Ron DeSantis heading to the Golden State amid Gavin Newsom feud

Ron DeSantis is taking a page out of the books of golden age rappers LL Cool J and Notorious B.I.G. and is “going back to Cali.”

The Florida Governor is bound for the Golden State Monday, reports KABC.

“The Republican presidential candidate will attend several fundraising events, including a breakfast in Sacramento where a seat at a table is said to cost ($3,300).”

DeSantis has baited California in his culture war offensive, recently using Florida taxpayer dollars to fly undocumented immigrants from Texas to Sacramento. There’s no telling if he will address them during his visit to the city.

The West Coast visit comes amid a spirited back and forth between DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

DeSantis told reporters in Fort Pierce on Thursday that Newsom should “stop pussyfooting around” and challenge the incumbent President, fellow Democrat Joe Biden.

“What I would tell him is, you know what? Stop pussyfooting around. Are you going to throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Are you going to get in and do it, or are you just going to sit on the sidelines and chirp? So why don’t you throw your hat in the ring and then we’ll go ahead and talk about what’s happening,” DeSantis said.

His comments were in response to a challenge issued by Newsom during an interview with Sean Hannity that aired Monday. Newsom claimed he would do a three-hour debate with DeSantis with the Fox News perennial host, on “one day’s notice with no notes.” DeSantis does not want to debate Newsom, however.

While DeSantis is fundraising in California, polling is going Donald Trump’s way.

A new Emerson College Poll of California Republicans is the worst yet for the Florida Governor. DeSantis trails Trump in the 2024 Presidential Primary race, 53% to 19%.

DeSantis appears to be facing competition for second place, meanwhile, as 10% of those polled back former Vice President Mike Pence, who just entered the race this month.

The Emerson College poll is the second recent survey to find Trump with majority support.

A recent Public Policy Institute of California survey, conducted May 17-24, shows the former President with 50% support, way ahead of DeSantis at 21%.

The latest Berkeley Institute of Government Studies survey shows Trump ahead of DeSantis in a crowded field, 44% to 26%, reflecting a 26-point movement toward the former President at DeSantis’ expense in recent months. In February, DeSantis was up 37% to 29%.