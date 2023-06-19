Jeanette Nuñez opens 2023 Paris Air Show, unveils Florida Pavilion

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez spoke to attendees at the 2023 Paris Air Show, officially opening Florida’s largest-ever pavilion at the renowned aerospace industry event.

“The aviation and aerospace sector is one of our most important and fastest growing industries in Florida,” Nuñez said in a news release. “Our presence at the Paris Air Show sends an important signal to this targeted industry that Florida is a leader and has the right talent, infrastructure, and business-friendly climate to support and assist business development and expansion.”

Nuñez’s trip to France was organized in conjunction with Enterprise Florida as part of an effort to boost the state’s aerospace industry. One of the Lieutenant Governor’s official duties is leading the board of directors for the state’s aerospace finance development authority, Space Florida, which earlier this year touted an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion.

The state has been making a more concerted effort to lure aerospace startups and encourage established companies to expand their footprint over the past decade, and the Paris Air Show has long been a part of the overall economic development strategy.

During his time as the state’s top exec, Rick Scott would herald sales figures linked to the industry event — the 2015 show, per the Governor’s Office, produced about $150 million in sales for Florida-based aerospace and aviation companies.

There were 17 companies and organizations in the Florida delegation that crossed the Atlantic for that show, a number that has more than doubled eight years later.

The Governor’s Office said the 2023 crew included representatives from 42 Florida manufacturing companies, partners and economic development organizations, necessitating the largest Florida Pavilion since it first began participating in the Paris Air Show nearly 30 years ago.

“The nearly 4,000-square-foot pavilion will support 17 exhibitors and a record number of participants including four executive VIPs, four delegates and 12 economic development organizations,” a news release said.

