Florida’s vehicle fleet won’t go electric after Gov. DeSantis axes bill

Florida government vehicles will remain hooked to the filling station, not the charging station.
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill (SB 284) on Wednesday that sought to smooth the way for state agencies to incorporate electric vehicles into their fleets.
The measure was sponsored by Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Sanford Republican, and received only one nay vote, from Rep. Yvonne Hinson, a Gainesville Democrat.
It would’ve required state agencies to buy vehicles that use ethanol and biodiesel blended fuels, as well as natural gas fuel, when possible. Those who purchase vehicles for state agencies also would’ve been required to consider the entire lifetime cost of the vehicle, not just the purchase price, when evaluating bids.
Agencies are currently required to consider fuel efficiency when buying vehicles, but in an Orlando Sentinel op-ed piece last month Brodeur called that criterion “an outdated and ineffective way of evaluating vehicle performance and financial benefits.”
Brodeur pitched the bill as one that would save the state millions of dollars over the next decade while not imposing any concrete mandates on the state or consumers.
“As electric vehicle technologies prove themselves in the market and costs go down, Florida will be positioned to take advantage of market innovation to save money for taxpayers and make us less reliant on out-of-state fuel sources,” Brodeur wrote. “Florida will continue to invest responsibly in smart infrastructure that makes it possible for our residents and visitors to choose the vehicle technology that’s right for them.”
The bill also directed the Department of Management Services to make recommendations to other departments on how to include electric vehicles and vehicles using alternative forms of energy into their fleets by July 1, 2024.
DeSantis did not explain why he rejected the bill in his veto message.
Another provision of the bill would have allowed property owners to contract with private companies to inspect the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. Currently, local government code inspectors must review the devices.
It’s the sixth bill DeSantis has vetoed this year. He has signed 325 bills and there are 10 waiting on his desk.
5 comments
JD
June 28, 2023 at 7:23 pm
I wonder which lobbyist bought this veto.
Earl Pitts American
June 28, 2023 at 7:36 pm
Good evening Ametica,
Attention voters in the Sanford, Florida area:
That guy Jason Brodeur which you chumps elected…well I, Earl Pitts American, always hate it when I must take a dump on a chump. Even worse is when I am forced to take several dumps on a whole bunch of chumps.
That being said:
Jason Brodeur is a Dook For Brains RINO as evidenced by The VETO of The Next POTUS “THE RONALD”.
Sorry about that you Chump Voters.
Hey y’all may want to check yourselves I mean like what the heck were you chump voters thinking? Hey chumps dont get mad dont get sad but someone has to step up here and shoulder responsability. Guess who? Its you chump voters DO BETTER.
Thank you chumps,
Earl Pitts American
Eileen
June 28, 2023 at 7:43 pm
Electric vehicles rely on huge government subsidies because they are not competitive in the market. Our electric grid is stretched as it is and look at the idiots who want to increase the usage – and then who will they blame for the inevitable ‘brown outs’ like California has???
If you want clean, dependable energy, you will be pushing natural gas and nuclear energy.
JD
June 28, 2023 at 7:58 pm
Are those narratives still true?
Increasingly there are more and more EV’s added to competition (and not just from China).
The national grid can handle EVs according to the Dept of Energy.
And lets ask this: should oil become prohibitively expensive due to whatever, what can we make more of here on the home front? Oil or electricity?
Electricity using both natural gas and nuclear.
Earl Pitts American
June 28, 2023 at 8:33 pm
Good evening JD,
Typical gas vehicals can go 200,000 miles with a proper maintenance program typical with most City/County procedures in Florida. Then are auctioned off to the public.
Your City/County purchases 30 EV’s for 50,000 each. Thats an initial investment of 1,500,000.
At 70,000 miles the batterys need replaceing thats 25,000 for each thats 725,000.
No one wants to purchase a worn out EV and replace those expensive batterys. Lots will purchase a worn out gasoline truck, sink some cash on a new engine for around 3500 and drive it another 150,000 miles.
Are you thinking with your brain or your feelings?
Thank you JD,
Earl Pitts American