Ron DeSantis talks about what he’ll do in White House at state press conference

Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to Fort Pierce to sign his budget, the same city where Charlie Crist flummoxed him with a question about whether he’d run for President during the 2022 campaign.

While the Governor froze up last year before blurting out that the only “tired, worn-out donkey (he wanted to) put out to pasture” was Crist, he was voluble Thursday about what he would do if elected President, during a response to a question about Donald Trump’s latest indictment.

“My mission is to bring accountability to politicize agencies like DOJ, FBI. We’re going to excise the political bias and we are going to end the weaponization of the federal government. We are going to do that,” the Governor said.

“And so we actually have already put out a lot of plans about what we’ll do starting Day One,” DeSantis added. “You know, with me, you don’t have to worry about it. You have a new FBI Director on Day One, you have a house cleaning on Day One in these agencies, and we will use our full Article 2 powers to ensure that the weaponization of government in this country ends.”

DeSantis then signaled, yet again, his preference for being President to completing the four-year term that began six months ago.

“I can tell you when there’s a new Sheriff in town on Jan. 20, 2025, accountability is going to be the order of the day. So buckle your seatbelts.”

On the campaign trail out of state, DeSantis has offered defenses of Trump, though without naming him. In North Carolina, he wondered if there was a “different standard for a Democrat Secretary of State versus a former Republican President.” But it’s clear the campaign rhetoric is spilling over into state events.

For his part, Trump is unmoved by the Governor’s defenses, vowing to stay on the attack against his challenger.

“Well, we’ve got to finish the task. We want to win and we want to turn the country around. We want to make America great again,” Trump told Simon Conway on WHO Radio. “So we have one race right before us. Now that’s a Primary and then we have the General Election and we’re leading both by a lot and, someday maybe (we’ll) ease up a little bit.”