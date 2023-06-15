Marco Rubio rails against ‘drag night and gay poetry readings’ in military

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio isn’t happy with the cultural comportment of the U.S. military.
During an interview on the “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Florida’s senior Senator slammed a “cruise ship” mentality among America’s fighting men and women that emboldens China.
“Just put yourself for a moment, if you can, in the position of some high-ranking official in Beijing watching what America’s doing to itself. And they’re thinking, look, we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing. These guys are doing a great job of dismantling themselves internally,” Rubio asserted.
“You look at the social media pages of our military, I mean, they’ve turned our aircraft carriers into cruise ships, you know, where they’re having drag night and gay poetry readings.”
The Senator warned that such actions are undermining the institution of the military itself.
“I don’t care what adults decide to do in the privacy of their lives and so forth, but you can’t turn our institutions to a platform for hysteria. On either side. I don’t think we should have heterosexual night either on the, on their job.”
During the same interview, Rubio also warned that even President Joe Biden wasn’t “woke” enough to keep the critics and their “French revolution” mentality at bay, referencing a Pride event at the White House where a trans activist went topless.
“There’s no institution or individual, no matter how woke you are, eventually they’ll come for you. Look at the other day, what happened at the White House. You know, Joe Biden decides to have this Pride event and then you’ve got this social media influencer, a man who’s transitioned to being a woman and so forth, going topless and bragging about it,” the Senator lamented.
Rubio has worked the trashing of the transgender activist into previous media appearances.
“We can undertake a cultural hysteria, a ridiculous cultural hysteria that plays out. We had a lady, or man that now claims to be a lady, you know, going topless at the White House two days ago at a Pride celebration thing,” Rubio said on Fox News.
The Senator’s references are to trans activist Rose Montoya, who was videotaped without a shirt on at the event in question. President Biden’s administration said that was “inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House” and Montoya and others in the video won’t be invited back.
4 comments
What Is Wrong With Qristians
June 15, 2023 at 9:43 am
Angry Christians running their filthy mouths about nothing to do with them…
republicans have a lot of hate
June 15, 2023 at 9:44 am
Rubio is known for his homophobia and bigotry. It’s a well-known fact that Cuban Americans I think they are better than everyone else within the Latino community. It’s a shame, since Rubio came from communism. But he hasn’t changed his ideology. So another words we should support the ideology of China where they are homophobic. A great way to send a message that we are without question. A country of diversity, and an and a military of greatness. Rubio never served in the military. Probably the most she ever served as an altar boy because he doesn’t even serve. The people of Florida is a senator
Dont Say FLA
June 15, 2023 at 9:45 am
Today’s young people who might have been inclined to “serve,” all their parents, uncles, aunts, they “served” in Afghanistan and/or Iraq.
Those veteran parents uncles and aunts are the ones saying “No the feck you are NOT joining the military.” Because they know.
They know what the US military is really all about.
Veteran parents don’t want their children winning the stupid prizes from the stupid games the USA’s rich hass holes play.
ScienceBLVR
June 15, 2023 at 9:46 am
Like Maher says, “Sn&tches and B&tches, that’s the country we live in now. MYOFB, and leave folks alone! Drag shows in the military is a problem to be embarrassed about in front of the Chinese? Checked out Dollar Tree shoppers lately?