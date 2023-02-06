February 6, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Special Session: Lawmakers look to clean up law that Martha’s Vineyard flights may have violated
Ron DeSantis agrees to release all the details of his migrant flight stunt.

Jacob OglesFebruary 6, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Long-form Donna Deegan spot emphasizes Jacksonville roots, ‘shared life’

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Steven Abrams to lead LSN Partners PBC practice

HeadlinesSW Florida

Will Robinson considers bill to preempt Holmes Beach parking controls

martha's vineyard
A Special Session bill would allow transport of migrants rounded up anywhere in the country.

A high-profile stunt flying migrants from Texas to Massachusetts may have broken Florida law. But legislation under consideration in a Special Session this week could change statute before any violation is addressed.

A bill on the “Transportation of Inspected Unauthorized Aliens” (HB 5) would change the budget authority used when Gov. Ron DeSantis flew dozens of Venezuelan refugees to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Florida Legislature last year approved an immigration crackdown law granting the Governor greater ability to respond to migrants illegally entering the U.S. arriving in Florida. That included the budget authority to transport migrants to other states, which was used to justify flying tow planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in September.

The problem is the bill only allowed for a program facilitating “the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state,” but the flights DeSantis commissioned flew to Texas to round up migrants there and then transport them to New England.

Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican, carried the bill passed by the Legislature last year.

He’s now sponsoring the bill under consideration in Special Session to change the law, which was filed on Friday. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, filed a companion bill in the Senate.

The words “this state” no longer will appear in the relevant statute under the newly filed legislation. It will instead allow for “transport of inspected unauthorized aliens within the United States.”

Snyder last year notably said arguments the program might target refugees legally seeking asylum was disingenuous. But critics have argued the use of the term “unauthorized aliens” kept the program intentionally vague regarding whether it could target migrants legally within the United States.

The drafting of the bill reflects a poor understanding of immigration which causes broad, harmful consequences, and possibly even achieves results not intended by the drafters,” said Mark Prada, an immigration lawyer and executive in the American Immigration Lawyers Association, when the law was initially passed.

Notably, the legislation also retroactively deems costs associated with the prior law as “approved.” For the 2022-’23 fiscal year, the new legislation sets aside $10 million in non-recurring funding from general revenue and send it to the Division of Emergency Management to fund the program.

Notably, the DeSantis administration paid upward of $1.5 million for the flights last year to Vertol, after lengthy communication between the company and DeSantis public safety czar Larry Keefe using an alias, according to reporting by The Miami Herald.

That was revealed in communications made public after a judge ordered records be turned over to the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Steven Abrams to lead LSN Partners PBC practice

nextLong-form Donna Deegan spot emphasizes Jacksonville roots, 'shared life'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories