dade County.” While best known for running the offices that process parking tickets, divorce filings and real estate deeds, the clerk also has a central financial role in county government. The clerk’s signature appears on county paychecks, and Florida law gives clerks auditing power and other financial duties that Ruvin largely ceded to the County Mayor.

“Miami Beach mayoral candidate pays $55,000 for an ad during NBA Finals. Watch it here” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — A political newcomer running for Miami Beach Mayor paid a whopping $55,000 for a 30-second advertisement scheduled to hit TV screens across South Florida during Friday’s NBA Finals game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. Bill Roedy, the former CEO of MTV Networks International, will look to introduce himself to Miami Beach voters with the splashy ad buy, touting his resume as a West Point graduate, Army veteran and humanitarian in the fight against AIDS. “Miami Beach: Bill Roedy is running for Mayor. So, who is he?” begins the ad. The ad highlights crime, traffic and sea-level rise as key issues in the city.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“FBI investigates developer’s payments to Miami’s Mayor as SEC digs into company’s finances” via JAY WEAVER of the Miami Herald — Sources say the FBI’s criminal investigation centers on $10,000 monthly payments made to Mayor Francis Suarez from a subsidiary of Rishi Kapoor’s company, Location Ventures. Special agents with the FBI’s public corruption squad began questioning witnesses this week, zeroing in on whether the payments constitute bribes in exchange for securing permits or other favors from the Mayor for Location Ventures’ mixed-use project in Coconut Grove. Meanwhile, the SEC confirmed that it is also looking into Location Ventures. Sources say its investigators are digging deeper into whether Kapoor and his company were selling investment contracts without registering them as securities, misrepresenting potential profits to investors or misappropriating funds for personal expenses. The regulatory agency’s probe has been underway since early this year.

“Accused in Miami before Trump: a dictator, a cult leader, cocaine cowboys, even Lil Wayne” via Jeff Kleinman and David Goodhue — We’ve seen a rogue’s gallery of the rich and famous walk through the courthouse door here: a U.S. terror suspect, a former leader of Panama, drug kingpins so notable they were known by just their first names. Manuel Noriega was the dictator of Panama. He also was a drug runner. Jose Padilla was a Chicago gang member who federal prosecutors say became an al-Qaida recruiter after moving to the Fort Lauderdale area. Prosecutors say he trained with al-Qaida in the years leading up to Sept. 11, 2001. Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta are best known as Willie and Sal, or “Los Muchachos.” They’re also known for being partners in years of cocaine trafficking.

“Miami Beach resolves lawsuit against ‘party house.’ Here are the settlement terms” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Less than 24 hours after the city of Miami Beach sued the owner and tenant of a $6.5 million “party house” that owed over $500,000 in fines, the case was resolved Friday under a deal officials hope will permanently shut down the party. Owner Stephen Kraus and tenant Scott Weissman will pay most of the money owed. Kraus will pay more than $387,000 to the city, while Weissman will cover approximately $66,000. As part of the deal, Weissman, the CEO of non-fungible token platform TokenSociety, will move out of the house when his seven-month lease expires June 15 — and won’t hold any more parties before then.

“A flawed search for Broward schools leader” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It’s tough enough to get five of the nine Broward County School Board members to agree on the time of day, and to bring cohesion to the community, their next big decision ought to require nearly unanimous agreement. It’s that important. But choosing a Broward School Superintendent is fraught with peril. It’s one more task of many that this system can’t get right. Not so long ago, under a former Superintendent, pro-Runcie and anti-Runcie factions marked the Board. After Robert Runcie resigned under pressure, the board appointed an interim replacement, Vickie Cartwright, fired her and unfired her before a mutually agreed-upon separation, and named a new interim leader, Earlean Smiley. That’s three chiefs in less than two years.

