Lincoln Project ad looks to spook Donald Trump, says ‘rats’ are all around him

For his birthday, Donald Trump is getting something from The Lincoln Project aimed at getting under his skin.

“Rats” is the new spot the MAGA-skewering political action committee is airing on the Fox News channel covering the Bedminster, New Jersey, market where the former President is now holed up. Alas, even in his summer haven’s stately halls, there’s no escaping the garbage-feasting rodents, the one-minute advertisement tells him.

“So many rats, Donald,” the woman narrator intones, after Special Prosecutor Jack Smith is pictured announcing the federal felony charges Trump was arraigned for the day before. Smith fades into a dark picture showing the outline of a writhing band of rodents and the narrator’s voice drops to a whisper: “They’re everywhere.”

The theme of betrayal is played up as shots of the teeming rats turn into quick flashes of familiar figures from Trump’s world: Attorney General Bill Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller.

“So many people turning on you, after all you’ve done for them,” the narrator says, in a normal voice. But then she reverts to a whisper, “Stabbed you in the back.”

The ad continues by arguing the people around Trump are lying to him while making deals with prosecutors, showing flashing images of his legal tormentors Smith, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The ad will be running multiple times a day, for several more days, covering Trump’s birthday celebrations that might stretch into the weekend, a spokesman from The Lincoln Project said.

The spot’s background tinkling music continues, as does the appeal to the Aggrieved-in-Chief.

“It’s hard to know who to trust,” the narrator says, after pointing out that all owe Trump for making their careers and fortunes.

Then, the voice drops again to a whisper, “Snitches.”

All are watching Trump and are potential informants, the narrator tells Trump.

“Even your family,” the whisperer says.

All that’s left is him and the rats. “So. Many. Rats.”