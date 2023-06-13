Personnel note: Clay Hollis joins Tucker/Hall as VP

Tucker/Hall is hiring Clay Hollis as a Vice President based out of the Tampa office.

“I’ve known the Tucker/Hall team for many years, and I am excited to take on this new position with them,” said Hollis. “Tucker/Hall’s mission to provide clients with premier strategic solutions is one I am ready to reinforce and expand on. The firm has a strong reputation throughout the state, and I am glad to be part of this exceptional team.”

Hollis brings significant political experience to the firm. He spent five years in Washington working under former U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney; he began as a staff assistant and eventually rose to Senior Legislative Assistant.

After working under Rooney, Hollis moved back to Florida and focused his expertise on Tallahassee. He served as the Director of External Affairs at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services under former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and later joined Port Tampa Bay as Chief of Staff to President and CEO Paul Anderson. In that role, Hollis focused primarily on the port’s government relations activities.

As a Vice President with Tucker/Hall, Hollis will now work to solve complicated issues for the firm’s clients and provide strategic advice informed by his experience in the government relations sector.

“Clay’s extensive experience in politics and policy and his strong Florida roots will be an asset to our clients,” said Darren Richards, Chief Operating Officer of Tucker/Hall. “We are thrilled to welcome Clay to the team.”

A Florida native, Hollis was born and raised in Lakeland and attended middle and high school at All Saints Academy in Winter Haven. He earned his bachelor’s degree in public policy, as well as a minor in music, from Southern Methodist University in Texas.