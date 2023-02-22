Ron DeSantis a distant second in 2024 poll of Kansas Republicans

Yet another single state survey shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with ground to make up, should he run for President in 2024.

A poll from Remington Research, covered by the Topeka Capital-Journal, shows the Florida Governor a distant second in a Kansas poll, bleeding support not just to former President Donald Trump but to potential favorite son candidate Mike Pompeo.

Trump drew 30% support, nearly doubling DeSantis’ 17%. A full 19% of voters were undecided. The poll showed a three-way tie for third, with Pompeo, former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley, and former Vice President Mike Pence all drawing 9% backing.

Of the three third-place finishers, only Haley is officially in the race. Pompeo and Pence are still mulling a formal run, as is DeSantis.

Head-to-head polling likewise trended toward Trump in Kansas, with Pompeo outperforming DeSantis against the former President. Trump led Pompeo 39% to 36%, and he led DeSantis 41% to 33%.

National polling has shown Trump well ahead of a crowded field in most instances, with occasional surveys showing DeSantis prevailing in a head-to-head matchup with the former President. The more granular and recent statewide polling reflects a wider field, which does not seem to be to DeSantis’ advantage, with a strategy seemingly predicated on being the alternative to Trump should he run.

The Kansas poll is the second recent survey to find DeSantis in trouble when potential home state candidates are factored into single-state polls.

A Neighborhood Research and Media poll of South Carolina Republicans conducted earlier this month after it was clear Haley was running showed the former President with a double-digit lead.

DeSantis’ 22% was closer to Haley’s 16.4% than to Trump’s 35%, an indication that DeSantis and Haley are splitting the anti-Trump constituency. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Pence each had less than 2% support, with 24% of the 300 likely Republican voters polled undecided.