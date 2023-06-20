Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.20.23

Good Tuesday morning.

Frances Nevill is joining Conservation Florida as its new director of External Affairs and Strategic Communications.

A fifth-generation Floridian, Nevill brings two decades of external affairs and communications experience to Conservation Florida, where she will lead the organization’s statewide messaging strategy.

Nevill most recently worked in the education policy and government affairs space but has previous experience working in conservation as the statewide manager for public relations for The Nature Conservancy. Her resume also includes positions at Teach for America, FloridaMakes, The Nature Conservancy, the Florida House and Senate, and the Florida Department of Commerce.

Nevill earned a master’s in fine arts in creative writing from Converse University and a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

“With over a thousand people moving to Florida every day, coupled with landmark funding for conservation, it’s imperative that we share Conservation Florida’s work with wider audiences and energize people to get involved with protecting Florida,” said Nevill.

In addition to Nevill, Conservation Florida announced the hiring of Alex Young, who will aid in the organization’s mission to save wild and working lands throughout the state of Florida as a philanthropy associate.

Young, having served as an aide in the Florida Senate and Governor’s Office, will work to expand and strengthen Conservation Florida’s fundraising operation with outreach to individual and corporate donors. The Tampa native and seventh-generation Floridian graduated from Clemson University with a degree in agribusiness.

“Conservation Florida’s work continues to grow and with this growth, I’m excited to have two new professionals with diverse backgrounds encompassing both the public and private sectors contribute to sharing our work and expanding land protection in Florida,” said Traci Deen, president and CEO of Conservation Florida.

___

Rep. Daniel Perez is endorsing Republican Mike Redondo in the upcoming Special Election to replace Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin in House District 118.

“Michael has always stood for what is right, tirelessly advocating for individuals in the face of injustice, and I am confident that he will bring that same level of determination to the Florida House of Representatives, defending Floridians’ freedoms and standing up for conservative principles,” Perez said.

Perez is based in South Florida, near HD 118. Fernandez-Barquin recently vacated the seat following his appointment as Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts and Comptroller.

But more important than providing a local endorsement for Redondo, Perez is in line to be the next House Speaker should Republicans maintain control of the chamber. That means he controls the House Republican Campaign Committee, the political arm for the House Republican caucus.

“I am proud to have the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee lined up behind him in the Special Election for HD 118 and look forward to campaigning beside him, as he lays out his vision to voters,” Perez said.

Redondo faces Christian Chavez, a Miami firefighter, in a Republican Primary for the open seat. No other Republicans have filed to date, nor has Gov. Ron DeSantis set a date for the Special Election.

HD 118 is a safe Republican seat, and the GOP Primary will likely determine who succeeds Fernandez-Barquin in the House.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RonDeSantis: Good on the thousands who showed up at Dodger Stadium to protest this anti-Catholic hate group. The virtually empty stadium for the game itself was a powerful image — Americans are fed up with the nonsense and are fighting back.

—@RepGregSteube: The FBI has so much evidence against (President) Joe Biden and his family members for accepting money from foreign nationals for official activity. We can’t allow a corrupt President to stay in office.

—@FlaSqueeze: Nazi right-wingers showing up at a drag show in New Hampshire this weekend. Dangerous far-right violence stoked by Republican politicians is a threat to America as a free nation.

—@FloridaAFLCIO: Florida’s union families are mourning the passing of Mike Williams, President of the Florida AFL-CIO following a water accident on June 17th at his home in St. Marks Florida. Williams was one of the most transformative labor leaders in Florida history.

—@RealChrisRufo: Local affluent white female liberal claims that the New College mascot, a banyan tree, “closely resemble[s] an angry, threatening brown individual.” Advice for white libs: if you see a tree and immediately think “looks like a scary minority to me,” you might be the racist.

—@MarcACaputo: Time to do the prestorm checks and crank up the generators, South Florida No reason to be alarmed All the reason to be aware

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Secret Invasion’ premieres on Disney+ — 1; ‘The Bear’ returns to Hulu — 1; ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 premieres — 2; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 7; Jacksonville Mayor-elect Donna Deegan’s inauguration — 10; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 10; Wimbledon begins — 13; 2023 MLB All-Star Game — 21; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 22; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 29; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 31; Lionel Messi to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami CF — 31; ‘Billions’ final season premieres — 52; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 57; The first GOP Presidential Primary debate — 64; ‘Ahsoka’ premieres on Disney+ — 64; The U.S. Open begins — 69; Florida House Fall 2023 Interim Committee Meetings begin — 90; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres — 108; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 125; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 136; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 143; Formula 1 will take over the Las Vegas Strip — 149; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 155; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 203; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 228; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 231; Georgia Democratic Primary — 238; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 249; Michigan Democratic Primary — 252; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 262; 2024 Oscars — 264; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 283; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 318; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 339; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 402; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 402; New ‘Alien’ premieres — 423; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 431; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 549; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 605; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 682; ‘Moana’ premieres — 738; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 913; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 1,046; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,067; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,277; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,417; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,376; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,739.

— TOP STORY —

“What Central Florida is doing to avert disastrous flooding when the next big hurricane hits” via Brady Dennis of The Washington Post — A $23 million project to deepen several nearby retention ponds and install new water pumps is in full swing, aimed at combating the type of flooding that devastated their home and many others in the Orlo Vista neighborhood last Fall during Hurricane Ian.

