June 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gas prices rise 10 cents as demand surges
Image via Drew Dixon.

Jesse SchecknerJune 12, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Dave Aronberg won’t seek a fourth term as Palm Beach County’s top prosecutor

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump slams Kevin Stitt after Ron DeSantis endorsement

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Anna Kesic: With telehealth, more Floridians can address mental health needs

gasoline
More motorists are hitting the road, driving prices up.

Gas prices in the Sunshine State rose 10 cents per gallon last week to the highest daily average since mid-May amid rising demands as motorists take to the road for summer trips.

Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon, up from $3.36 per gallon June 5, when AAA — The Auto Club Group predicted pump prices may surge due to another round of oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia.

Oil prices sit at around $71 per barrel, $1 less than last week and around $14 cheaper than this year’s high. Prices declined last week too, despite efforts from Saudi Arabia and its OPEC partners to boost prices by extending production cuts that were set to expire this year. In Saudi Arabia’s case, that meant pledging to cut production of an additional 1 million barrels daily beginning in July.

Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA, attributed the gas price increase in Florida and across the U.S. — which saw 4-cent uptick, week over week — to the “roaring start” of summer driving season.

“Gasoline demand figures from the past few weeks have been stronger than what we saw during this same time last year,” he said in a statement.

“That has contributed to volatility at the gas pump, which is perfectly normal this time of year. The good news for drivers is that oil prices remain low. As long as that’s the case, the state average should remain below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon.”

The most expensive metro market in Florida was, once again, the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where drivers paid $3.62 per gallon on average. Naples ($3.52 per gallon) and Port St. Lucie ($3.51) were next-priciest.

Florida areas with the most affordable gas included Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.18), Pensacola ($3.22) and Panama City ($3.22).

Nationwide, Florida is in the middle of the pack in terms of gas prices.

Mississippi is the only state with gas cheaper than $3. Meanwhile, eight states — Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington — have pump prices between $4.03 and $4.90.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBarry Baker to head Florida Court Clerks Board of Directors in 2023-24

nextAnna Kesic: With telehealth, more Floridians can address mental health needs

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 12, 2023 at 10:48 am

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis thinks he should be President of the USA but gas prices in Florida just keep going up while they remain constant or decreasing in the rest of USA and the rest of the world, too. Inflation is up in Florida, mostly due to unregulated insurance being required by law or contract, while inflation is down in the rest of the USA despite being up in the rest of the world like in Ron DeSantisland, Florida.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories