June 25, 2023
New national poll shows Ron DeSantis’ 2024 momentum stalled
Ron DeSantis in San Francisco. Screenshot via DeSantis For President.

Screen Shot 2023-06-21 at 9.26.00 AM
The Governor's formal campaign announcement didn't stop the freefall in NBC News polling.

The formal launch of the Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign for President was expected to give his polling a boost. But a survey released Sunday shows sagging instead.

A NBC News poll released Sunday shows DeSantis has in fact lost ground over the last two months against former President Donald Trump compared to the April survey taken before he got in the race.

In fact, Trump has nearly doubled his lead over the Florida Governor.

The June poll shows a 51% to 22% advantage for Trump in a crowded field, with former Vice President Mike Pence at 7% in third place. That 29-point lead compares to a much slimmer 46% to 31% lead for Trump back in April.

While DeSantis is still the top “second choice,” with 31% (compared to 33% for the same question back in April), the Governor has lost 9 points overall while Trump has gained five, in the latest indication that Republicans are rallying to the former President and undeterred by his legal imbroglios.

In a race reduced to just Trump and DeSantis, the former President holds serve, taking 60% against just 36% for the Governor.

If there is one saving grace for DeSantis, it’s that he is regarded marginally more favorably than Trump with Primary voters, +43 compared to +42. Trump has greater popularity (65% to 60%), but also a greater unfavorable rating (23% to 7%).

The NBC poll aligns with the Race to the White House polling average, which shows Trump up 53% to 22% in a crowded field, and 57% to 35% when the field is cut to just Trump and DeSantis.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

  • WhatNow

    June 25, 2023 at 4:03 pm

    Ah, this must be a bit of a disappointment to the many who’d hoped DeSantis would win the Republican primary in order that they could gleefully watch him lose the national Presidential election. It looks like they will now have to settle for watching Trump lose it instead, yes? 😉

    Reply