The work unfolding in this modest community a short drive from Disney World is merely one example of how governments in central Florida are scrambling to better prepare for the intense storms and torrential rainfalls that scientists say are becoming more common in a warming world — and to address long-standing flood problems that plague this historically swampy and increasingly developed landscape.

Tom Frazer, dean of the College of Marine Science at the University of South Florida, said the threat of flooding in the heart of Florida — which has low-lying topography and thousands of miles of waterways that can flood during extreme rainstorms — is a growing one.

Climate change will only put more stress on natural waterways and overmatched stormwater systems. “More extreme rainfall events pose a significant threat to inland communities,” he said. “In essence, the water has nowhere to go.”

Osceola County recently gave the green light to a $1.1 million project to replace several large culverts in the Buena Ventura Lakes area, which should allow stormwater to flow faster during heavy storms. That’s one piece of a broader set of plans to improve drainage and reduce flooding in the vulnerable area, a county spokesperson said.

Separately, the county is working on a long-term plan to identify hospitals, utilities and other key places that already face flood risks or will confront growing problems as climate change worsens, and to consider how best to protect them.

— THE TRAIL —

“Ron DeSantis promises to declare national emergency over border” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As DeSantis campaigned in Nevada, he promised as President to declare a national emergency on the border. “We’ll declare a national emergency on Day One; we’ll shut the border down,” DeSantis told attendees at the 8th Annual Basque Fry. “We will actually build a border wall, hold Mexico accountable, and we will hold the drug cartels accountable for the carnage that they’re causing with the fentanyl coming into this country. So, that will happen and that will be a Day One issue for us.”

“DeSantis raises cash in California, pokes at Governor” via Shawn Hubler of The New York Times — The $3,300-a-plate fundraiser, hosted by a Republican real estate developer at a suburban country club in Sacramento, was closed to the press. But the location underscored the tit-for-tat that has escalated for more than a year between the two Governors. “Look, DeSantis needs to poke Gavin the Bear,” said Mike Madrid, a Republican political consultant in California. “He needs to keep that fire going — it’s the main thing that gives him oxygen.” But, he added, the feud also elevates Newsom’s profile. True to form, DeSantis’ campaign signaled his arrival in California by tweeting that “the debate is already settled” and posting a new campaign ad describing California as plagued with population loss and homelessness and strewn with “needles and feces.”

“DeSantis takes aim at California, highlighting rising crime and homelessness, in new campaign video” via Bradford Betz of Fox News — The video takes aim at California’s left-wing policies, arguing that they have led to an increase in crime, homelessness, and a net outward migration from the state. A montage of news clips highlights these problems as DeSantis contrasts his governing philosophy with that of his Democratic counterpart in California. “We’ve witnessed a great American exodus from states governed by leftist politicians,” DeSantis says. “This is a result of better governance in states like Florida. It is the result of poor governance in these left-wing states. That’s why people are moving.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Joe Biden, DeSantis to hold dueling fundraisers this week in Silicon Valley” via Cornell Barnard of ABC 7 News — A surprise in the skies over Marin County Friday as military aircraft flew maneuvers near Larkspur ahead of Biden’s visit to the Bay Area. On Monday, the President will visit the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto where he’ll announce $600 million in new investments for climate projects. “What the President is going to do is emphasize climate change and what the Biden administration has been doing around green jobs it’s a victory lap,” said political science professor David McCuan from Sonoma State University.

“Team DeSantis takes a chance by challenging the GOP’s ‘Big Lie’” via Steve Benen of MSNBC — What struck me is what Team DeSantis is training activists to say about the GOP front-runner: “The presentation contains additional criticism of Trump for not completing the border wall, reducing the national debt or “draining the swamp.” It also cites Trump-backed candidates being ‘annihilated in swing Senate and Congressional seats by Biden-aligned candidates in 2022, even though Biden was terrifically unpopular.’ (DeSantis also backed many of those candidates.) ‘Ron DeSantis is a tough, smart and proven campaigner,’ the slide deck reads. ‘Trump is an unfocused, undisciplined candidate who will lose to Joe Biden, again.’” Again. If candidates like DeSantis reject the “Big Lie,” acknowledge reality, and say Trump really did lose, much of the base will see them as traitors.

“Poll shows DeSantis is GOP’s best bet against Biden” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Survey results published by DailyMail.com show that in a head-to-head matchup between Biden and DeSantis, 44% of voters support the President, but 43% favor the Republican Governor. That’s well within the poll’s 3.1-point margin of error. Pollsters surveyed 1,000 likely General Election voters nationwide. Notably, the poll still found Trump leading the GOP Primary. Among Republicans surveyed, Trump holds a 30-point lead on DeSantis. But in a head-to-head against Biden, Trump doesn’t do as well as DeSantis. The Democratic President leads the former Republican President by a 46% to 44% margin. While that’s still in the error margin, the poll also finds critical independent voters have a distaste for Trump.

“‘I just can’t do that’: DeSantis refused to serve Bud Light while playing bartender for veterans” via Katherine Huggins of the Daily Dot — If DeSantis is your bartender, don’t try to order a Bud Light. The 2024 Presidential candidate jumped behind the bar for patrons at The Bunker at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Sparks, Nevada, during a campaign stop Friday but refused to serve one particular drink: Bud Light. The beer brand faced backlash and a conservative boycott after its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist. It’s since become a flashpoint in the right wing’s ever-growing anti-LGBTQ movement.

