Joe Biden 2024 campaign taps Sheila Nix as VP Kamala Harris’ Chief of Staff

Sheila Nix, the current Chief of Staff for the Department of Education, will soon serve the same role for Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden announced.

Nix will assume her role as Harris’ re-election campaign Chief of Staff in July.

“Sheila Nix is a battle-tested leader and dedicated public servant, and I am grateful she has agreed to join our 2024 campaign,” Harris said. “Sheila is no stranger to campaigns or the Biden-Harris team. Sheila’s strategic sense and ability to navigate challenges made her an invaluable advisor to me on our 2020 General Election team. President Biden and I will continue to rely on Sheila’s advice and skill.”

Prior to joining the Department of Education, Nix led Tusk Philanthropies, a charitable organization that works to solve hunger and promote voting from mobile devices. She has nearly 30 years of leadership experience in political, domestic policy, and nonprofit operations.

Nix has a long history with the Bidens.

During the 2020 campaign, Nix worked on the Biden campaign as a senior advisor to Harris, then a U.S. Senator. She previously served as Chief of Staff to Jill Biden during former President Barack Obama’s second term, when Biden was Vice President. Nix also served as a Deputy Assistant to Obama, where she coordinated policy and communications for efforts relating to veterans, teachers, students, and women and girls globally.

In 2012, Nix was Chief of Staff for Biden during Obama’s re-election campaign.

Nix has also served as Deputy Governor of Illinois and as Chief of Staff to U.S. Sens. Bob Kerrey and Bill Nelson. In those roles, Nix developed policies on education, health care and transportation.

She holds a law degree from the University of Chicago and earned her undergraduate degree from Creighton University.