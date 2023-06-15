Sitting lawmakers rally around Sarah Henry in HD 38

Legislative Democrats are rallying around a potential challenger to Republican Rep. David Smith.

Four sitting Representatives are endorsing Sarah Henry in House District 38.

“I’m proud to endorse Sarah Henry in this battleground seat,” said Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, an Ocoee Democrat. “Sarah has long stood aligned with the most marginalized among us as a fierce community advocate, and I know that she will bring that spirit to Tallahassee.”

Henry last year won a crowded Primary field last year, a redistricting year. She ultimately lost to Smith, who secured a third term in the House with 52% of the vote as Republicans in Florida overperformed statewide.

Notably, Henry outperformed Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Governor. She won nearly 48% of the vote when Crist cleared just 46%.

In April, Henry announced she would run against Smith again.

“Sarah Henry is committed to transformational change by creating new opportunities for everyone in our community,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat who campaigned in the region alongside Henry last year. “I trust her to stand up to extreme, out of touch ideologies that are marginalizing and dividing Floridians and know that she’ll work to build a state that supports everyone.”

The endorsements announced by Henry all came from female Democrats who won last year.

“Women in Central Florida can trust Sarah Henry to protect their rights and the ability to choose their own health care,” said Rep. Rita Harris, an Orlando Democrat. “Women in Florida need a fighter like Sarah in the legislature to stop the attacks on women and families.

Rep. Johanna Lopez, an Orlando Democrat and former Orange County School Board member, also rallied for Henry.

“Sarah Henry will bring a new perspective to the Florida Legislature, where I know she’ll fight to expand access to women’s reproductive health care and will work to invest in our public education system,” Lopez said.

“She represents the hope for a new Florida where the rights of Floridians are protected. She represents a new generation of leaders ready to improve the quality of life of Floridians. I am happy to endorse Sarah Henry and look forward to working with her.”

Henry welcomed the support. She remains the only Democrat filed against Smith for the 2024 election cycle.

“I am proud to have the support of so many instrumental members of the Central Florida legislative community,” the Casselberry Democrat said. “In a race this important, it’s crucial that we stand united against the extremist policies of today’s Republican Party, and it’s a true privilege to work alongside these leaders for a safe and healthy Florida.”