June 13, 2023
Nick Primrose nears $200K raised in HD 18 run
Nick Primrose. Image via JAXPORT.

He collected nearly $24K in May between his campaign and committee.

Nick Primrose has nearly $200,000 raised for his run to succeed state Rep. Cyndi Stevenson.

The Republican announced his campaign has raised $143,604 for his run in House District 18. The former Florida Elections Commission Chair collected $23,800 of that in the month of May, continuing a steady pace in fundraising since entering the race earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Nick Primrose political committee has also continued to gather funding.

The committee reported a total $54,100 since its launch in March. That includes $9,500 raised last month.

In total, that means $197,704 has come in supporting Primrose’s ambitions. He has already spent $22,923 of that, and wrapped May with $174,782 in cash-on-hand.

That’s in comparison to less than $32,000 raised to date for Republican Kim Kendall, the only other candidate filed for the open seat. Kendall reported $5,250 raised in May.

The bulk of funds in Kendall’s coffers still come from a $50,000 candidate loan. But the candidate has also limited expenses to date. Kendall wrapped May with $78,342 in the bank.

Primrose, a former Deputy General Counsel for Gov. Ron DeSantis, reported a range of financial supporters. Developers Pat Neal and David Silverstein both wrote $1,000 campaigns to Primrose. Two political committees tied to plumbers and pipefitters unions each gave similar $1,000 donations.

So did a number of lobbyists and legal firms including David Browning, Christopher Moya and Shumaker Advisors. Shumaker also donated more than $1,500 to Primrose’s political committee.

The biggest donation reported by Primrose’s political committee in May came from Dream Finders Homes, which donated $4,000. Lobbyist Clay Hollis also donated $2,500.

A Primary is scheduled in August 2024 to determine the Republican nominee.

Stevenson won re-election unopposed in 2022. Meanwhile, more than 72% of voters in the House District supported DeSantis’ re-election in November, and more than 70% backed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election. No Democrats have filed for the open House seat.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

