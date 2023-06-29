Supreme Court’s strike against affirmative action in admissions prompts praise, warnings

The Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions drew a swift round of reactions from Florida leaders.

Democrats saw the court’s decision that will kill admission plans at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina as a setback that will hurt marginalized communities. Republicans, however, lauded it as a move toward how admissions should be: based on individual merit, not identity.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, representing the Miami area, was among the first of the Florida delegation out with a complete statement, calling it an act of the “hyper-conservative Supreme Court” that is rolling back history and putting decades of progress in jeopardy.

“For some reason, every time people of color take a step forward, this nation finds a way to make them take three steps back,” the Miami-are Democrat said, noting that the chance for underrepresented minorities to study at the country’s best institutions have brought new faces to leadership positions, on up to the President. “The Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action is unconscionable, out of touch, and a significant setback. America is the land of opportunity. It’s antithetical to our values.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott tweeted The Associated Press story along with his take.

“The Supreme Court ruled on the right side today — students should be judged on their merit and qualifications.”

But Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel framed the ruling as a return to the “dark ages.”

“Today’s #SCOTUS ruling is a huge blow to a decades-old program that has helped close the achievement gap for women & people of color in America,” the West Palm Beach Democrat wrote on Twitter. “By striking down #AffirmativeAction, we’re going back to the dark ages, leaving marginalized communities behind.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz wished they’d gone further.

“I’m extremely disappointed military academies have been exempted,” the former Green Beret wrote. “These institutions should be MERIT-BASED to ensure we get the best and brightest officers.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, running for President, saw the decision as an end to “discrimination” by colleges and universities.

“College admissions should be based on merit and applicants should not be judged on their race or ethnicity,” his account tweeted. “The Supreme Court has correctly upheld the Constitution.”