— MORE 2024 —

“Biden plans 4 fundraisers in San Francisco area as he revs up 2024 campaign” via Josh Boak and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press — Biden ramps up his re-election effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. In the back half of June, Biden’s campaign will have over 20 fundraisers involving the President, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. More than half of the fundraisers are with the President, who will also be traveling to New York, Maryland and Illinois. Biden hit the themes of his campaign at a Friday fundraising event in Connecticut, saying his goal is to do more to tell voters about his legislative accomplishments with infrastructure, computer chip production and programs for responding to climate change, among other policies.

“Why Robert Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 bid is a headache for Biden” via Reid J. Epstein of The New York Times — Biden might seem to be on cruise control until the heat of the 2024 General Election. Nearly all of the nation’s top Democrats have lined up behind him. But he is nevertheless facing his own version of a Primary: A campaign to shore up support among skeptical Democratic voters. Kennedy’s support from Democrats, as high as 20% in some surveys, serves as a bracing reminder of left-leaning voters’ healthy appetite for a Biden alternative, and as a glaring symbol of the President’s weaknesses.

“GOP targets researchers who study disinformation ahead of 2024 election” via Steven Lee Myers and Sheera Frenkel of The New York Times — On Capitol Hill and in the courts, Republican lawmakers and activists are mounting a sweeping legal campaign against universities, think tanks and private companies that study the spread of disinformation, accusing them of colluding with the government to suppress conservative speech online. The effort has encumbered its targets with expansive requests for information and, in some cases, subpoenas — demanding notes, emails and other information related to social media companies and the government dating back to 2015. Complying has consumed time and resources and already affected the groups’ ability to do research and raise money, according to several people involved.

“Republicans look to erase stigma on early voting” via Julia Manchester of The Hill — Republicans are urgently trying to erase the stigma over early mail voting among many of their voters as the party works to catch up with Democrats in 2024. Earlier this month, the Republican National Committee (RNC) rolled out its “Bank Your Vote” campaign to encourage GOP voters to get comfortable with the practice ahead of 2024. And Donald Trump, the front-runner in the GOP Primary who for years has cast doubt on early voting and mail ballots, has over the past few months begun to urge voters to embrace those methods after a disappointing Midterm Election.

—DOWN BALLOT —

“James St. George takes big lead in HD 19 fundraising” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — St. George is leading the field to succeed Speaker Paul Renner in Northeast Florida’s House District 19, new campaign finance reports show. St. George entered the race last month and his inaugural reports list nearly $200,000 in fundraising through his campaign and political committee, Friends of James St. George. The total includes $101,758 in candidate contributions to the campaign account, but the report also lists more than 100 contributions from donors, including 60 entries for $1,000, which is the maximum allowable contribution for state House candidates.

Save the date:

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis suffers huge blow in his battle with Disney” via Shannon Power of Newsweek — DeSantis has seen his favorability drop across the country as his nemesis, Disney, gets more popular. DeSantis’ popularity rating has fallen since November and almost half of Americans see him in an unfavorable light, according to a survey by polling organization Navigator. Over the same period, Disney’s favorability rating has remained high, with people siding with the corporation in its beef with DeSantis and nearly two in three Americans having a favorable view of the media giant. Even worse news for DeSantis is that his favorability rating among Republicans has declined 19 points since November. One in five Republicans sided with Disney, believing the company is in the right.

“‘An attack on all of us’: DeSantis’ war on woke a wake-up call, activists say” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — A single word has propelled much of DeSantis’ policies and presidential campaign: “Woke.” “Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis has touted repeatedly. The word’s been used in recent years by conservatives to refer to values and initiatives they deem progressive. It’s been a staple for DeSantis, even appearing in legislation he signed last year: the “Stop WOKE Act,” which restricts how race is discussed in schools, colleges and workplaces.

“Gov. DeSantis signs off on more than $100M for Indian River Lagoon” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — The $116.5 billion budget Gov. DeSantis signed that included more than $130 million in funding for the Indian River Lagoon marks what some are calling a major milestone for funding to clean up the waterway. “It’s historic,” Duane De Freese, executive director of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program, said after attending DeSantis’ budget signing in Fort Pierce. “I really felt the historical context of that budget signing.” But DeSantis’ veto pen struck out other projects, including $2 million for Brevard Zoo’s planned aquarium facility, which is named after De Freese; $4.9 million to study improving ocean flow into the lagoon at Port Canaveral; and $2 million to strengthen jetties at Sebastian Inlet.

— STATEWIDE —

“Labor leader Mike Williams dies in water accident” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Williams, president of the Florida AFL-CIO, died in an accident this weekend. He was 72. The labor group confirmed Williams’ death on social media. “Florida’s union families are mourning the passing of Mike Williams, president of the Florida AFL-CIO, following a water accident June 17 at his home in St. Marks, Florida,” reads a post from the organization. “Williams was one of the most transformative labor leaders in Florida history.”

“Spencer Roach says it’s time the Legislature write a new Florida Constitution” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Roach says it’s time for Florida to adopt an entirely new state constitution. The North Fort Myers Republican participated in a legislative update last week with the Real Estate Investment Society (REIS) in Lee County. There, he proposed beginning the process of adopting a seventh constitution. “The Florida Constitution has been amended 144 times in 55 years — that’s an average of five amendments every election cycle. Contrast that with the U.S. Constitution, which has only been amended 27 times in 235 years. To me, that indicates a deeply flawed document that has served its purpose but is in desperate need of revision.”

“New law has state taking a closer look at Medicaid treatments for sickle cell disease” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — DeSantis signed a bill (SB 1352) sponsored by Sen. Darryl Rouson that requires the Agency for Health Care Administration to conduct biennial reviews of Medicaid enrollees with sickle cell disease (SCD) and report the findings and recommendations from the analysis to the Governor, legislative leaders, the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity, at the Department of Health and the Rare Disease Advisory Council. The first report must be submitted by Nov. 1, 2024, and based on data from the preceding two years. The law places several new requirements on DOH and AHCA intended to get a better understanding of how Medicaid providers manage SCD treatment and whether available covered medications, treatment, and services are adequate to meet the needs of Medicaid enrollees diagnosed with the disease.

“Out-of-state tuition hikes could be coming to Florida universities” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — The Florida State University System’s Board of Governors (BOG) will decide on allowing public universities to increase out-of-state tuition fees at its upcoming meeting later this week. In a letter to BOG Chair Brian Lamb, the presidents of all 12 member schools cite rising enrollment demands and market conditions as the rationale behind the request, which would see tuition costs spike by as much as 15% for out-of-state students. A secondary request sees the presidents collectively propose that each university’s Board of Trustees be granted the authority to determine proprietary tuition models based on their individual markets, competitive environments and strategic plans.

“Are Florida’s insurance regulators stretched too thin?” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As insurers project how a pile of new laws will affect profits and losses, regulators in Tallahassee are falling behind in their efforts to review and approve rate hike requests. Though the shortcomings are not immediately affecting consumers, if not repaired, policyholders could find themselves paying more than they should for insurance coverage or, if they move or buy insurance from another company, difficult to be tracked down if regulators determine they are owed refunds. One company, Tower Hill Insurance Exchange, waived its deemer (a length of time that rates must be approved) dates eight times on a July 8, 2022, request to approve new roof age underwriting provisions.

“Gas prices dip 6 cents from last week” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Gas prices in the Sunshine State are declining once again, dropping an average of 6 cents per gallon after reaching their highest peak since mid-May last week. Pump prices had been expected to surge due to another round of oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia and its OPEC partners, but uncertainty about China’s post-COVID-19 continued growth has oil prices dropping, according to reports Monday morning. Oil prices sit at around $71 per barrel, losing about 50-60 cents per barrel from last week’s average. That price is about $14 less than this year’s high.

“Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway” via Ben Finley and Holly Ramer of The Associated Press — A rescue operation was underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Monday in search of a technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century ago. The vessel was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Lt. Cmdr. Len Hickey said a Canadian Coast Guard vessel and military aircraft were assisting the search effort, which was being led by the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston.

“Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery” via Bianca Vázquez Toness, Ed White and Adrian Sainz of The Associated Press — Americans across the country this weekend celebrated Juneteenth, marking the relatively new national holiday with cookouts, parades and other gatherings as they commemorated the end of slavery after the Civil War. While many have treated the long holiday weekend as a reason for a party, others urged quiet reflection on America’s often violent and oppressive treatment of its Black citizens. Still others have remarked at the strangeness of celebrating a federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the nation while many Americans are trying to stop parts of that history from being taught in public schools.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Antony Blinken and Xi Jinping pledge to stabilize deteriorated U.S.-China ties, but China rebuffs the main U.S. request” via Matthew Lee of The Associated Press — Blinken met on Monday with Chinese President Jinping and said they agreed to “stabilize” badly deteriorated U.S.-China ties, but America’s top diplomat left Beijing with his biggest ask rebuffed: better communications between their militaries. After meeting Xi, Blinken said China is not ready to resume military-to-military contacts, something the U.S. considers crucial to avoid miscalculation and conflict, particularly over Taiwan. Still, China’s main diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, Yang Tao, said he thought Blinken’s visit to China “marks a new beginning.”

“GOP leaders face down conservative threats to paralyze House again” via Mike Illis and Mychael Schnell of The Hill — House GOP leaders return to Washington this week struggling to quell the conservative angst that’s threatening to derail their legislative agenda heading into the Summer’s major policy fights with Biden. Eleven conservatives shut down all floor action for almost a week earlier in the month to protest Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s handling of the debt ceiling talks. That forced the Speaker to host a string of closed-door meetings last week with hard-liners, who want concrete assurances he’ll demand deeper spending cuts in the coming fight over government funding.

“D.C. air war: Senators fight over flights to Reagan National Airport” via Alison Sider and Simon J. Levien of The Wall Street Journal — A debate in Congress over adding more flights, including long-distance routes, at Reagan has divided the airline industry and pitted Senators against one another in a dispute that transcends party lines. At stake is access to what the airport’s operator says is already the busiest runway in America — and the airport that many lawmakers favor for trips home dozens of weekends a year. Some lawmakers are arguing for more flights, including Sen. Ted Cruz, want to add service for cities in their states. But others, such as Sen. Mark Warner, defend the status quo for an airport they say is already overstretched.

“Russia sought to kill defector in Florida” via Ronen Bergman, Adam Goldman and Julian E. Barnes of The New York Times — As President Vladimir Putin of Russia has pursued enemies abroad, his intelligence operatives now appear prepared to cross a line that they previously avoided: trying to kill a valuable informant for the U.S. government on American soil. The clandestine operation, seeking to eliminate a CIA informant in Miami who had been a high-ranking Russian intelligence official more than a decade earlier, represented a brazen expansion of Putin’s campaign of targeted assassinations. It also signaled a dangerously low point even between intelligence services that have long had a strained history.

