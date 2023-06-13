Marco Rubio works transgender bashing into Donald Trump defense

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is railing about the 37-count federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, while also saying that trans activists at the White House are symptomatic of national “decline.”

“We can undertake a cultural hysteria, a ridiculous cultural hysteria that plays out. We had a lady, or man that now claims to be a lady, you know, going topless at the White House two days ago at a Pride celebration thing,” Rubio said on Fox News.

The Senator’s reference was to trans activist Rose Montoya, who was videotaped without a shirt on at the event in question. President Joe Biden’s administration said that was “inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House” and Montoya and others in the video won’t be invited back.

The Senator went on to describe an overwhelming “decadent” mindset in America, contending “we can do whatever we want, can be as decadent as we want in our society and our culture.”

“We can break our politics, we can take our institutions and weaponize them for political purposes on both sides. Do you think the end is here?” Rubio asked.

Rubio then cast aspersions on the incumbent President and his son, Hunter.

“The next Republican President is going to be under tremendous pressure to bring charges and indict Joe Biden, his family, his crackhead son, whoever,” Rubio predicted. “The pressure is going to be extraordinary.”

“So we’re decadent and we’re in decline because we are, we thought we could do anything we wanted with our economy, we could send our jobs and factories overseas, break our politics, break our culture, break our society,” Rubio continued. “We don’t need parents, we don’t need neighborhood, we don’t need family anymore. All these crazy ideas and now reality is catching up and it’s hurting us badly.”