Florida Supreme Court rebuffs ex-Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren’s reinstatement bid

The Florida Supreme Court rejected Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated as Hillsborough County State Attorney after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him from office in August 2022 for not upholding the law.

Warren, a Democrat, had signed a pledge not to prosecute abortion-related crimes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, the seminal 1973 ruling installing abortion rights.

In a 6-1 ruling, the court determined Warren waited too long to petition the court for reinstatement. Warren first sued DeSantis in federal court, where Judge Robert Hinkle ruled in January that while DeSantis had violated Warren’s First Amendment rights, he had no authority to reinstate him. Warren petitioned the Florida Supreme Court to reinstate him the following month and is awaiting a decision from a federal appeals court on the federal case.

Justice Charles Canady wrote the opinion and took Warren to task for seeking relief in federal court initially instead of in the state courts.

“Here, within two weeks of his suspension, (Warren) sought a writ of quo warranto challenging the facial sufficiency of the suspension order,” Canady wrote. “But (Warren) brought that claim in federal district court — a court that (Warren) should have known was wholly without jurisdiction to consider the claim.”

Warren was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020 and was 18 months into his second term. In his dissent, Justice Jorge Labarga noted he still would have another 18 months to go in his term if the court had put him back in office.

“Given that this case involves the suspension of a then-sitting elected official — for whom a substantial portion of the term yet remains — I am unpersuaded by the majority’s conclusion that Warren’s petition is properly denied on the ground of unreasonable delay,” Labarga wrote.

Warren was in Washington on Thursday for an ad hoc committee hearing in the U.S. House hosted by U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, on the “Oversight of Anti-democratic Abuses of Power in the State of Florida.”

DeSantis cited Warren’s policy to not pursue penalties for nonviolently resisting arrest during bike stops, and a pledge not to prosecute doctors for performing gender-transforming surgeries in his executive order suspending Warren. But the main reason was Warren’s signature on a pledge to not prosecute abortion cases. In the federal trial, Warren’s attorneys noted no such cases were brought before his office.

Under the state constitution, the Governor’s suspensions are to be referred to the state Senate, which will hold a trial and vote whether the person should be reinstated or the suspension should be upheld and they should be removed from office. The Senate’s process, though, was held in abeyance while the legal dispute played out. It’s unclear at this point, though, how the Senate will act in light of the latest court decision.

Republicans enjoy a 28-12 advantage over Democrats in the Senate and have repeatedly delivered on DeSantis’ agenda. Nevertheless, in his ruling, Canady notes that the Senate is where the constitution requires Warren to go for relief, since the courts have limited authority to overturn a suspension.

“There is no reason to doubt that the elected members comprising that legislative body will ‘be just’ in carrying out their ‘solemn duty,’” Canady wrote.