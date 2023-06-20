Personnel note: Frances Nevill, Alex Young join Conservation Florida

Frances Nevill is joining Conservation Florida as its new Director of External Affairs and Strategic Communications.

A fifth-generation Floridian, Nevill brings two decades of external affairs and communications experience to Conservation Florida, where she will lead the organization’s statewide messaging strategy.

Nevill most recently worked in the education policy and government affairs space but has previous experience working in conservation as the statewide manager for public relations for The Nature Conservancy. Her resume also includes positions at Teach For America, FloridaMakes, The Nature Conservancy, the Florida House and Senate, and the Florida Department of Commerce.

Nevill earned a master’s in fine arts in creative writing from Converse University and a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

“With over a thousand people moving to Florida every day, coupled with landmark funding for conservation, it’s imperative that we share Conservation Florida’s work with wider audiences and energize people to get involved with protecting Florida,” said Nevill.

In addition to Nevill, Conservation Florida announced the addition of Alex Young, who will aid in the organization’s mission to save wild and working lands throughout the state of Florida as a philanthropy associate.

Young, having served as an aide in the Florida Senate and Governor’s Office, will work to expand and strengthen Conservation Florida’s fundraising operation with outreach to individual and corporate donors.

“Growing up in Florida, I have experienced the wildness and true raw beauty of the state. I could not be more excited for the opportunity to combine my love of the outdoors with my passion for conservation and spreading awareness to others in this role,” Young said. “Working alongside a team of people who share the same hopes and aspirations for the future of the state is a true privilege and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store.”

Young, a Tampa native and seventh-generation Floridian, graduated from Clemson University with a degree in agribusiness. She spent her first few years post-graduation working in the Governor’s office administration, as well as in the Florida Senate. After three years of working in the political field, she chose to focus her career on the environment and conservation.

“Conservation Florida’s work continues to grow and with this growth, I’m excited to have two new professionals with diverse backgrounds encompassing both the public and private sectors contribute to sharing our work and expanding land protection in Florida,” said Traci Deen, President and CEO of Conservation Florida.