“Broward Democrats could be headed toward another messy, expensive Florida Senate Primary” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Democrats could, once again, end up with a costly and divisive Primary for Florida Senate next year in a reprise of the highly contentious 2022 contest that left deep wounds in Broward that some are still nursing. Already running is Barbara Sharief, who was one of two combatants in last year’s highly contentious and expensive Democrat-versus-Democrat contest. Sharief’s supporters, along with some Democratic Party leaders, hope she doesn’t face a significant Primary challenge. Their view is that Primaries drain resources and that Democrats’ energy and money should be conserved to battle Republicans in November, not fight one another in August. “Nasty Primaries don’t help the Democrats,” said state Democratic Chair Fried.

“Exonerated Florida man will get nearly $1 million compensation after 16-year prison stint” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald — The Broward State Attorney’s Office announced Leonard Cure was approved for $817,000 from the state for his wrongful conviction and imprisonment. He will also be getting 120 hours of college tuition and fees. In 2003, Cure was found guilty on counts of robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm for an armed robbery of a Dania Beach Walgreens at the end of that year. His first trial ended in a hung jury, and he refused to take a plea deal before the second trial. Cure was sentenced to life and an additional 10 years, served concurrently. His sentence began Jan. 27, 2005. An ATM receipt showed Cure was over 3 miles away from the Walgreens just 23 minutes before the robbery.

“Heat mascot ‘Burnie’ injured by former UFC champion Conor McGregor during Heat timeout skit” via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald — The Heat’s mascot (or more specifically, the man inside) was taken to a local emergency room Friday night and released later than evening after receiving pain medication. The skit — which happened during a timeout in Denver’s Game 4 win against the Heat — involved McGregor punching Burnie at least twice as part of a promotion for McGregor’s pain relief spray. McGregor — a former UFC champion — punched Burnie to the floor, then punched him again when he was on court, and then sprayed the pain relief product on him as he was dragged away. Burnie was wearing boxing gloves, but the mascot’s cushioning could not prevent him from sustaining an undisclosed injury.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Brevard lobbyist Jason Steele tapped to fill vacant County Commission seat” via Eric Rogers and Dave Berman of Florida Today — DeSantis appointed lobbyist and former state legislator Steele to the Brevard County Commission. Steele will fill the vacant District 5 seat in south Brevard that was left by former Commissioner Kristine Zonka, who stepped down in March after being hired to lead the Florida Department of Health in Brevard County following the retirement of former health director Maria Stahl. Steele, a Republican, is a lobbyist and director of government affairs for Smith & Associates law offices in Tallahassee and Melbourne and served in the Florida House of Representatives between 1980 and 1982. He is a former Brevard County Republican Party Chair and a former member of the Enterprise Florida and Space Florida boards. He lives in Melbourne.

“Video shows Nazi protesters with DeSantis 2024 signs outside Disney” via Thomas Kika of Newsweek — On Saturday, numerous images and videos began circulating on social media showing a small crowd of protesters near the large sign denoting the entrance roadway to Disney World. Multiple protesters carried signs and flags with Nazi imagery, including swastikas. Others carried signs and banners featuring DeSantis’ face and messages supporting his 2024 presidential campaign. Anna Eskamani, whose district is situated in the Orlando metropolitan area, was among the first to share a video of the gathered crowd. “Nazis outside of Walt Disney World right now — absolutely disgusting,” Eskamani wrote.

To watch the video, please click on the image below (via Twitter/@AnnaForFlorida):

— LOCAL: TB —

“DeSantis approves $1.85M payment to Tampa man wrongly imprisoned for 37 years” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Tampa man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for a crime he did not commit will receive $50,000 for each year he was imprisoned, the maximum sum payable to Florida exonerees. Robert Earl DuBoise, who was wrongly incarcerated for 37 years until his exculpation by DNA evidence, will receive $1.85 million through a measure the Legislature unanimously approved in late April. The money will come from the state General Revenue Fund and be delivered to DuBoise through the Department of Financial Services, which CFO Jimmy Patronis oversees.

“Resolution nullified: DeSantis overhauls Hernando County Superintendent selection process” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — DeSantis signed a measure that nullifies a standing resolution that governs the selection process of the Superintendent of Schools in Hernando County. The resolution, which was approved by the voters during the March 1992 Presidential Primary, granted the Hernando County School Board the authority to designate the county’s Superintendent. This resolution is nullified by Friday’s bill signing, which restores the Superintendent election, pending a referendum vote. If approved in the referendum, which is to be held during the 2024 Primary Election, the bill will restore the practice of electing the Hernando County Superintendent of Schools. The elected Superintendent’s initial term will commence with the 2028 General Election.

