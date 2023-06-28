June 28, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump in Wisconsin dead heat
Social media favors the Florida Governor over the Mar-a-Lago retiree.

A.G. GancarskiJune 28, 2023

DeSantis Trump
DeSantis has a 16-point lead in a hypothetical 2-way race.

New polling from Marquette Law School suggests Ron DeSantis may have a pathway in the Badger State.

“Among Republican and Republican-leaning voters in WI, 31% support Donald Trump, 30% Ron DeSantis, 6% Mike Pence, 5% Tim Scott, and 21% say they haven’t decided,” the pollsters tweeted out.

The results were more favorable for DeSantis if the field somehow narrows before the state’s Primary next year.

“When asked who they would pick if the choice was between only Trump and DeSantis, 57% of Republicans say DeSantis and 41% say Trump. Among those who favored other Republican candidates, 74% favor DeSantis and 25% Trump when asked to choose between the two,” the pollsters added.

Wisconsin’s winner-take-all Primary isn’t until April 2, 2024, with 41 delegates at stake. But Marquette’s results are encouraging for DeSantis backers who see the Governor as having a path forward in a GOP Primary calendar that seems heavy with Trump opportunities in earlier contests.

The poll is more favorable to the Governor than another released in June. DeSantis there was behind the former President, 40% to 25%, in a Public Policy Polling survey. That poll suggested a two-way race would benefit DeSantis, with Trump’s lead falling to just 4 points, at 43% to 39%.

DeSantis delivered remarks last month in Wausau, weeks before formally entering the campaign, where he explained how the Florida Blueprint could translate to the Badger State.

“I come bearing good news. And you may say, ‘What good news is there?’ Republicans have had a series of disappointing election results, not just here in Wisconsin, but really across the country,” DeSantis said. “So, what’s the good news? The good news is the state of Florida and what we’ve achieved shows Republicans can win again.”

“Florida was a great state. There were a lot of good things going on. But it was the single most pivotal swing state. Basically like Wisconsin is now,” DeSantis added.

It wasn’t all serious. The Governor also brought his brand of convivial humor, needling the locals.

“The hospitality has been fantastic. People here are so nice and I always enjoy spending time with folks from Wisconsin as Governor of Florida. Usually that just means I go to Naples in winter and half of Wisconsin is down there, but it’s great to be visiting the real thing,” DeSantis joked.

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida.

