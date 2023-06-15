Ron DeSantis won’t debate Gavin Newsom, but urges him to stop ‘pussyfooting’ around about 2024 run

Gov. Ron DeSantis is not willing to debate California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Fox News, but is offering advice nonetheless.
DeSantis told reporters in Fort Pierce that Newsom should “stop pussyfooting around” and challenge the incumbent President, fellow Democrat Joe Biden.
“What I would tell him is, you know what? Stop pussyfooting around. Are you going to throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Are you going to get in and do it, or are you just going to sit on the sidelines and chirp? So why don’t you throw your hat in the ring and then we’ll go ahead and talk about what’s happening,” DeSantis said.
The Governor, of course, has already stopped “pussyfooting around” and has launched his presidential campaign that sees him out of state more often than he’s in Florida in many weeks of late. His comments were responsive to a challenge issued by Newsom during an interview with Sean Hannity that aired Monday.
Newsom claimed he would do a three-hour debate with DeSantis with the Fox News perennial hosting, on “one day’s notice with no notes.”
During the same interview, Newsom said DeSantis’ run for President was doomed, predicting former President Donald Trump would “clean his clock.”
Newsom’s prediction that Trump would thump DeSantis came during a spirited exchange with the Fox News Channel host about migrant flights Florida sent to Sacramento from Texas, which Newsom claims were a “stunt,” “embarrassing” and “pathetic.”
DeSantis has fought for more than a year with Gov. Newsom, a bicoastal battle between two Governors who have not faced significant tests in their own states of late. By POLITICO’s reckoning, Newsom and DeSantis are “sworn enemies that need each other.” And there may be something to that, as these most recent comments illustrate.
Michael K
June 15, 2023 at 10:45 am
Newsom would leave the thin-skinned Putin of the Panhandle in the dust during a debate.
republicans have a lot of hate
June 15, 2023 at 10:51 am
DeSantis is really the worst person at beating somebody. Newsom will make a good president in 2028. Hopefully after DeSantis gets his butt beat in the primaries. He will end his political career.
I wanna meet Ron and Casey’s parents. I think it’s time for an interview with them. And let’s get to know all the family members. The first time DeSantis talks about Hunter then I guess it’s time to go after DeSantis his family. Are their crime family From Italy. I mean isn’t that how the Republicans play the game .
republicans have a lot of hate
June 15, 2023 at 10:55 am
I would also add that Ron DeSantis would have his lunch eaten by Newsom. Newsom’s more articulated more well spoken, and he actually cares about people. Other than himself.
Isidro
June 15, 2023 at 11:06 am
Newsome would eat Mo’ron like a California Great White Shark on a fattened seal. That would be fun to watch.
George J Kamburoff
June 15, 2023 at 11:16 am
DeSantis is SCARED of Newsom.
SteveHC
June 15, 2023 at 11:20 am
“Gov. Ron DeSantis is not willing to debate California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Fox News, but is offering advice nonetheless.” – Well, of COURSE he is! Much like Trump, DeSantis just can’t manage to simply keep his mouth shut – regardless of subject matter or circumstances. Which is yet another personality trait of his that makes him unfit for office – ANY office, even a private legal practice office for that matter (after all, he DOES have a law degree from “woke” Harvard University); I suppose he figures he can get away with such b.s. behavior much more easily in government politics than he *ever* could in private practice of any sort…
Dont Say FLA
June 15, 2023 at 11:29 am
Why not debate Newsom? Just have the debate on Twiiter, have Twitter crash again, point fingers at Elon Musk for Twitter imploding even though Casey chose Twitter and their well-known serious problems since the unfortunate purchase.
If Ron can knock Elon down a few pegs, maybe Casey will stop chasing after Elon in her going-nowhere campaign trying to become Mrs Casey “Anthony” Musk.
Casey is already Ron’s beard. Elon’s beard would be a yuge step up for her. But it just ain’t happening, Casey. Elon Must does not require your “help.” He can mess everything up all on his own!
Earl Pitts American
June 15, 2023 at 11:38 am
Good morning America,
I, Earl Pitts American, have also called Gavin and urged him to run.
Gavin was totally on board when I explained that for all the Democrats and leftist voters have done over the years it is only fair that, at bare minimum, they be afforded a choice at the voting booth.between feeces and vomit.
Gavin, will moniker his campaigne slogan “The Streets Of San Francisco” to double play off Boomer Dem’s fond memories of an old USA TV show and the woke vote in honor of today’s Streets Of San Francisco being uniformally brown under a pavement of human feeces.
Gavin is going to call George Soros to get permission to announce his Democratic run at The White House thanks to me, Earl Pitts American.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American