“After pulling Uhuru radio funding, Pinellas poised to block more money” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — Months after it pulled funding it had promised to a Black radio station connected to an embattled political group, the Pinellas County Commission is again poised to withhold money from the station’s parent nonprofit. Commissioners will vote Tuesday on how to spend $10.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding designated for local nonprofits. The Pinellas Community Foundation, which the county hired to vet and rank applications for the funding, said the African People’s Education and Defense Fund should get about $67,000 for a backup generator system at its headquarters on 18th Avenue South in St. Petersburg, better known as the Uhuru House. But county staff have recommended that the county nix that funding.

“Attendance soars at St. Pete Pride’s family day, with more security” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — After retaining lawyers and meeting with police, the organization did not change any of its programming in light of new state laws that prohibit drag shows with “lewd” performances in front of children. Kids of all ages frolicked in foamy bubbles and collected free merchandise from vendors. Many adults wore colorful shirts that read “Don’t Say DeSantis,” “Say Gay” and “Not a Phase.” Anthony Wright and his husband, Antonio Wright, brought their 5-year-old and 2-year-old to show them what support looks like and how the queer community is represented. “At this point, it’s criminalized for God’s sake,” Wright said. “It makes you question whether or not you want to be in the state.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Donna Deegan announces transition team committees, leads” via Mike Mendenhall of the Jacksonville Daily Record — Jacksonville Mayor-elect Deegan announced seven more members of her transition team and committees that provide more detail about her initial policy priorities as she prepares to take office July 1. In a news release June 6, Deegan’s office said the transition committees will focus on infrastructure; health; economic development; public safety; arts culture, and entertainment; constituency and community outreach; and the military and veterans. The committee leaders include current and former JEA, City Council and Duval County School Board leaders; higher education, medical, legal and nonprofit professionals; and a retired military officer.

Appointed — Kathryn Ballard was reappointed to the Florida State University Board of Trustees.

“Pensacola unveils welcome sign design for the new Pensacola Bay Bridge” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — A new Pensacola welcome sign will greet the more than 100,000 drivers who cross the Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James Jr. Bridge across Pensacola Bay each day. Pensacola graphic designer Briana Spence of Spence Studios was selected as the winner of the welcome sign contest. Spence submitted a pelican design that will illuminate Bayfront Parkway and Gregory Street as drivers exit the Pensacola Bay Bridge. Spence’s design was chosen from 22 submissions through a blind selection and scoring process. The selection committee consisted of six individuals who did not know the identity of the designers until after the designs were scored and a winner was selected. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said that the new design will greet visitors to Pensacola for decades to come.

“Responding to an increase in demand, Okaloosa County will charge more for emergency calls” via Collin Bestor of Northwest Florida Daily News — Okaloosa County Commissioners unanimously voted to increase the rates charged for emergency calls by 2.5% until 2026. The plan is expected to bring in an extra $500,000 per year. “There’s two things people really want when they make a 911 call,” said Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel. “They want a police officer or sheriff at their door, or they want an ambulance if needed.” With the rise of visitors from out of state and the rapid expansion of new residents and development within the county, there’s an increased demand for emergency services. Okaloosa County Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox said that with these measures, the county can respond to possible growing fuel and service expenses in a more proactive way.

“Gainesville expected to cut funding for homeless services in half.” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — The city of Gainesville is expected to significantly cut funding for homeless services in the area, which could put those who need the help most more at risk. City officials have been in talks with Grace Marketplace — a homeless services nonprofit — in preparation for the potential change. Jon DeCarmine, the executive director of Grace Marketplace, said city leaders estimate a 50% budget cut for the Grace shelter, removing $750,000 from the $1.5 million budget. The city may also completely defund Grace’s street outreach team, resulting in an overall budget reduction of 62%. The cutbacks come at a time when city leaders are being forced to reconcile debt after being grilled by the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee in February about utility debt and oversight.

