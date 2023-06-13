June 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Clay Hollis joins Tucker/Hall as VP

Drew WilsonJune 13, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Jason Rodriguez, John Learn move up at BayCare

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.13.23

HeadlinesInfluence

Minimum wage exemption signed into law allowing minor leaguers to get less

clay hollis (2) copy
Hollis brings years of political and policy experience to the firm.

Tucker/Hall is hiring Clay Hollis as a Vice President based out of the Tampa office.

“I’ve known the Tucker/Hall team for many years, and I am excited to take on this new position with them,” said Hollis. “Tucker/Hall’s mission to provide clients with premier strategic solutions is one I am ready to reinforce and expand on. The firm has a strong reputation throughout the state, and I am glad to be part of this exceptional team.”

Hollis brings significant political experience to the firm. He spent five years in Washington working under former U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney; he began as a staff assistant and eventually rose to Senior Legislative Assistant.

After working under Rooney, Hollis moved back to Florida and focused his expertise on Tallahassee. He served as the Director of External Affairs at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services under former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and later joined Port Tampa Bay as Chief of Staff to President and CEO Paul Anderson. In that role, Hollis focused primarily on the port’s government relations activities.

As a Vice President with Tucker/Hall, Hollis will now work to solve complicated issues for the firm’s clients and provide strategic advice informed by his experience in the government relations sector.

“Clay’s extensive experience in politics and policy and his strong Florida roots will be an asset to our clients,” said Darren Richards, Chief Operating Officer of Tucker/Hall. “We are thrilled to welcome Clay to the team.”

A Florida native, Hollis was born and raised in Lakeland and attended middle and high school at All Saints Academy in Winter Haven. He earned his bachelor’s degree in public policy, as well as a minor in music, from Southern Methodist University in Texas.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Jason Rodriguez, John Learn move up at BayCare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories