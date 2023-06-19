June 19, 2023
Ron DeSantis promises to declare national emergency over border
Jacob Ogles

DeSantis Nevada
As President, the Florida Governor promised to hold Mexico 'accountable' for border crossings.

As Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned in Nevada, he promised as President to declare a national emergency on the border.

“We’ll declare a national emergency on Day 1, we’ll shut the border down,” DeSantis told attendees at the 8th Annual Basque Fry, reported ABC affiliate KOLO.

“We will actually build a border wall, hold Mexico accountable, and we will hold the drug cartels accountable for the carnage that they’re causing with the fentanyl coming into this country. So, that will happen and that will be a Day 1 issue for us.”

Even as Governor of Florida, DeSantis has frequently hammered on immigration issues. His first year leading the Sunshine State, he signed a law banning sanctuary cities. He’s made national headlines using state dollars to fly migrants from the Texas border to Massachusetts and, more recently, to California.

He also has pushed strict requirements for employers to check immigration status for workers, toughening requirements he previously signed in 2020.

As DeSantis campaigns for President in border states, he has stepped up rhetoric about immigration security. Nevada is expected to be among the first four states awarding delegates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Meanwhile, he has heavily criticized Democratic President Joe Biden as border crossings increase, even bringing legal action on behalf of Florida against the administration.

In Nevada, KOLO reported DeSantis found an audience eager for options in the nomination fight. He promised to be a strong executive should he win election to the White House.

“In a position like executive, President or Governor, you’ve got to be a leader,” DeSantis said. “And what leadership is about is, are you going to be willing to stand strong for what is right in the face of intense opposition and criticism and having the weight of the world come down on you, or are you going to fold and follow the pack?”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles

  • Jay Smif

    June 19, 2023 at 11:33 am

    Has pudgy fascist Ron DeSantis missed the fact that Florida doesn’t share a border with Mexico? Do you cultists still pretend that he’s “not a racist?”

