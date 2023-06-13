June 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio works transgender bashing into Donald Trump defense
Image via The Lincoln Project.

A.G. GancarskiJune 13, 20233min4

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges

HeadlinesSW Florida

Collier Co. School Board to consider $305K Superintendent contract

HeadlinesInfluence

New law allows more families to qualify for subsidized children’s health insurance

Rubio Trump
'We had a lady, or man that now claims to be a lady, you know, going topless at the White House.'

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is railing about the 37-count federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, while also saying that trans activists at the White House are symptomatic of national “decline.”

“We can undertake a cultural hysteria, a ridiculous cultural hysteria that plays out. We had a lady, or man that now claims to be a lady, you know, going topless at the White House two days ago at a Pride celebration thing,” Rubio said on Fox News.

The Senator’s reference was to trans activist Rose Montoya, who was videotaped without a shirt on at the event in question. President Joe Biden’s administration said that was “inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House” and Montoya and others in the video won’t be invited back.

The Senator went on to describe an overwhelming “decadent” mindset in America, contending “we can do whatever we want, can be as decadent as we want in our society and our culture.”

“We can break our politics, we can take our institutions and weaponize them for political purposes on both sides. Do you think the end is here?” Rubio asked.

Rubio then cast aspersions on the incumbent President and his son, Hunter.

“The next Republican President is going to be under tremendous pressure to bring charges and indict Joe Biden, his family, his crackhead son, whoever,” Rubio predicted. “The pressure is going to be extraordinary.”

“So we’re decadent and we’re in decline because we are, we thought we could do anything we wanted with our economy, we could send our jobs and factories overseas, break our politics, break our culture, break our society,” Rubio continued. “We don’t need parents, we don’t need neighborhood, we don’t need family anymore. All these crazy ideas and now reality is catching up and it’s hurting us badly.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew law allows more families to qualify for subsidized children's health insurance

nextCollier Co. School Board to consider $305K Superintendent contract

4 comments

  • Marc-OH!

    June 13, 2023 at 3:28 pm

    To be fair though, Marco Rubio is a worthless shiatstain of a human being. We should be used to stuff like this.

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 13, 2023 at 3:51 pm

    What is Rubio Marco doing? He wasn’t indicted. There’s no need for Marco to practice sounding insane.

    Trump is the one that has to work on sounding senile. Or, no. No, he does not need any practice at that. Following in his own footsteps, Trump’s allegations of Joe Biden being senile are, in fact, what else, confessions.

    Same as always with today’s GOPs finger pointing at everybody else, claiming the others are doing what the GOP does, and it’s, but of course, all everyone else’s fault. And now for somebody to try and change the subject lol.

    Reply

  • Joe

    June 13, 2023 at 3:57 pm

    I’d lament how far Rubio has fallen, but Lil Marco stopped growing at 13 so it was just a short drop.

    Reply

  • Joe

    June 13, 2023 at 4:03 pm

    “We can break our politics, we can take our institutions and weaponize them for political purposes.”

    That’s the Republican party platform in a nutshell.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories