June 25, 2023
Poll: Donald Trump doubles up Ron DeSantis in Montana
Did Donald Trump's endorsement keep Ron DeSantis from dropping out of the Governor's race?

A.G. Gancarski

221105160242-donald-trump-ron-desantis-split
Big Sky State GOP voters like Trump in what will be a late Primary.

Recent polling of Montana Republicans suggests that the Big Sky State is Donald Trump country.

A Public Policy Polling survey of the 2024 GOP field released days ago shows that the former President has twice as much support as his closest competition, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump has 46% support and DeSantis has just 23% in the survey of 510 likely Republican primary voters conducted on June 19th and 20th. That spread is well outside the +/-4.3% margin of error.

Other candidates are far behind: Nikki Haley and Mike Pence have 5% support, with 4% for Chris Christie, 3% for Vivek Ramaswamy, and 2% for Tim Scott.

The survey suggests that DeSantis would benefit from a more narrow field, which could happen before the June 2024 Primary and its allocation of 33 delegates.

“In a head to head with DeSantis his lead declines from 23 points to 12 at 49-37. DeSantis picks up 14 points while Trump only picks up 3 in a two man race,” the PPP polling memo says.

Montana’s Primary comes toward the end of the calendar and it’s unlikely that the race will be wide open at that point.

DeSantis is regarded favorably by Montana Republicans, with 62% approval and 18% disapproval, and another 19 for whom the jury is still out. Trump has a 68% favorable rating, meanwhile, against a 23% unfavorable rating.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