“’Decades of Decadence’ review: Marco Rubio joins publishing’s motley Republican crew” via Lloyd Green of The Guardian — As a text, Decades of Decadence delivers little. It lacks even the (skewed) intellectual curiosity of recent books by Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley, hard-right Senators of a generation just after Rubio. Instead, Rubio’s broadside reads like a laundry list of Republican orthodoxies delivered by a legislator scared Trump will upend his career still further. Rubio won’t (or can’t) leave well enough alone. In his new book, he compares himself to Trump. “Watching the Trump campaign in action, I was reminded of my own first campaign for the U.S. Senate in 2010,” he reminisces. “I did have an outsider spirit that allowed me to connect with voters who felt that the government wasn’t working for them.” Not in 2016, he didn’t.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic. It’s forecast to become a hurricane” via David J. Neal and Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced. It is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Friday as a possible hurricane, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surges and waves, the NHC said. The NHC estimates Bret will continue moving west for the next several days at about 21 mph — slightly faster than the 15 to 20 mph at which it had been moving Sunday. Meteorologists expect it will soon reach the long arc of small islands in the Caribbean Sea stretching as far north as the Virgin Islands to as far south as Grenada.

“Inter Miami owner reveals when Lionel Messi will start, what is happening with stadium” via the Miami Herald — After going “dark and silent for a significant amount of time,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas broke his silence on the impending Messi deal, its impact on the team and Major League Soccer, and the status of Miami Freedom Park. He confirmed during a wide-ranging conversation with a small group of reporters that Messi and the club have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and visas. The target date for his first game in a Miami uniform is July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium for the Leagues Cup opener against Mexican team Cruz Azul. A source with knowledge of the negotiations said it is a two-and-a-half-year deal worth $50 million to $60 million per year with an option for 2026.

“Planes grounded for longer at Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports because of thunderstorms” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — Incoming and outgoing flights at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were grounded Monday evening because of thunderstorms. The Federal Aviation Administration had initially declared an initial ground stop from 5:32 to 7 p.m. Monday at MIA with a “medium probability of extension” of 30 to 60%. The grounding had been extended to 8 p.m., then to 9 p.m., with a 30 to 60% chance of further extensions, the agency said. The 6 p.m. update indicated departures from Miami International were delayed “an avg. 75 mins. (and increasing)” because of the bad weather. The 6:27 p.m. update said flights were delayed “an avg. 60 mins. (and decreasing).”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

First in #FlaPol — “Disney World firefighter union leader: ‘We just shot ourselves in the foot’” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney World’s firefighter union leader slammed his members for sharing their proposed contract which he said is pressuring the new district administrator not to sign because other public officials are complaining about the lucrative deal. “We just shot ourselves in the foot to the tune of millions of dollars that this agreement would have put into the pockets of our members,” Jon Shirey wrote his union members. The district’s firefighters and first responders recently approved a three-year contract that would have bumped their minimum pay from $55,000 to $65,000 but the DeSantis-appointed Board never took action to approve the new contract on its end. The tourism Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday and does not list the contract vote on the agenda.

“DeSantis signs off on more than $100 million for Indian River Lagoon” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — The $116.5 billion budget DeSantis signed Thursday that included more than $130 million in funding for the Indian River Lagoon marks what some are calling a major milestone for funding to clean up the waterway. “It’s historic,” Duane De Freese, executive director of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program, said Friday after attending DeSantis’ budged signing a day earlier in Fort Pierce. “I really felt the historical context of that budget signing.”

“Indian River Lagoon communities fight wastewater pollution” via Nicole Kirchhoff of the Orlando Sentinel — As a mother, aquaculturist and lifelong Floridian, I built my life around our waters, which at times doesn’t seem like such a great decision given Florida’s water quality issues. My business, Live Advantage Bait, is a marine baitfish farm that operates east of Lake Okeechobee, on the Indian River Lagoon (IRL). Each Summer, as rains start to fall and harmful algae begin to bloom, I worry that we’ll lose another $100,000 of fish and the recreational fishing customers we rely, as I did in 2016, when blue-green algae — cyanobacteria called Microcystis — killed them.

“Midway flooding improvements to proceed despite DeSantis’ veto, Seminole officials say” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole County will continue with its large-scale infrastructure project to ease flooding in the historic Black community of Midway, despite DeSantis axing $1 million for the endeavor from the state budget, officials said. “Although the county’s $1-million Midway Stormwater Project request was vetoed, we will continue to pursue funding opportunities at the federal, state and local levels to ensure the project remains on track,” said Tricia Johnson, Seminole’s Deputy County Manager, in a written statement. For decades, residents in Midway — a small community first developed in the 1940s by migrant workers — have lived with flooded streets, yards and ditches after heavy rainstorms.

“Brevard projects that made Florida’s 2023-24 budget — and what got vetoed” via Dave Berman and Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — More than 100 projects focused on Brevard County made it into the proposed state budget for 2023-24 that the Legislature approved in May. But at least 10 of those items were vetoed by DeSantis, who signed the $116.5 billion budget in Fort Pierce. In all, DeSantis vetoed about $510.9 million in budget items statewide. Overall, though, Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican, said he believes the Space Coast did well in the state budget process this year. “I’m very pleased with what we got,” Sirois said, attributing the results, in part, to the redrawing of legislative districts that now puts seven legislators in the Brevard delegation to the Legislature, up from the previous six.

