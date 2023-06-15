Donald Trump ‘dominating’ Iowa caucuses, campaign memo claims

The Donald Trump campaign claims to be “dominating” the Iowa caucuses in a new memo released to media.

The campaign memo is predicated on a report from the Trump-friendly McLaughlin and Associates polling firm, which discusses a poll of 500 likely Iowa Republican caucus participants conducted between June 10 and June 12.

“While Trump is cementing his candidacy as the Republican presidential nominee, DeSantis’ chances are fading away,” McLaughlin asserts.

The pollster cites the latest “head-to-head” polling that shows Trump ahead of DeSantis, 60% to 33%. The Trump +27 spread is 5 points bigger than a poll conducted by the same outfit at the end of April.

Trump’s lead is even bigger in the “larger field,” with the former President’s 51% dwarfing DeSantis’ 19%. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, at 9%, is a competitive third place in this survey. Former Vice President Mike Pence’s 6% is good for fourth place.

Among voters described as the “most engaged,” Trump is up 55% to 21% for DeSantis, with Scott’s 7% putting him in third again.

When asked who they thought would win the nomination, Trump triples DeSantis, 63% to 19%, in what is described as a “leading indicator” of Trump’s success.

The margin of error is +/- 4.4 percentage points, and these results are well outside it.

These results jibe with other recent polls of the race. The latest poll from Victory Insights shows Trump up 44% to 21% in a crowded field, and 49% to 32% when the race is just the former President and DeSantis.

A recent National Research Inc. poll commissioned by American Greatness shows the Governor trails Trump, 39% to 24%. That poll is the strongest recent survey for DeSantis.

Other polls aren’t so strong for the Florida Governor.

An Emerson College survey from May shows Trump ahead of DeSantis, 62% to 20%, representing the best recent poll for Trump.

The Race to the White House average of Iowa polls shows Trump up 43% to 23% in a crowded field, and 47% to 37% in a two-way race.