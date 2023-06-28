Poll: Less than 20% of South Carolina Republicans back Ron DeSantis in 2024

New polling from the Palmetto State isn’t promising for the presidential campaign of Ron DeSantis.

A South Carolina survey conducted on June 20 and June 21 by National Public Affairs reveals the Florida Governor is mired in a distant second place to former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the rest of the field is competitive.

Trump takes 41% support among the 809 likely Presidential Primary voters surveyed, while DeSantis is at 18%. Home state candidates Nikki Haley and Tim Scott are both in double digits, with 12% and 10% support, respectively. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s 5% is good for fifth place.

“This is NOT a two-man race right now. It’s Trump versus the field,” reads a polling memo. “With Trump’s lead up by 3-points since last month and the rest of the candidates unable to break through as the viable alternative, the South Carolina Republican Primary is effectively a race for second place at this time.”

Trump leads through most of the state, including Charleston and Richland counties, which went for Marco Rubio in 2016. In places like Greenville and Horry counties, the former President has a 26-point lead over DeSantis.

There is one outlier, however: Beaufort County, described as “the only geography we are tracking in which Ron DeSantis leads Donald Trump in our poll. Keep watching this because DeSantis will need to flip 2016’s Trump counties like Beaufort his way.”

Independent voters are allowed to participate in South Carolina’s Primary, and DeSantis (13%) is in third place with them, behind Trump’s 28% and Haley’s 16%. The Florida Governor is just ahead of Scott (12%) and Christie (11%).

DeSantis is also in third place when it comes to who voters will consider backing; he is behind Trump and Sen. Scott.

“Scott’s candidate consideration has remained remarkably steady (and high) over the last three months, even if it is not the most intense,” the polling memo asserts.

Meanwhile, 32% of voters will not consider backing DeSantis, up 10 points in a month. Younger voters and women are particularly repelled.

“In May, 11% of voters under 45 said they ‘absolutely wouldn’t consider voting for him’ compared to 30% in June (+19-points). Women shifted 9-points from 14% in May who said ‘absolutely wouldn’t consider voting for him’ to 23% in June,” the polling memo adds.

Trump holds a 23-point lead in another recent poll as well. A National Research Inc. survey shows he is up 41% to 18% for DeSantis.

These polls track with the Race to the White House average for the state, which shows Trump leading DeSantis, 41% to 18%.