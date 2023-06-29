‘Disloyal to who?’: Ron DeSantis says he’s done ‘a lot’ for Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis is pushing back against claims that he’s been “disloyal” to former President Donald Trump.

“Disloyal to who? I mean, you know, politicians have to earn support, they’re not entitled to support,” DeSantis said Thursday during a Fox News interview.

The Governor then told host Jesse Watters that he believed he had held up his end of the bargain.

“I did a lot for him in 2016 and 2020. By the way, I was happy to do it,” DeSantis said during an interview recorded at a pizza place in New York City.

Trump has contended repeatedly that the Governor was in fact “disloyal” because he ran against him this year, even after the help the former President gave then-candidate DeSantis in 2018.

“I help a lot of people and some people, I more than help. And in this case, we got him elected. And there’s some others like that too, but they’re, they’re grateful, at least grateful for somebody that you got elected,” Trump said during an Iowa interview.

“And then he goes out and he announces, ‘Yes, I would run for President,’” Trump said, noting DeSantis first said he had “no comment” when asked.

“That to me means he’s running. And I said, ‘Boy, that’s a very disloyal person.’ So I do like loyal people. I will say that.”

Trump began this line of argument in November 2022.

“And now, Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!” he wrote in a statement. “The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future.’ Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer.”

The argument has been rehashed at rallies since. For DeSantis, it apparently is a nonstarter.