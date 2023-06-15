Ron DeSantis fumes about Pride flag at White House

Florida’s Governor is involved in a flag flap in the wake of a White House Pride celebration, but it’s not entirely clear if he has command of the facts of the matter.

Ron DeSantis groused to reporters in Fort Pierce that the Joe Biden administration privileged the rainbow-colored Pride flag over the U.S. flag, calling it a “transgender” banner.

“When they had at the White House, you know, this transgender flag (taking) precedence over the American flag. That’s wrong. That is not how you display the American flag,” DeSantis said Thursday.

Contrary to the assertions of some Republicans, the U.S. flag was the most prominently displayed, as it flew over the White House even as the Pride flag was side-by-side with the American flag on the White House balcony. It’s unclear whether the Governor was aware of that or not.

DeSantis also waded into a controversy about trans activist Rose Montoya, who was videotaped without a shirt on at the event in question.

“And I think when you have the inappropriate conduct at the White House with like, you know, these transgender flashing people nude and all this stuff, you know, it’s just totally, totally inappropriate. And I think even the White House had to acknowledge it was inappropriate,” DeSantis said.

Indeed, President Biden’s administration said that was “inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House” and Montoya and others in the video won’t be invited back. But that didn’t mollify DeSantis, who blamed the President for inculcating trans ideology into elementary school.

“I would ask them if it is inappropriate to do that, the White House, which I certainly think it is. Why do you want to have that curriculum jammed into a second grader’s classroom? That’s what you’re always talking about,” DeSantis said.

It is unclear at what point the President or his spokespeople were “always talking about” that, and DeSantis soon enough moved on to another question.