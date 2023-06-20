Daniel Perez, House Republicans endorse Mike Redondo in HD 118

Rep. Daniel Perez is once again weighing in early on who he wants to see win a Special Election. The Miami Republican is endorsing lawyer Mike Redondo, who filed last week in the House District 118 race.

“Michael has always stood for what is right, tirelessly advocating for individuals in the face of injustice, and I am confident that he will bring that same level of determination to the Florida House of Representatives, defending Floridians freedoms and standing up for conservative principles,” Perez said.

Perez is based in South Florida, near the open HD 118 seat. Former Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin recently vacated the seat following his appointment as Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts and Comptroller.

But more important than providing a local endorsement for Redondo, Perez is in line to be the next House Speaker should Republicans maintain control of the chamber. That means he controls the House Republican Campaign Committee, the political arm for the House Republican caucus.

“I am proud to have the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee lined up behind him in the Special Election for HD 118 and look forward to campaigning beside him, as he lays out his vision to voters,” Perez said.

Redondo faces Christian Chavez, a Miami firefighter, in a Republican Primary for the open seat. No other Republicans have filed to date, nor has Gov. Ron DeSantis set a date for the Special Election.

The Republican Primary will likely determine who succeeds Fernandez-Barquin in the House.

Fernandez-Barquin won re-election to a third term handily in 2022, beating his Democratic challenger 68%-32%. In the Governor’s race in November, nearly 68% of voters supported DeSantis over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

Redondo promised to serve in the model of DeSantis.

“We need to send leaders to Tallahassee who will build on the conservative leadership of our Legislature and Gov. DeSantis and continue to make Florida a nationwide leader in economic growth, parental involvement, fiscal health and preserving liberty for generations to come,” he said when he announced his candidacy.