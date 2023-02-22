Nick Primrose resigns from Elections Commission to run in HD 18

A top elections official is stepping down to actually appear on the ballot.

Florida Elections Commission (FEC) Chair Nick Primrose has stepped down from his position to run for the House District 18 seat.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve as the Chair of the Florida Elections Commission,” Primrose wrote in a tweet acknowledging his candidacy.

“I’m grateful to (Gov. Ron DeSantis) for trusting me to lead the organization and ensure our election and campaign finance laws were enforced.”

Primrose quickly received an endorsement from CFO Jimmy Patronis, who tweeted Primrose “would be an excellent member of the House. He served Gov. (Rick) Scott and Gov. DeSantis well as an attorney and he believes in keeping Florida free!”

HD 18 covers a portion of St. Johns County and is currently represented by St. Johns Republican Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, who faces term limits in 2024. It is a safe Republican seat where Republican Donald Trump won nearly 65% of the vote in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Primrose’s resignation was first reported by The Florida Standard. The outlet quoted from Primrose’s letter to the Governor.

“In order to ensure our shared principles and goals for Florida become law, and for a properly functioning democracy to exist, it is imperative that like-minded Floridians serve the people as their representatives in the Legislature,” Primrose wrote.

The Florida Bar reports Primrose has practiced in Florida since 2013 and has a spotless record as far as disciplinary actions. He has served on the Bar’s Governmental and Public Policy Advocacy and Constitutional Judiciary committees.

He has worked for the Jacksonville Port Authority as the Chief of Regulatory Compliance. He was a Deputy General Counsel in the Governor’s Executive Office and also served as General Counsel to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. He is authorized to practice in federal court and in the fields of government and administrative law and in litigation and trial advocacy.

DeSantis appointed the Fleming Island Republican to the FEC in 2021.

Drew Wilson of Florida Politics contributed to this report.