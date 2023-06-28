Melony Bell: New hydrogen hub takes Polk County’s economy to new heights

Florida is already a leader in the aerospace and space industry, and a new clean energy project is helping cement that reputation while creating new economic opportunities for our entire region.

The memorandum of understanding that Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed with the LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation to create a clean hydrogen research hub in Polk County is a huge step forward toward a stronger diversified economy. And it promises hundreds of high-paying jobs to our region.

Clean hydrogen is an emerging low-emissions energy source with an array of applications, from industrial to consumer. The new hydrogen facility planned for our state will specifically help advance the development and deployment of clean hydrogen and related technologies that will be used to support space launches and other aerospace applications. Now, Florida will be a one-stop shop for companies operating in the space industry, with manufacturing, launching, and fuel production now all happening in our state.

In addition to helping Florida solidify its role as “the global leader in the new space economy,” as Gov. DeSantis put it, the new hydrogen facility being built in collaboration with Space Florida will help create new, high-paying clean energy jobs and position our region in particular as a leader in innovation. This move will also undoubtedly attract new businesses and industries operating in the aerospace supply chain to Florida, further growing our economy and strengthening communities throughout Polk County and across the state.

Moreover, this hydrogen research and development hub will help diversify Florida’s energy mix, increasing our clean energy capabilities and helping to reduce our carbon footprint. While the immediate applications for the clean hydrogen developed here will be focused on the aerospace industry, there is immense potential for this energy source to be used in other sectors, including agriculture and manufacturing.

This project exemplifies the kinds of investments and public-private partnerships Florida needs to continue in building a cleaner energy future while creating jobs, powering a more sustainable and resilient economy, and improving the quality of life for all Floridians.

I am grateful to Gov. DeSantis for helping to advance this critical project and I look forward to the new economic opportunities it will provide for our state.

Federal lawmakers should take a page from Florida’s playbook when it comes to supporting smart, innovative, and pro-growth energy development and infrastructure projects. Investing in clean energy and expanding these capabilities to embrace an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy not only helps us transition to domestic energy sources, but also creates 21st-century jobs to help grow our economy.

We as a state are lucky to have a forward-thinking Governor. We would not be where we are today without the excellent leadership of Gov. DeSantis.

The soon-to-be-underway hydrogen hub planned for our area proves that, given the right investments, planning and collaboration, even the sky is not the limit.

___

Rep. Melony Bell represents Polk County in the Florida legislature. Previously she served as a Polk County Commissioner as well as Mayor of Fort Meade.