“Brevard schools plans significant pay hike to recruit, retain bus drivers” via Florida Today — In a bid to recruit and retain bus drivers as Brevard Public Schools looks ahead to August’s return to school, the district announced that bus drivers will be getting a significant pay hike. School bus drivers would get $5 more per hour regardless of where they currently stand on the pay scale. The current starting pay of $15 an hour would increase to $20 an hour — a 33% hike. The pay increase comes as the district is trying to fill 90 open bus driver positions. Nationwide, schools have seen a shortage of bus drivers, and Brevard has been no exception.

—”Pictures: First look at Minion Land at Universal Studios” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel

“A Texas fireworks firm’s proposed OSHA fine after 4 died in a Florida explosion: $109,375” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — A December 2022 explosion in an Orlando area warehouse that killed four people should be worth $109,375 in workplace safety fines, the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA division announced last week. The fine for Magic in the Sky fireworks company proposed by the OSHA after finding 12 safety violations is “an amount set by federal law,” Labor said. Technically, the proposed fine is for Magic in the Sky Florida, LLC, a company registered with the state as being in St. Petersburg. But the only officer listed is Jacob Dell, who state records and the company website say runs Magic in the Sky out of the San Antonio, Texas, suburb of Boerne.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa becomes the latest Florida city to unveil a climate action plan” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — The plan comes just days after two federal agencies released guidance that will for the first time allow local and state governments and nonprofit organizations to access clean energy tax credits that come from 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act, which contained nearly $370 billion in climate provisions. “This plan is a blueprint for the future. It’s going to guide our decision-making in so many ways,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in introducing the plan. “Our stormwater projects will consider heavier and more intense rainfall, community centers will be outfitted with energy efficient solar panels, and we will continue to promote more sustainable transit options.” She said the plan is guided by three goals: to reduce the city’s carbon emissions, build climate-ready infrastructure and “support all citizens along the way.”

“Committee looking at future of Tampa’s Cruise Terminal 2 passes its deadline” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A working group looking into the future of Port Tampa Bay’s Cruise Terminal 2 has yet to offer any recommendations, despite the original deadline of June 7 passing. Seven meetings have occurred since the February Port Board meeting. Advocates are pushing for an extension of the popular Tampa Riverwalk, although a parking lot separates the cruise terminal from the current end of the Riverwalk and the port has emphasized that security concerns are thwarting public access.

“Resignation of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater CEO occurred as top positions sat vacant” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — In the weeks leading up to the resignation of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater’s top leader, questions swirled around the number of high-level vacancies and the ability of the agency to effectively sell Pinellas County as a destination. The county collected about $95 million in bed taxes in 2022, but some tourism leaders pondered how much of that could be attributed to the tourism agency’s efforts. Steve Hayes stepped down as president and CEO on June 6, with Brian Lowack appointed as interim. Four of the tourism agency’s top positions — chief marketing officer, VP of business development, VP of community engagement and VP of finance — have been vacant for at least one year.

“Developer selected to turn St. Petersburg building into teacher apartments” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County Schools has selected a team of developers, Tomlinson Community Partners, to transform a former school building in St. Petersburg into housing for teachers and staff. The Washington D.C.-based real estate firm Dantes Partners will partner with the Fort Lauderdale-based firm Alexander Goshen and the Tampa-based firm Cornerstone Strategic Partners to turn the 1920s-era Tomlinson building in Mirror Lake into apartments. “To attract and retain the best teachers and district employees, we must proactively provide accessible and appealing housing choices,” Kevin Hendrick, Superintendent of Pinellas County Schools, said.

“Gandy Beach pipeline construction to last another few weeks” via Madison Hahamy and Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — Sunbathers hoping to enjoy the stretch of sand and mangroves at Gandy Beach in St. Petersburg will have to wait a little longer. Construction on a gas pipeline expansion will continue to close off large portions of the area for the next few weeks, disrupting access on Independence Day, when many beachgoers flock to the shores west of the Gandy Bridge. Installation of the pipeline began May 17 and is scheduled to be finished in mid-July, weather permitting. The Florida Gas Transmission Company is installing 1.3 miles of pipe to supply additional natural gas to MacDill Air Force Base, according to a statement from the company.

“Does St. Petersburg hospital bear blame for mom’s suicide, Netflix doc asks” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — This much, at least, is not disputed: Maya Kowalski was 10 years old when she arrived at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with debilitating pain and vomiting. Almost everything else about the Venice girl’s life in 2016 is at the center of a fiercely contested lawsuit. The separation proved too much for Maya’s mom, Beata Kowalski. After 87 days without physical contact with her daughter, the 43-year-old took her own life. The complex and tragic story of Maya, now 17, is the subject of “Take Care of Maya,” a new Netflix documentary streaming Monday.

“Citrus County takes step in plugging mental health treatment gaps” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Floridians’ access to mental health and addiction treatment is among the nation’s worst. One Citrus County Commissioner is trying to bridge that gap and she has the attention of a statewide mental health champion. Commissioner Rebecca Bays teamed with the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce to host the inaugural Citrus County Behavioral Health Symposium, bringing together 80 community leaders in hopes of starting the process of identifying gaps in service and plugging them. Facilitating was Robert “Navy Bob” Roncska, senior vice president of the Florida Chamber Health Council, whose role is aligning business, government and advocacy groups in advancing mental health outcomes for Floridians.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“New rules for Duval Schools: crime reporting, dress codes and bathroom use” via Claire Heddles of Jacksonville Today — Every year, Duval County Public Schools updates its code of conduct after months of review. A number of changes are possible this year including adding new punishments for students who use a restroom or locker room that does not align with their gender assigned at birth. The changes come, in part, in response to criticism from the state about how the District has reported misconduct. The rules also enforce a new state law on bathroom use. Administrators will be required to file a formal police report for certain crimes, not just notify school police, said Anna DeWese, executive director of the District’s Office of Student Discipline and Support Services.