“FAMU’s Marching 100 gets invite to perform in California for a Juneteenth Homecoming event” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University’s highly acclaimed Marching 100 band recently announced that it will be traveling to San Jose, California for a Juneteenth Homecoming festival in Santa Clara County. The performance Saturday, June 17 — two days ahead of the Juneteenth national holiday — comes after the African American Community Service Agency sent the invite about a month ago for the band to be a part of its annual showcase, which usually attracts an average of 6,000 attendees. The agency provides services that promote the participation of Black people in Santa Clara County, and the festival — which will be held from noon to 7 p.m. — marks its 42nd year of producing the event to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States and 158 years of freedom for African Americans.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“State legislation in limbo causes more uncertainty over land use changes in Naples” via Laura Layden of Naples Daily News — A state bill that stands to undo more restrictive land use and development rules Naples City Council has adopted since Hurricane Ian remains in limbo. Yet, the bill still hasn’t been sent to the Governor for signing. That is causing confusion and uncertainty for the city over changes it’s approved since Ian — and others it’s now looking to adopt. The uncertainty caused the Council to put off decisions on four proposed changes at Wednesday’s marathon meeting, pending a decision on the legislation (SB 250). At the meeting, City Attorney Nancy Stuparich offered an update on the legislation. Whether it reaches DeSantis’ desk or not, she said it would become effective within 60 days of its passage by the Legislature, or by early July, unless the Governor vetoes it.

“City Council chooses design for Naples Pier reconstruction” via Kendall Little of Naples Daily News — The Naples City Council chose a reconstruction design for the Naples Pier at their meeting on Wednesday. Naples Parks and Recreation provided Council members with two design options to choose from. The main difference between them is where the concessions are located. In option one, concessions would be offered over the water whereas in option two, concessions are located onshore. The Council decided to pursue option one with a 5-2 vote. Council members Ted Blankenship and Beth Petrunoff voted against it. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Merritt said the rebuild will cost around $20 million. Merritt said he’s hoping the design is finalized by the fall and is out for bid by the end of the year.

“Survey: Collier County is the most charitable county in Florida” via Shelby Coleman of Naples Daily News — Collier County is the most charitable county in Florida, according to a new study by SmartAsset, a financial company. Several counties ranked higher in percentage of contributions as a percentage of income. Collier was fourth in that regard. But Collier, home to so many well-known fundraising events, reigned in the percentage of citizens making contributions. 2.99% of the amount of people’s money in Collier County is donated to charity as a percentage of their income; in comparison, the state of Florida’s percentage for this is 1.25%. The total number of individual tax returns that show charitable contributions in Collier County is a staggering 11.87%, while the state’s overall percentage is 4.54%.

“Proposed land-use change for northeast Cape Coral parcel would allow 402-unit multifamily development” via Katiuska Carrillo of WINK News — The Cape Coral Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for a privately initiated future land-use amendment for 25 acres of a 50-acre property at the northeast corner of Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway. The proposed change is a future land use change from mixed-use to multifamily residential, allowing for a multifamily complex with 16 units per acre for a total of 402 units with six commercial out-parcels. City staff determined the change doesn’t prepare the city for future growth but inhibits its ability for growth by removing possible commercial land for the development of multifamily.

“FDOT teams up with Bradenton Motorsports Park to promote safe driving habits in Manatee” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The agencies partnered with Motorsports Park to promote safe driving practices on the roadway and highlight that Manatee County has a drag strip available where people in the community can race their cars at high speed legally and safely. FDOT officials said the event kicks off the agency’s aggressive driver campaign in Manatee County, which promotes safe and responsible driving habits during the month of June — particularly to young male drivers ages 22 to 27. The agency will return to Motorsports Park again on June 17. “Young drivers sometimes think that they are invincible, and they are not, and that’s really what we are trying to get across to them,” FDOT District 1 Safety Administrator Keith Robbins said.

