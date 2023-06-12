June 12, 2023
Barry Baker to head Florida Court Clerks Board of Directors in 2023-24
Image via Florida Court Clerks.

Barry Baker
New leadership terms begin July 1.

The Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) announced its new leadership for the 2023-24 board of directors term, tapping Suwannee County Clerk of Court Barry Baker as the incoming President.

“It’s my honor to serve as Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers’ next President,” Baker said. “This year, I want us to grow both together and outward within our communities. I also hope to continue building on the progress of my colleagues and all that was accomplished this past year, and I look forward to carrying on the torch passed to me by Clerk (Carolyn) Timmann.”

Timmann, the Martin County Clerk of Court and outgoing Board president, called Baker “an exceptional member of our leadership team.”

“He is a shining example of an advocate for his community, and he was all in on helping us achieve our goals as an association this year, attending many legislative meetings and fostering relationships with our close state partners. I’m proud to pass on the well-earned title of FCCC President to Clerk Baker as my close friend and colleague,” she said.

Baker was sworn in to his new position by retired Madison County Clerk of Court and Past President Tim Sanders last Wednesday. His term begins July 1.

Baker said the upcoming term’s theme, which will guide initiatives under his leadership, will be “Growing Together: Firmly Rooted, Growing Strong, Sowing the Seed.”

Putnam County Clerk of Court Matt Reynolds will be the newest member of the Board’s Executive Committee as incoming Secretary, while Lee County Clerk of Court Kevin Karnes will join the Board of Directors, replacing Monroe Clerk of Court Kevin Madok as the District VII Director.

Other appointments to the board of directors include Tiffany Moore Russell of Orange County as President-elect; Doug Chorvat Jr. of Hernando County as Vice President; and Gregory Harrell of Marion County as Treasurer.

District Directors include Okaloosa County’s JD Peacock II in District 1; Leon County’s Gwen Marshall Knight in District II; W. Greg Godwin of Hamilton County in District III; Citrus County’s Angela Vick in District IV; Volusia County’s Laura Roth in District V; and Hardee County’s Victoria Rogers in District VI.

Other past presidents on the board include Tara Green of Clay County and Angelina “Angel” Colonneso of Manatee County.

The Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers organization is a nonprofit member association of the state’s county Clerks of Court. It provides government support services, technical assistance and accreditation opportunities for members.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