“How will Duval School Board pick next Superintendent? Meeting Tuesday could get hunt going” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Duval County’s School Board could begin making a long string of choices about the future of the District’s leadership when members meet Tuesday to discuss the next steps in seeking a new Superintendent. “It really is, ‘What do you want and how will that look?’ It’s any number of options,” Florida School Boards Association CEO Andrea Messina told the Board during a workshop last week. The Board might move its search forward Tuesday by deciding to request proposals from management consultants (headhunters) who specialize in finding leaders for School Districts.

“What does ‘success’ look like for Escambia’s new superintendent? Here are the expectations” via Brittany Misencik of the Pensacola News Journal — Interim Superintendent Keith Leonard has started his first month as the head of Escambia County Public Schools after being appointed in a 3-2 vote last month. He was appointed to the position after the Board voted to terminate former Superintendent Timothy Smith on May 16. In the coming weeks, Leonard will undergo a series of individual meetings with School Board members outlining their expectations for him. Until then, each of the five Board members provided a sneak peek during Thursday afternoon’s workshop of what they are expecting from their next leader.

“Florida budget: See what projects DeSantis approved for Okaloosa County” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — On Thursday, DeSantis approved the state’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget. For Okaloosa County, this included approving four projects submitted by the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners. Together, all four projects come out to $8,975,000. To take the weight off the criminal justice system, $350,000 was allocated to the Okaloosa-Walton Mental Health and Substance Abuse Pre-Trial Diversion Program for continued support. To foster a sense of community involvement, $1.25 million was approved for a special-needs ball field and park.

“All the city and county taxes and fees that will hit your wallet in 2024” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Taxes and fees are slated to go up under city of Tallahassee and Leon County budget proposals for 2024, which means higher property tax bills and rent for residents if ultimately approved. City Commissioners moved Wednesday to proceed with a 9.7% general property tax rate hike, its first in seven years, to cover the price tag of new police officers, higher officer wages and new crime-fighting technology. County Commissioners, meanwhile, tentatively signed off in April on an increase in the property tax that funds countywide Emergency Medical Services.

“How a Guns to Gardens event was disrupted by Leon County code” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — With shootings making regular headlines in the capital city, residents tired of gun violence decided to take steps toward making their community safer. Volunteers for Guns to Gardens Tallahassee, who represented eight different local churches, organized a drive-by gun dismantling event at Good Shepard Catholic Church on June 10. However, it was halted at the last minute when organizers got word from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office that their safe surrender event violated a county ordinance. The group is a local extension of the national Guns to Gardens organization, a grassroots movement dedicated to ending gun violence, promoting safer gun storage and maintaining safer neighborhoods.

“Sankofa statue honoring the late Patricia Hilliard-Nunn replaces Confederate ‘Old Joe.’” via Voleer Thomas of Florida Today — The statue of a Confederate soldier known as “Old Joe” has been replaced with a statue that represents the legacy of the late Patricia Hilliard-Nunn, Ph.D., a Black woman who shined the light on the ugly history of racism, slavery and lynchings in Alachua County. Hundreds gathered on the west lawn of the Alachua County Administration Building at 12 SE First St. on Monday to witness the unveiling of the Sankofa bird statue in honor of Hilliard-Nunn, who was a University of Florida senior lecturer, historian, community activist and much more. The Sankofa bird is a symbol of wisdom from the Akan people of West Africa.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota County budget projections show shortfall” via Barb Richardson of the North Port Sun — Unlike the past few years, Sarasota County Commissioners may find their budget workshops this week to be a bit challenging. The task at hand: trimming Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ proposed $2 billion budget to make up for a projected shortfall of $1.2 million for the fiscal year 2024 which begins Oct. 1, 2023. When Commissioners received their midyear budget update at a workshop in March, all appeared rosy with projections showing balanced budgets through 2027. So, what changed between March and now? For one, constitutional offices like the Property Appraiser and Clerk of the Circuit Courts submitted their proposed budgets to county budget officials.

“Venice Council approves zoning change to allow Publix-anchored shopping center” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — After more than 24 hours of testimony and legal arguments spread out over four days, the Venice City Council agreed to change the city’s zoning map to allow for the development of Publix-anchored shopping center on 10.4 acres at the southwest corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road. The vote for the change was 5-1. The parcel — which includes 6.6 acres of wetlands — is designated for open space in the Cielo subdivision in the 503.9-acre Milano planned-unit development straddling Jacaranda Boulevard. Mayor Nick Pachota said that he did not believe the change was compatible with the neighborhood and voiced concern about the impact on those wetlands.

“FGCU trustees approve $500,000 contract for new president” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — Dr. Aysegul Timur, the president-elect of Florida Gulf Coast University, had a three-year contract ratified by university trustees that will see her receive $500,000 annually in compensation. The agreed-upon contract and Timur’s appointment must still be approved by the state Board of Governors at its meeting later this week. Timur’s contract places her below the price point of many state university presidents, including New College of Florida Interim President Richard Corcoran, who controversially agreed to a salary of $699,000 annually in February alongside $84,000 in housing allowance. The Tampa Bay Times further reported that Corcoran’s contract includes a $12,000 automobile stipend and an annual retirement supplement of $104,850.

