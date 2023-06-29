New law moves control of Gainesville’s publicly owned utility to Governor-appointee board

After more than 100 years under the City Commission’s governance, Gainesville’s public utility will come under the authority of an independent, Governor-appointed board, according to a measure that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law.

The signing of the bill (HB 1645) marks the end of a long fight waged between Tallahassee and the blue city in the north central part of the state to keep Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) under City Commission control. The measure engendered almost unanimous opposition from Democrats in both chambers.

Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons, who filed the legislation, could not be reached for comment on the motivation for changing the governance of the public utility that was first established in 1912.

A staff analysis produced in mid-May, however, cites a 2013 report from the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Council for Economic Outreach that found cities with an appointed utility authority are more competitive than Gainesville in commercial and industrial customer class electricity costs. The analysis was written after it had already cleared both chambers, however.

This follows the botched effort to sell another public utility, JEA as detailed in a Florida Times-Union investigation. The debacle played out with the indictment of JEA’s chief executive officer and finance chief accused of trying to extract millions out of the city-owned utility before selling it off to a private operator. CEO Aaron Zahn and CFO Ryan Wannemacher are due for trial in October.

GRU is not as large as JEA, which is the largest publicly owned utility in the state, but it provides electric, natural gas, wastewater, and telecommunications services to approximately 93,000 customers in the city of Gainesville and surrounding areas. Throughout its history, it’s been governed by the City Commission, which appoints a general manager to handle the day-to-day operations.

Democratic Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson tried to amend the bill five times to limit the scope of the appointed board’s authority over the utility, but all the measures failed.

“Elections have consequences and those consequences may have long-reaching effects on the city of Gainesville and the people who live here,” said Hinson, who also fought to keep GRU under city control as a City Commissioner. “There are donors who have paid Republican legislators and now they are waiting for their payout.”

City Commissioner Bryan Eastman predicted the Governor-appointed authority would soon vote to turn GRU and its assets worth $2 billion over to one of the state’s investor-owned power players, such as Florida Power & Light.

Eastman noted in a Twitter thread that Gainesville voters soundly rejected appointing an independent authority to govern GRU in 2018.

“There is certainly something to sticking it to the libs in this,” Eastman said. “We have things we need to fix at our utility but we have double A (credit) ratings … I do not believe that a state takeover of a utility like ours that’s been running for more than 100 years is necessary for a utility that works as well as ours.”