Last Call for 6.28.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Attorney General Ashley Moody wants auto manufacturers to keep their hands of that dial.

Moody cited reports that some electric vehicle makers plan to eliminate AM stations in new vehicles, citing signal interference despite multiple manufacturers keeping AM radio functionality. Preserving the radio band, Moody asserts, is important “for emergency situations and diversity of thought.”

“Every state in America faces public safety emergencies including hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, earthquakes and more. AM radio stations are vital to disseminating information in times of crisis,” Moody said.

“AM radio signals reach farther and remain functional even when phone lines, electricity and cellphones are inoperable. Electric vehicle manufacturers must keep these radio signals open and active — Floridians’ lives may depend on it.”

AM radio stations cover about 90% of the U.S. population and approximately 47 million Americans listen to AM radio on a weekly basis, according to the National Association of Broadcasters. AM radio is particularly valuable in rural pockets of the country where access to other media is sparse and unreliable.

Moody voiced her concerns in letters to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Electric Drive Transportation Association and the Zero Emission Transportation Association.

“The decision to eliminate AM radios is even more problematic in light of the Biden Administration’s goal of having 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030,” she wrote.

“While we oppose the Biden Administration’s efforts, they underscore that removing AM radios from electric cars threatens the entire AM radio industry. Without access to their main consumers — automobile owners — AM stations, and the lifesaving signals they provide, might cease to exist.”

“For a Governor that built his campaign on a slogan of never back down, he sure is running away from this issue.”

— Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, on the Disney trial date.

