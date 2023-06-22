Nick DiCeglie to head Hope Villages of America

Hope Villages of America has appointed Sen. Nick DiCeglie its new president and CEO, the group announced this week.

DiCeglie is being brought on to guide the nonprofit’s strategic direction as it enters a phase of growth and expansion.

Hope Villages of America works to support individuals facing hunger, homelessness, domestic violence or lack of basic needs.

The organization touted DiCeglie’s leadership in the government and executive sectors. In addition to serving as a Senator and former Representative, DiCeglie also served as president of Solar Sanitation.

He partnered with Hope Villages of America and Spectrum in 2019 to ensure Pinellas County residents were ready and equipped for hurricane season.

“I am incredibly honored to accept the role of President & CEO of Hope Villages of America,” DiCeglie said. “I’m looking forward to building strong relationships with our community partners and focusing on advancing our mission to serve those in need with hope, dignity and compassion.”

DiCeglie thanked his constituents in Pinellas County and the Hope Villages of America board “for their faith in my leadership and experience.”

“I’m ready to get to work with a great team to change lives for the better,” DiCeglie added.

In the coming months, DiCeglie will focus his efforts on cultivating strategic partnerships, enhancing existing programs, and implementing innovative solutions to address the community’s needs.

Under his guidance, Hope Villages of America aims to establish a sustainable future where all individuals have access to nutritious food, secure and stable housing, and live free from abuse.

“Nick DiCeglie approaches everything he does with a servant’s heart, putting the needs of his community first, always,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said. “As the next President & CEO of Hope Villages of America, I am confident he will lead with the same compassion and determination he has in the Florida Senate.”

DiCeglie will be available for a ‘Meet and Greet’ on July 20 from 4-6 p.m. at 1403 North Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater.

Hope Villages of America was established in 1967. It has three integrated divisions, including food distribution and basic needs; housing stability services; and abuse services. The divisions operate in more than 60,000 square feet of space and serve more than 150,000 individuals.

The abuse services division provides crisis intervention, counseling and legal advocacy and works to raise awareness of abuse and develop strategies to prevent it.