“Punta Gorda Airport on track for record year” via Elaine Allen-Emrich of the Punta Gorda Sun — The Punta Gorda Airport will offer fewer flights this Summer, but car rentals are thriving, and officials still expect 2023 to be a record year. Parts of the airport campus are still being repaired after suffering millions in damage from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. It’s something members of the Charlotte County Airport Authority have heard at all its meetings since the hurricane. They recently received an update on airport operations from CEO James Parish, who said after July, there will be a drastic change in the number of passengers in the airport. “We hope things are going to be better next year, although this is going to be a record year,” Parish said.

“Former Punta Gorda Police Chief dies” of the Port Charlotte Sun — Former Punta Gorda Police Chief Ralph Shoup died June 12 at his home in Dunlap, Tennessee. He was 79. Shoup retired from the PGPD in 1995. During his 20-year career in law enforcement, he graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1984, according to his obituary. “Ralph served his community with passion and dedication,” the department wrote in a social media post. “Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.” He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nina. A memorial service will be held on June 24 in Dunlap. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

— TOP OPINION —

“The Supreme Court finally strikes the right balance on voting rights” via David French of The New York Times — Earlier this month, the Supreme Court issued a ruling in a case called Allen v. Milligan that surprised many legal observers by striking down an Alabama redistricting map that would have preserved the state’s recent tradition of maintaining only one majority Black district out of seven in a state with a 27% Black population.

Voting rights jurisprudence is extremely complicated, but I’ll do my best to be succinct and accurate in describing both the issues and one key reason for the surprise: The author of the majority opinion in Allen — which, again, generally cheered liberals and disappointed conservatives — was Chief Justice John Roberts.

In Allen, Chief Justice Roberts, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the three Democratic-appointed justices said under highly racially polarized voting conditions, Supreme Court authority will require the creation of majority-minority districts when, to quote Justice Kavanaugh’s concurrence, “(i) a state’s redistricting map cracks or packs a large and ‘geographically compact’ minority population and (ii) a plaintiff’s proposed alternative map and proposed majority-minority district are ‘reasonably configured.’”

To translate the legalese: States and regions that are highly racially polarized can’t fracture or compress minority voting districts when reasonably drawn alternative maps would more closely maintain the relative power of minority voters. If anything, by reaffirming and clarifying existing precedents in the face of substantial legal doubt, the court strengthened Section 2.

Racially polarized voting isn’t proof of racism in any given voter’s heart. By preserving and clarifying the core of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act — especially when voting is highly racially polarized — and by rejecting Alabama’s effort to limit Section 2, Roberts has subtly limited the reach of his own precedent. Now, thanks to Allen, many preclearance states will face greater scrutiny — unless and until their own cultural and political changes bring them closer to broader American partisan norms.

— OPINIONS —

“A Democrat’s case for DeSantis” via William Cooper of the Orlando Sentinel — The President of the United States should be very competent. America has many such people. Millions even. And this basic litmus test shouldn’t be controversial. Yet the current President doesn’t pass. Biden’s recent onstage fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy was yet another reminder of his declining physical and mental capacities. Now Biden, to be sure, has had a storied political career. His intentions are in the right place. And his administration is brimming with intelligent and highly competent public servants. But the man at the top, POTUS himself, is well past his prime. The main Republican contender, meanwhile, also fails the litmus test. But Trump isn’t just far from very competent. He’s outright incompetent.

“Madeleine Thakur: Florida’s vital focus on our youngest learners” via Florida Politics — Fully half of children entering kindergarten in Florida today are deemed “not ready” to be there. By third grade, only 3% more are reading at grade level. It would be hard to think of much that would be more important for every Florida adult to know. The first five years are critical — when loving, back-and-forth interactions with caregivers at home and in preschool help children learn the basics and develop foundational skills. Our Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Program (VPK) now serves more than 150,000 students each year but has been accompanied by questions about both quality and effectiveness. To address those questions, the Florida Legislature has prioritized bringing meaningful standards and increased investments to these classrooms — a commitment that continued during the 2023 Legislative Session.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“The inside story of how, when Lionel Messi’s No. 10 Inter Miami jersey will hit the market” via Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald — Messi’s No. 10 Inter Miami jersey is about to become one of the most sought-after shirts in sports history. From the moment the Argentine soccer icon announced on June 7 his plans to join Miami’s MLS franchise, Embelex Team Sports doubled its staff and began working around the clock at those four locations to add Messi’s name and number to whatever Inter Miami pink and black Adidas jerseys it could get its hands on. Embelex is the official licensed sponsor for jersey names and numbers for MLS, the English Premier League and Spain’s LaLiga. It produces and applies the heat transfers used to add names and numbers to shirts and provide team crests and sponsor badges.

“Netflix reveals ‘3 Body Problem’ trailer from ‘Game of Thrones’ creators” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — The first trailer is here for the Game of Thrones creators’ long-awaited follow-up series. Netflix released the teaser trailer for “3 Body Problem” from showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss along with Alexander Woo. The sci-fi epic is adapted from Liu Cixin’s Hugo Award-winning trilogy. “3 Body Problem” is an ambitious tale about what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe.

To watch the trailer, please click on the image below:

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Matt Harringer, our friend Todd Josko of Ballard Partners, Ed Miyagishima, and the great Ieva Smidt.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.