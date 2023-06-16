‘There’s no demand’: Jimmy Patronis skunks Bud Light

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who owns a generational seafood restaurant in Panama City, has a deeper understanding of beer preferences than most public officials.

And so, as he showed on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” he has a unique perspective on the collapse of Bud Light’s market share in the wake of the brand’s use of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in advertising.

“Bud Light was our No. 1 selling beer in the restaurant. We’ve got a big place, about 800 seats,” Patronis said Friday morning. “We sold about six servings. So again, there’s no demand for it. The customers are walking away from it.”

Patronis said Budweiser was “digging themselves out of a hole right now and it’s going to be painful. It’s been painful for a long time. They treated their customers like they were idiots, they forgot who their customer was.”

Patronis also noted the downstream effect on the employees of distributors.

“I look at my route driver. These route drivers work for family-owned distributorships. And they’ll be committed to that company for 20 years,” Patronis said.

“But now their No. 1 product when they make that store delivery is no longer selling, and they’re having trouble pivoting that customer into something else because what’s happened over Modelo, Coors Light, Miller Lite and the others that are taking over that marketplace.”

Patronis is by no means the first high-profile Florida Republican to weigh in on the bitter saga of the once uncontroversial domestic brew.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz on Saturday sniped at vocalist Garth Brooks over a profane putdown of conservatives boycotting the brand.

“I’m sure glad we have Garth Brooks to tell us who is and isn’t an a******. Question, tho: Does it make someone an a****** if they cheat on their spouse, write a song about it with their paramour, and then publish the duet with THAT VERY paramour? Or does that make for a good person, righteous in their moral preening?”

To prove his point, Gaetz included a screenshot of Brooks’ duet with Trisha Yearwood, “In Another’s Eyes,” a song recorded in 1997. The song charted a few years before Brooks divorced Sandy Mahl in 2001, a split with a significant price tag: a $125 million settlement.

Gaetz’s sour note about the country crooner comes after Brooks vowed to continue serving the controversial beverage at his bar.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has worked Bud Light bashing into his campaign speeches, recently telling South Carolina supporters the company is trying to push “transgenderism.”

Previously, on “The Benny Show” podcast video, the Governor vowed never to drink the domestic light beer again, saying a boycott of the brew was “righteous.”

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean, like, honestly that’s like them rubbing our faces in it. And it’s like, these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they’re just going to keep doing it. So, if you as a consumer are like … ‘Yeah, they’re doing that, but I’m just going to keep drinking anyways,’ well, then they’re going to keep doing it,” DeSantis said, before eventually revealing he liked Guinness better anyway.