Dave Chauncey: A game-changing opportunity — maximizing Jacksonville’s investments at TIAA Bank Field

As our elected officials ponder the future of the Jaguars and the prospect of a publicly financed, flashy new stadium, they must aim to maximize public return on investment.

With a price tag of $1 billion, it is time to think outside the box and consider a plan that transforms TIAA Bank Field into a state-of-the-art, multifunctional public venue, serving both as a stadium and a unique convention center space that gets the most bang for the buck for taxpayers and takes care of two costly investments at one time.

In 2017, the City of Jacksonville conducted a convention center study. It made clear that Jacksonville will not be competing with Orlando for the largest-scale conventions. But, as part of that study, it was determined that the city should pursue a mid-sized convention and meeting space in the future with 200,000 sq ft of exhibit space, 40,000 sq ft. of ballroom space, and at least 45 meeting rooms. The cost in 2017 was projected as somewhere between $250 and $430 million, which would certainly be on the higher side today. The study also encouraged “unique meeting space” that is “not just a box …”

TIAA Bank Field already boasts roughly 200,000 sq ft of premium indoor space in the Gallagher Clubs, Field Auto Group Terrace and Bud Light Zone. These spaces were the result of the City’s past investments of tens of millions of dollars. Furthermore, there are dozens of suites and boxes that could be used as meeting spaces and breakout rooms.

The City invested heavily in the creation of the 5,500-seat Daily’s Place Amphitheater — an asset for conventions — and the 94,000 sq ft Dream Finders Homes FlexField. At this time, the FlexField sits unused but has the potential with renovations to serve as a dedicated exhibit space for conventions. The Jaguars no longer need the FlexField, having moved all their operations out of the stadium to the new Miller Electric Center, boasting a new 90,000 sq ft indoor practice facility. The stadium-based office space is now also available for conversion and application to meeting needs.

The stadium sits empty for most of the year. The city is already investing heavily in the Sports District with the development of the new Four Seasons Hotel across the street from the stadium with 180 hotel rooms and 10,000 sq ft of meeting space. In comparison, the Prime Osborn has 78,000 sq ft of exhibit space and minimal meeting space.

Meanwhile, Jaguars Vice President Mark Lamping unveiled flashy renderings of a fixed-roof stadium to provide a cooler, weather-controlled environment.

As a result, with some modifications, a unique opportunity presents itself for a dual-purpose facility that could offer the city improved returns on public investment and set Jacksonville apart with a unique convention experience, as was recommended in 2017.

The new, massive concourses can be planned for convention use. Ballroom space can be included in the club space refurbishing and meeting rooms for luxury boxes and suits.

Likewise, the issue of how to best use the current 100,000 sq ft of field-level space can be studied to potentially facilitate making the space at the heart of the stadium usable for large-scale exhibitions — in addition to the FlexField — in the most unique of settings. (ex. Lucas Oil Stadium with retractable seats and additional flooring creating 130k sq ft of space or the Raiders and Cardinals stadiums with a retractable field for 160k sq ft of ideal exhibition space or former San Diego convention annex/stadium plan).

Imagine hosting a convention or trade show where you walk through the tunnel where Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars roam to enter a convention with exhibits across the 100,000 sq ft of field-level space in a stadium often filled with 70,000 fans and concourses functioning as networking spaces. Later, having a meeting in the away team locker room, owner’s box, or a luxury suite. Then, in the evening, getting space in the East Club that was converted into a ballroom space that overlooks our beautiful city and the St. Johns River. That’s unique. That’s the wow factor possible.

With some planning and strategic investment, these renovations can serve dual purposes, allowing us to optimize the value of public funds. If the Jaguars and the City are intentional in maximizing space with potential conventions in mind along with the 8-9 Sundays a year the Jaguars are playing, they can create a first-class experience for both.

One potential challenge to this idea is the Hyatt Downtown, a true 1,000-room convention hotel with 100,000 sq ft of meeting space, a mile away. However, with the planned Four Seasons and constant entertainment events in the Sports District, there will be opportunities to encourage the private sector to add more hotel rooms nearby or as part of revised plans for Lot J especially with the City’s needed investment.

Hospitality professionals will likely prefer a fully dedicated convention center due to scheduling issues. Similarly, the Jaguars may prefer not to share their space. The trade-off of the price of a stand-alone new stadium and new convention center over the next decade vs. having a single mixed-use venue owned by the city just makes sense for Duval taxpayers if the Jags want $1 billion, while also providing a distinctive opportunity for event organizers to set their conference apart.

It should also be a place that’s open to the public hosting local civic events that bring the community together.

This is not merely about upgrading a football stadium; it’s a strategic investment in Jacksonville’s future. By reimagining TIAA Bank Field as a multipurpose venue, we can ensure the most efficient use of public funds, strengthen our economy, and offer a unique convention experience that sets Jacksonville apart on the national stage and is used throughout the year. If we want to find a way to renovate the stadium and get the most utility out of public funds, let’s consider convention space that thinks outside the box.

Dave Chauncey is a Labor, Employment, Education and Business Litigation attorney at Alexander DeGance Barnett P.A. in Jacksonville. He is currently the president of the Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section and the immediate past president of the Jacksonville Historical Society.