Labor leader Mike Williams dies in water accident

Mike Williams, president of the Florida AFL-CIO, died in an accident this weekend.

The labor group confirmed Williams’ death on social media.

“Florida’s union families are mourning the passing of Mike Williams, President of the Florida AFL-CIO, following a water accident on June 17th at his home in St. Marks, Florida,” reads a post from the organization. “Williams was one of the most transformative labor leaders in Florida history.”

Williams first became active in labor during an apprenticeship as a construction electrician, his official biography states. He would ultimately become business manager for the Local IBEW 177 in Jacksonville, and later president of the Florida Building Trades Council.

He won election as President of the Florida AFL-CIO in 2009.

“During his term, he has revitalized the vision of labor to represent all workers and fostered new alliances with community, immigrant and faith based groups,” his bio reads. “He refocused the organization on its core values and strengthened its political influence through grassroots activism and mobilizations.”

He has advocated at the state level to protect workers’ compensation, while the AFL-CIO under his leadership has also fought to support domestic production.

Political leaders across the state mourned Williams’ death.

“Mike Williams was a giant and labor icon across the state of Florida,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, an Orlando Democrat. “Someone who woke up each and every day committed to helping working people and to building long-lasting coalitions of power to ensure Floridians thrived, not just survived. Rest in peace, Mike. God bless.”

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Republican, also noted the loss.

“We are shocked and saddened by the untimely death of Florida AFL-CIO President Mike Williams. He was a legendary labor leader who passionately fought for fair wages and benefits, workplace safety and Florida’s working families,” Soto posted.

Nikki Fried, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party and former Florida Agriculture Commissioner, also released a statement.

“Mike will remain a giant in the labor movement, leaving a long legacy of service and commitment to America’s workers,” she said.

“As President of Florida AFL-CIO for the past 15 years, Mike organized, advocated and revitalized the labor community in Florida, serving as a powerful advocate for workers’ rights fighting until the end for a living wage, health care, retirement benefits, education and training. A man of character and conviction, Mike showed us how to stand up for what we believe in and never failed to remind us who built America. We are committed to continuing the work of his enduring legacy. May he rest in peace.”

State Rep. Dotie Joseph, a North Miami Democrat, also remembered the labor leader.

“My deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of AFL-CIO President Mike Williams, a pillar in our labor community and relentless fighter for the rights of workers,” she tweeted. “We will honor his legacy by continuing to fight for the people and our increasingly fragile democracy.”