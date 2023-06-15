Marco Rubio rails against ‘drag night and gay poetry readings’ in military

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio isn’t happy with the cultural comportment of the U.S. military.

During an interview on the “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Florida’s senior Senator slammed a “cruise ship” mentality among America’s fighting men and women that emboldens China.

“Just put yourself for a moment, if you can, in the position of some high-ranking official in Beijing watching what America’s doing to itself. And they’re thinking, look, we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing. These guys are doing a great job of dismantling themselves internally,” Rubio asserted.

“You look at the social media pages of our military, I mean, they’ve turned our aircraft carriers into cruise ships, you know, where they’re having drag night and gay poetry readings.”

The Senator warned that such actions are undermining the institution of the military itself.

“I don’t care what adults decide to do in the privacy of their lives and so forth, but you can’t turn our institutions to a platform for hysteria. On either side. I don’t think we should have heterosexual night either on the, on their job.”

During the same interview, Rubio also warned that even President Joe Biden wasn’t “woke” enough to keep the critics and their “French revolution” mentality at bay, referencing a Pride event at the White House where a trans activist went topless.

“There’s no institution or individual, no matter how woke you are, eventually they’ll come for you. Look at the other day, what happened at the White House. You know, Joe Biden decides to have this Pride event and then you’ve got this social media influencer, a man who’s transitioned to being a woman and so forth, going topless and bragging about it,” the Senator lamented.

Rubio has worked the trashing of the transgender activist into previous media appearances.

“We can undertake a cultural hysteria, a ridiculous cultural hysteria that plays out. We had a lady, or man that now claims to be a lady, you know, going topless at the White House two days ago at a Pride celebration thing,” Rubio said on Fox News.

The Senator’s references are to trans activist Rose Montoya, who was videotaped without a shirt on at the event in question. President Biden’s administration said that was “inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House” and Montoya and others in the video won’t be invited back.