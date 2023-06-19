Personnel note: Wesley Hevia joins LSN Law

Wesley Hevia is joining LSN Law as a partner, bolstering the Miami-based firm’s expertise in land development and local government practices.

“We are delighted to welcome Wesley Hevia to the LSN Law team. Wesley’s extensive experience in the field of land use and zoning coupled with his comprehensive understanding of the legal landscape, make him a valuable asset to our firm,” said Alex Heckler, the Managing Partner of LSN Law

Hevia comes to LSN Law from Akerman, where he specialized in land use and zoning matters and built a reputation for his informed and creative approach to addressing the legal intricacies inherent to real estate development in the South Florida market.

Hevia will continue to focus his practice on land use and zoning at LSN. There, he will provide clients with guidance on real estate development issues; appear before municipal zoning and planning boards; draft and negotiate agreements with local governments; advocate for legislative policy; and assist clients in developing entitlement strategies.

“Wesley’s active role as pro bono land use counsel for the non-profit organization Bakehouse Art Complex, in addition to his private practice, validates his seamless alignment with the values and culture of the LSN family,” LSN Law partner Tracy Slavens said. “Wesley’s commitment to pro bono work exemplifies his unwavering dedication to the nurturing and empowering the local community.”

Hevia earned his undergraduate degree in philosophy and environmental studies from Fordham University and a master’s degree in real estate from the Hough Graduate School of Business. While attending law school at the University of Florida, he interned as a law clerk under judges serving on Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

LSN Law, based in Miami, represents clients in dealings with various levels of government and provides a wide range of government, regulatory and administrative counsel, as well as public procurement solutions, land use and zoning advice and public finance counsel and strategy.