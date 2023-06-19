Disney World firefighter union leader: ‘We just shot ourselves in the foot’

Disney World’s firefighter union leader slammed his members for sharing their proposed contract which he said is pressuring the new district administrator not to sign because other public officials are complaining about the lucrative deal.

“We just shot ourselves in the foot to the tune of millions of dollars that this agreement would have put into the pockets of our members,” Jon Shirey wrote his union members.

Shirey’s message, obtained by Florida Politics, comes amid an Associated Press report that Disney World firefighters are returning to the bargaining table with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Disney World firefighters, who had a contentious relationship with the old Reedy Creek Improvement District, have been staunch supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of the Disney World governing district.

The two sides appeared to quickly reach a new contract deal. The district’s firefighters and first responders recently approved a three-year contract that would have bumped their minimum pay from $55,000 to $65,000, the AP reported, but the DeSantis-appointed board never took action to approve the new contract on its end.

The tourism board is scheduled to meet Wednesday and does not list the contract vote on the agenda.

Shirey complained union members had posted the contract on social media and leaked it to “every outlet they could find” which was putting pressure on the district’s new administrator Glen Gilzean who was hired last month.

“This contract got into the hands of city and county leaders across the state of Florida,” Shirey wrote. “Glen had been receiving calls left and right yelling at him that he couldn’t sign this agreement, and how it was going to screw all of the taxpayers in those areas bc they would have to raise taxes just to be able to recruit and stay even somewhat competitive with the new market.”

Shirey went on to say, “If/when we come to some new agreement, don’t share it with your family, your friends, members of other departments, and definitely not randomly out on social media. DO NOT SHARE IT WITH ANYONE!!!!”

Shirey added he did not know when the district and the union would work out a contract but “I know it won’t be in June and we would be lucky to have it done by the July board meeting.”

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday.

For years, the Disney World firefighters feuded with the Reedy Creek leaders and reached an impasse over the contract. The firefighters argued they were underpaid and understaffed to cover Disney World’s giant resort where millions stay at the hotels, visit the parks and go to Disney Springs every year.