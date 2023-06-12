Anna Kesic: With telehealth, more Floridians can address mental health needs

May is nationally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. For 31 days, our communities join clinical professionals, insurers, government leaders and others in drawing attention to the importance of providing high-quality care to those struggling with their mental health. It shines a light in a dark and often isolated space.

While awareness is crucial, access is critical. Not just for 31 days. But 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

About 32% of adults in Florida reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression in 2022. Yet only 21 % of Floridians’ mental health needs are currently being met. Creating an environment where reduced stigma fosters awareness of one’s own mental health needs is a major step we have achieved as a society. Our next steps must be toward greater access to necessary care.

Significant progress in this area was made during a tragic time for our world. Not only did COVID-19 claim countless lives, associated lockdowns confined us and, for some, exacerbated mental health battles. Yet, out of the pandemic came robust growth in telehealth, giving more individuals access to the professional help they needed when they needed it most. And while the barriers of lockdowns are long gone, time and travel hurdles remain for many in rural and impoverished urban areas. IMPOWER and Molina Healthcare of Florida are working together to reach more Floridians wherever they are.

Through IMPOWER’s telehealth platform, we help thousands statewide access the care they need on their own terms. Now, through an innovative partnership with Molina, we are making the treatment of behavioral health needs even easier by establishing one of the state’s first telehealth helplines, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It provides appropriate intervention from highly-trained crisis clinicians during a mental health crisis — without leaving the home.

Individuals can connect with crisis consultants via smartphone, tablet or computer. Clinicians will make an initial assessment of the crisis, offer approved clinical interventions by addressing or de-escalating the situation, and provide appropriate follow-up care.

Partnerships like these move us toward a happier and healthier Florida. Making treatment and care available to more people strengthens individuals, families, and communities.

___

Anna M. Kesic is president and CEO of IMPOWER a leading nonprofit mental health, substance misuse and child well-being organization dedicated to empowering the lives of those in need by offering personal attention, counseling, assistance, and inspiration to help them reach their full potential and achieve individual success. Kesic has a BA in psychology, Sociology and Religious Studies from Eckerd College and a master’s in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.