— TOP OPINION —

“Indicting an ex-President and leading candidate requires more than this” via Gary Abernathy of The Washington Post — The 37 charges in the indictment were mostly based on information already in the public record. As The Post reported, “the bulk of the charges” — 31 — “relate to willful retention of national defense information,” technically a violation of the Espionage Act. The law was created in 1917 “to crack down on wartime activities considered dangerous or disloyal, including attempts to acquire defense-related information with the intent to harm the United States,” as the government’s Intelligence Community website describes it.

Except nowhere do the charges indicate that Trump is suspected of hoarding documents to betray the country.

Other charges amount to various ways of saying he withheld or concealed — or schemed to conceal — documents or records. These are just creative ways to charge Trump with numerous crimes over one central action. In a country where many experts agree that too many documents are classified in the first place, bringing felony charges against a former President for possessing some is overkill.

Let’s be clear: There’s no good excuse for Trump holding onto classified documents, especially after the government demanded their return. But it’s not in Trump’s psyche to do what’s logical or easy. We know this. He takes every confrontation as a personal challenge. It’s what some people love about him, and what has so exhausted the rest of us.

But let’s also be clear about this: Bringing charges related to the possession of classified documents against a current or former President for anything short of colluding with our enemies or selling them on the black market is unnecessary, unwise and destructive to democracy.

It will exacerbate our political polarization and dominate the daily news cycle much like the Russian collusion hysteria of Trump’s first two years in office. No one can be looking forward to that.

— OPINIONS —

“Seven years ago, gunshots rang out. How will Orlando remember Pulse?” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — For many of the survivors of the deadliest act of domestic terrorism since Sept. 11, it probably seems like yesterday. The memories may be fresh and searing, but the June 12 massacre at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub occurred seven years ago tomorrow. For those who fled for their lives; for the families of those who died that night; for the first responders who surrounded and sought to breach the club over a three-hour standoff with the shooter; for the hospital staff who fought throughout what remained of that terrible night and into the day to save as many lives as possible; for countless others affected by this senseless, savage and prolonged violence: Life will never be the same.

“Why we should ban smartphones in schools” via Hugh Hewitt for The Washington Post — Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt published “Get Phones Out of Schools Now” for the Atlantic, cross-posted from his “After Babel” Substack. Comparing today with just four years ago, Haidt writes, “The case for phone-free schools is much stronger now.” Evidence has lately become clear that phones are addling young minds and that there is a causal link between their use and skyrocketing mental health issues among the young. Haidt summarizes his findings: “So the time is right for parents and educators to ask: Should we make the school day phone-free? Would that reduce rates of depression, anxiety, and self-harm? Would it improve educational outcomes? I believe that the answer to all of these questions is yes.”

— ALOE —

“Deloitte Impact Day: Instilling hope, prosperity in Florida communities” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — More than 1,800 Deloitte team members across Florida spent Friday volunteering to support nonprofit organizations in the communities where they live and work. The massive volunteer effort is part of Deloitte’s Impact Day, an annual day of service that celebrates the organization’s year-round commitment to collectively making an #ImpactThatMatters. Deloitte’s Impact Day has been a tradition for more than two decades. Since 1999, it has been an opportunity for Deloitte professionals to support their passions, drive social impact, strengthen communities, and help change lives. Volunteer events took place Friday across the Sunshine State, from South Florida to the Big Bend.

“Rise of the senior Swiftie” via Paul Slansky of Air Mail — I recently learned that I have this in common with our 70-year-old Attorney General. Merrick Garland is a proud Swiftie, dropping her lyrics into conversations and even into legal arguments. Septuagenarians across the nation can be found posting lengthy analyses of her songs on the Taylor Swift subreddit. There was one uncomfortable element to becoming so connected to the words and music of this beautiful young woman — yes, the lech factor. But as music writer John Milward, 71, a fan from the start, says, “At first, I thought, ‘How can this middle-aged guy be listening to this 16-year-old girl?’ There was a cringy Lolita vibe to it. But then, I didn’t listen to Britney Spears and all that other crap. With Taylor, I recognized from the get-go that she was a writer. She was clearly talented.”

