June 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says presidential run isn’t getting in the way of gubernatorial duties
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJune 29, 20234min3

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Disloyal to who?’: Ron DeSantis says he’s done ‘a lot’ for Donald Trump

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs measure to test use of controversial radioactive road material

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill letting businesses to sue local governments, halt ‘arbitrary or unreasonable’ ordinances

DeSantis
'I'm doing both. I'm just, I'm just sleeping less.'

Ron DeSantis says he can handle running for President and being Governor of Florida at the same time, but he’s just sleeping less.

During a friendly Fox News interview with Jesse Watters, the Governor defended his bifurcated schedule.

“I’m still working though. So, you know, we’re signing bills still, we’re vetoing bills. We’re still doing all of that. I’m doing both. I’m just, I’m just sleeping less,” DeSantis said.

Critics such as the DeSantis Watch group have noted that a total of “eighteen days out of thirty in the month of June that Florida’s Governor will have spent outside the state he was elected to govern.”

But the Governor doesn’t buy that argument.

“I mean, in fact, you know, we vetoed a bill on Monday. They wanted to raise interest rates on consumer loans and I’m thinking like they already have enough Bidenflation. Let’s stand up for the little guy here,” DeSantis said, referring to a bill that would have allowed 36% interest on personal installment loans, a doubling of the current cap.

“So we did that, you know, we’ve signed some good legislation this week and we do more,” DeSantis said.

Indeed, the Governor rolled out bill signings while on his fundraising trip to New York City Thursday, including a controversial measure that will allow radioactive phosphogypsum to be used in road paving. The EPA approved using it for road construction under the Donald Trump administration, but President Joe Biden changed that policy, and the legislation will test that federal rule.

DeSantis didn’t mention this bill in the Watters interview, however, instead focusing on time management.

“You’ve just got to prioritize. I don’t watch TV. I don’t do a lot of the other stuff. I kind of like, look after my wife and kids with them,” DeSantis said.

Florida legislators resolved potential complications with the state’s “resign to run” law this Session, passing language that made it clear the Governor could run for President and not leave office. The vast majority of Republicans in the Legislature have endorsed him.

Anne Geggis contributed reporting.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Disloyal to who?': Ron DeSantis says he's done 'a lot' for Donald Trump

3 comments

  • Eduardo Slaveen Shampoo 👍

    June 29, 2023 at 9:06 pm

    Waste of time and money… shameless self promotion..he will not win. Just too far right. People tired of all the fascism and conservative obstuction and sabotage of government.

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 29, 2023 at 9:16 pm

    Rhonda is right. Zero plus zero is still zero.

    Reply

  • Ron DeSantis is the Model of Efficiency

    June 29, 2023 at 9:41 pm

    Casey got a little tipsy at a cocktail party I recently attended and spilled the beans that Ron always gets the job done within 30 seconds.

    Being such a fastidious and efficient worker, Ron surely has plenty of time for all his jobs. I will take Ron at his word.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Supreme Court’s strike against affirmative action in admissions prompts praise, warnings from Florida politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more