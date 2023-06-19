June 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jeanette Nuñez opens 2023 Paris Air Show, unveils Florida Pavilion

Drew WilsonJune 19, 20236min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.19.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

APoliticalHeadlines

Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden plans 4 fundraisers in the San Francisco area as he raves up his 2024 campaign

0bffb356bf6b77d6a9c55661_604x404
It's the largest pavilion since Florida first started attending the show nearly 30 years ago.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez spoke to attendees at the 2023 Paris Air Show, officially opening Florida’s largest-ever pavilion at the renowned aerospace industry event.

“The aviation and aerospace sector is one of our most important and fastest growing industries in Florida,” Nuñez said in a news release. “Our presence at the Paris Air Show sends an important signal to this targeted industry that Florida is a leader and has the right talent, infrastructure, and business-friendly climate to support and assist business development and expansion.”

Nuñez’s trip to France was organized in conjunction with Enterprise Florida as part of an effort to boost the state’s aerospace industry. One of the Lieutenant Governor’s official duties is leading the board of directors for the state’s aerospace finance development authority, Space Florida, which earlier this year touted an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion.

The state has been making a more concerted effort to lure aerospace startups and encourage established companies to expand their footprint over the past decade, and the Paris Air Show has long been a part of the overall economic development strategy.

During his time as the state’s top exec, Rick Scott would herald sales figures linked to the industry event — the 2015 show, per the Governor’s Office, produced about $150 million in sales for Florida-based aerospace and aviation companies.

There were 17 companies and organizations in the Florida delegation that crossed the Atlantic for that show, a number that has more than doubled eight years later.

The Governor’s Office said the 2023 crew included representatives from 42 Florida manufacturing companies, partners and economic development organizations, necessitating the largest Florida Pavilion since it first began participating in the Paris Air Show nearly 30 years ago.

“The nearly 4,000-square-foot pavilion will support 17 exhibitors and a record number of participants including four executive VIPs, four delegates and 12 economic development organizations,” a news release said.

The Florida Pavilion includes:

— A. Harold and Associates.

— ADI.

— Advanced Composite Structures.

— Aerospace Technologies Group.

— Aerostar Training Services.

— Avionica.

— BakerHostetler.

— Bay EDA.

— Bradenton Area EDC.

— BRPH Architects Engineers.

— Central Florida Dev.

— Century Fasteners.

— D&D Enterprises.

— Delta International.

— EDC of Florida’s Space Coast.

— Enterprise Florida.

— ERAU.

— FEAM Aero.

— Florida Power & Light Company.

— Florida’s Great Northwest.

— Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport.

— Future Metals.

— Global Airservices.

— Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

— LOOS & Company.

— Melbourne-Orlando International Airport.

— Miami-Dade Beacon Council.

— Orlando Economic Partnership.

— Paradigm Parachute and Defense.

— PMI.

— PowerSouth.

— Red 6.

— Santa Rosa County Economic Development.

— Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority.

— Skybolt Aerospace Fasteners.

— Space Florida.

— SS White.

— Team Volusia.

— TIC Aerospace.

— Unbridled Air.

— Vanasse Hangen Brustlin.

— Viewpoint Systems.

— WTC Miami.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 6.19.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

One comment

  • GloriaWilliam

    June 19, 2023 at 6:17 pm

    I’m making a decent compensation from home $60k/week , which was astonishing under a year prior I was jobless in a horrendous economy. I was honored with these guidelines and presently it’s my obligation sv08 to show kindness and share it with Everyone
    .
    .
    Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> ssur.cc/5XbJdfR

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories